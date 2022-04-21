U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

Non-fungible Token (NFT) Market Size to grow by USD 147.24 | | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-fungible token (NFT) market size is expected to grow by USD 147.24 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is anticipated to witness a healthy growth at a CAGR of 35.27% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for digital artworks. However, the uncertainty of the NFT market can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Non-fungible Token (NFT) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read the report with TOC on "Non-fungible Token (NFT) Market Analysis Report by Application (Collectibles, Sports, Arts, and Others) and Geography (APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, North America, and Europe) Forecasts,2022-2026". View our Report Snapshot

Major Five Non-fungible Token (NFT) Companies: Key Offerings

  • Binance Services Holdings Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of non-fungible tokens such as Alien Worlds Binance Mission, Bored Pixel EN, Freaky Mandrill Ape, Legendary X Squid GAME, and The Virgin Mary. Edition 17.

  • Decentraland Foundation - The company offers a wide range of non-fungible tokens such as AustinDCL Security Helmet, Blockchain Camouflage Guardian, Stick Woman, and Energy.

  • Funko Inc. - The company offers non-fungible tokens such as Scooby doo X Funko, Transformers X Funko, Nickelodeon Cartoons X Funko, And Retro Comics X Funko.

  • Gemini Trust Co. LLC - The company offers non-fungible tokens such as Fifty Cubes by Pak, Eardly by Trevor Jones Art, and The CryptoCartographer by Dave Pollot.

  • OpenSea - The company offers non-fungible tokens such as Azuki, BEANZ Official, KIWAMI Genesis, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Doodles, and CyberBrokers.

Non-fungible Token (NFT) Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Collectibles - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Sports - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Arts - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Non-fungible Token (NFT) Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for the highest market growth of 43% during the forecast period. The growing demand for digital assets in countries such as Singapore, China, South Korea, the Philippines, and Japan will drive the non-fungible token (NFT) market growth in APAC during the forecast period. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Singapore, China, and The Philippines are the key countries for the non-fungible tokens (NFT) market in APAC. Korean retail channels are expanding their footprint into the flourishing NFT business by selling art and fashion items. For instance, in January 2022, CJ OliveNetworks Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of South Korea-based CJ Corp., announced that it is partnering with a domestic blockchain company Galaxia Metaverse to sell NFT artworks.

Related Reports:

RFID Market for Industrial Applications Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Metaverse Market by Device and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Non-fungible Token (NFT) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 35.27%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 147.24 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

30.72

Regional analysis

APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, North America, and Europe

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

United Arab Emirates, Singapore, China, The Philippines, and Venezuela

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Asynchronous Art Inc., Binance Services Holdings Ltd., Dapper Labs Inc., Decentraland Foundation, Enjin Pte. Ltd., Foundation Labs Inc., FTX Trading Ltd., Funko Inc., Gala Games, Gemini Trust Co. LLC, Mintable.app, Mobox Digital Co. Ltd., Onchain Labs Inc., OpenSea, Rarible Inc., Sorare SAS, SuperRare Labs Inc., Theta Labs Inc., Yellowheart LLC, and Yuga Labs LLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application

Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market

Exhibit 10: Market characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Collectibles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Collectibles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: Data Table on Collectibles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: Chart on Collectibles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on Collectibles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Sports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Sports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Sports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: Chart on Sports - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sports - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Arts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Arts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37: Data Table on Arts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: Chart on Arts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Arts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Venezuela - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Venezuela - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Venezuela - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Venezuela - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Venezuela - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 The Philippines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on The Philippines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on The Philippines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on The Philippines - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on The Philippines - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing demand for digital artworks

8.1.2 Growing investment in digital assets

8.1.3 Security and ownership of digital assets

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Uncertainty of the NFT market

8.2.2 Threat from cyberattacks

8.2.3 Legal and regulatory challenges associated with the NFT market

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Growing number of big brands entering the market

8.4.2 Emergence of fractionalized NFTs

8.4.3 Growing application of AI in the market

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Binance Services Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Binance Services Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 98: Binance Services Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 99: Binance Services Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Dapper Labs Inc.

Exhibit 100: Dapper Labs Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 101: Dapper Labs Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 102: Dapper Labs Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Decentraland Foundation

Exhibit 103: Decentraland Foundation - Overview

Exhibit 104: Decentraland Foundation - Product / Service

Exhibit 105: Decentraland Foundation - Key offerings

10.6 FTX Trading Ltd.

Exhibit 106: FTX Trading Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 107: FTX Trading Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 108: FTX Trading Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Funko Inc.

Exhibit 109: Funko Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 110: Funko Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 111: Funko Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 112: Funko Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Gemini Trust Co. LLC

Exhibit 113: Gemini Trust Co. LLC - Overview

Exhibit 114: Gemini Trust Co. LLC - Product / Service

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/non-fungible-token-nft-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-147-24----technavio-301529125.html

SOURCE Technavio

