U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,666.77
    -123.22 (-3.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,927.07
    -741.46 (-2.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,646.10
    -453.06 (-4.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,649.84
    -81.30 (-4.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.00
    -0.59 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.70
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2344
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5240
    +0.2840 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,434.18
    -2,026.59 (-9.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.10
    -37.92 (-7.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Non-Fungible Token Market to Reach US$ 212 Bn by 2030 Report By Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Non-Fungible Token Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

SEOUL, South Korea, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Non-fungible Token Market accounted for US$ 16 Bn in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 212 Bn by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 33.7% from 2022 to 2030.

NFTs are tokenized assets that are traded on a blockchain, the digital ledger technology (DLT) that underpins crypto currencies such as Ethereum and Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, each NFT is a distinct entity that cannot be exchanged for another. NFTs are most usually connected with purchasing/owning digital artwork, as they allow an investor or collector to possess the original digital piece while retaining copyright and reproduction rights.

The NFT is a digital, irreversible proof of ownership and authenticity certificate. Unless they sell or lease the copyright for the individual NFT, NFT developers maintain intellectual property rights. NFTs free artists from middlemen and brokers since royalties can be put in at the time of creation—in the past, artists have not benefited from secondary sales.

Request for a free sample report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2942

Report Coverage:

Market

Non-fungible Token Market

Market Size 2021

US$ 16 Bn

Market Forecast 2030

US$ 212 Bn

CAGR

33.7% During 2022 - 2030

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Type, By Application, By End-Use, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Cloudflare, Inc., Dapper Labs, Inc., Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., Funko, Gemini Trust Company, LLC., Onchain Labs, Inc., Ozone Networks, Inc., PLBY Group, Inc., Takung Art Co., Ltd., and YellowHeart, LLC.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

COVID-19 Impact on Non-Fungible Token Industry

In 2020, the pandemic sped up the traditional art market’s pivot to digital sales. NFTs present innovative, perhaps tentative, opportunities for art fairs, galleries, auction houses, even museums and nonprofits, and the collectors and donors with whom they transact. The growth in the adoption of enhanced technologies in the art industry accelerated the non-fungible token market revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/non-fungible-token-market

Market Segmentation

The global non-fungible token market has been segmented based on type, application, and end-use.

Based on the type, the market is divided into digital assets and physical assets. Among them, the digital asset segment occupied the largest non-fungible token market share in 2021 due to the increasing use of NFTs for obtaining ownership of digital assets by artists globally. On the other hand, the physical asset segment is expected to attain the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The market for the category is rising since it allows consumers to claim ownership of their assets and confirm their identity in the event of fraudulent activities.

Based on application, the market is categorized into collectibles, art, gaming, utilities, sport, metaverse, and others. The collectibles segment is further divided into audio clips, video clips, gamification, and others. The gaming segment is breakdown into video games, trading card games (TCG), strategic role-playing games, and others. The art segment is split into pixel art, GIFs, 2D/3D painting, 2D/3D computer graphics, fractal/algorithmic art, computer-generated painting, and others. Furthermore, the utility segment is sub-categorized into tickets, domain names, and asset ownership. Out of these, the collectibles segment was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2021. Collectibles are priceless items that collectors purchase and sell. Collectors might vary from traders looking for quick wins to crypto billionaires who enjoy accumulating goods. Some of the categories include art, video, music, games, and sports. However, the sports segment is expected to develop at the quickest rate in the next years as NFTs gain popularity in the sports sector by allowing athletes to market their identities and generate possibilities to communicate with fans through increasing fan engagement.

Furthermore, the end-use segment is split into commercial and personal. The personal segment accounted for the maximum market share during the forecasted years 2022 – 2030. This could be attributable to increased global expenditure on digital assets. In contrast, the commercial segment is expected to grow at the quickest rate in the next years due to the concentration of businesses in this sector. One of the developments in the worldwide non-fungible token market is the increasing usage of NFTs for business objectives, such as improving logistics and supply chain management.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2942

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global non-fungible token market. Based on the regional classification, the North America region conquered the market with leading share during the projected years. Growing implementation of non-fungible tokens by millennials is the primary factor that is helping the North America market to expand significantly. The growing number of digital artists coupled with the surged demand for digital artworks is also supporting the market growth during the coming years. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow with lucrative opportunities throughout the given forecast timeframe. Surging investments in crypto currencies and rising investments by start-ups in metaverse platforms in nations such as India, China, and Japan are the factors that will escalate the demand for Asia-Pacific market growth.

Major Players

Key players covered in the Cloudflare, Inc., Dapper Labs, Inc., Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., Funko, Gemini Trust Company, LLC., Onchain Labs, Inc., Ozone Networks, Inc., PLBY Group, Inc., Takung Art Co., Ltd., and Yellow Heart, LLC.

More Related Research on ICT Industry:

The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 27.2% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around US$ 155.8 Bn by 2027.

The Global Quantum Dot Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 23.0% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027 and to reach around US$ 14.9 Bn by 2027.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +14079154157

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • Stock market rout is a ‘tidy story’ about the Fed: Analyst

    Ross Mayfield, Baird Investment Strategy Analyst, and Jack Murphy, Easterly Investment Partners Portfolio Manager & Co-CIO, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss recession risks amid rising inflation and the Fed's 75 basis point interest rate hike, market reactions to recent economic data, and the outlook on a market bottom.

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.

  • Dow Jones Plunges As Bears Attack; Tesla Stock Dives Amid This Elon Musk Move; Apple Crumbles

    The Dow Jones plunged as stocks suffered a Fed hangover. Tesla stock dived after Elon Musk made a move. Apple stock crumbled.

  • Why Meta, Amazon, and Apple Are Falling Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were all plummeting this morning following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise the federal funds rate by 75 basis points yesterday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 3.7% this morning, and the tech giants followed suit, with Meta losing 4.8%, Amazon down 4.2%, and Apple falling 3.5%.

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Wall Street is officially in a bear market: What strategists say investors should do

    History suggests stocks may have further to fall even with the S&P 500 having entered a bear market.

  • Advent Technologies announce $821M, six-year fuel cell project in Greece

    Greek officials notified Advent Technologies of funding approval for a $821M project to develop fuel cells and electrolyzers in the Western Macedonia region over six years.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard, Paypal, and StoneCo Are Falling Today

    Shares of several large payments stocks took a hit Thursday as the broader stock market sold off following the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and as investors grew more concerned about the macroeconomic outlook. Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) traded almost 5% lower as of 1:10 p.m. ET, shares of Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) had fallen by around 5.5%, and shares of Brazilian fintech StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were down more than 8%. On Wednesday, the Fed hiked its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, by 75 basis points -- the largest such move the agency has made at a single meeting since 1994.

  • Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    If you are about to retire and won't inherit a fortune, you probably want to invest a part of your savings in stocks that generate a steady dividend income to pad your bottom line. In addition to dividend income, you would also want to ensure that your capital is not exposed to unreasonably high risks. Here are three top energy stocks that offer exactly what you are looking for.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks to watch in June. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June. Reports indicate that short-sellers are increasing their bets on the SPDR S&P 500 Exchange-Traded Fund Trust at the quickest […]

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    In an upbeat research note, Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer laid out the bull case for buying Nvidia (NVDA) stock -- why he rates it "outperform" and expects Nvidia shares to nearly double to $300 over the next 12 months. (To watch Schafer's track record, click here) As Schafer tells it, Nvidia's software and chips have made the company essential to the "AI ecosystem," giving Nvidia management "unique visibility as they develop products in lockstep with cloud hyperscale customers." The company'

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Split On Track Amid Several Big Headwinds

    General Electric is set to emerge as an aviation pure play, but faces recession risks and other big headwinds. Is GE stock a buy or sell now?

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Why General Motors Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Shares of the automotive maker were plummeting this morning after General Motors' (NYSE: GM) chief financial officer, Paul Jacobson, made comments yesterday that indicated the company is preparing for an economic slowdown. The comments came on the same day that the Federal Reserve hiked the federal funds rate by 75 basis points as it aims to curb inflation. CFO Jacobson spoke at a Deutsche Bank conference along with Ford's CFO, and both executives addressed rising inflation and higher material costs as well as the potential for a recession.

  • Robinhood’s Stock Is Now Worth Less Than Its Cash on Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. shares slumped to a fresh low on Wednesday, giving the beleaguered brokerage a market value that’s less than the cash on its balance sheet.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires W

  • Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    Elon Musk was sued for $258 billion on Thursday by a Dogecoin investor who accused him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency. In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, plaintiff Keith Johnson accused Musk, electric car company Tesla Inc and space tourism company SpaceX of racketeering for touting Dogecoin and driving up its price, only to then let the price tumble.

  • Why You Shouldn't Try to Time a Stock Market Bottom

    When the stock market crashes it impacts people in different ways. Nobody likes seeing their net worth drop -- even if it's just on paper -- and it's very tempting to want to stop the bleeding and sell your holdings.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Which is Best for Your Finances?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.