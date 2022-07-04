U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.64
    -0.79 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.40
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    19.72
    +0.05 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0440
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2123
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3440
    +0.1690 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,141.87
    +91.71 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    413.05
    -7.09 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.56
    +65.91 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,153.81
    +218.19 (+0.84%)
     

Non-GMO Foods Market Size to Grow by USD 1.03 billion | Rising Demand for Organic Food Products to be a Key Driver| Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In non-GMO food products, the genetic makeup of the plants and animals is not altered for food production. According to Technavio, the non-GMO foods market size is expected to grow by USD 1.03 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the report projects that the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.74% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Non-GMO Foods Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Non-GMO Foods Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report offers additional insights into the market. View a Sample Report

Non-GMO Foods Market: Trend and Challenge

The rising demand for organic food products is a trend in the global non-GMO foods market. The increasing health awareness among consumers and the rising adoption of vegetarian and vegan lifestyles across the world are some of the factors that have increased the demand for foods that are formulated using organic, non-GMO ingredients. Many vendors are offering organic food products to cater to the growing demand from consumers.

The rising competition from private label brands will challenge the global non-GMO foods market share growth during the forecast period. Leading retail store chains offer private label non-GMO food products that are sold at low rates. Thus, private label non-GMO food products are expected to continue to challenge market growth during the forecast period owing to factors such as shopping convenience and easy accessibility to retail store chains.

Do you want to learn about other trends and challenges and their impact on the
market? Request a Sample Report

Non-GMO Foods Market: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers: Consumers generally purchase non-GMO food products in high volumes. However, factors such as high product differentiation and the high price of non-GMO food products considerably limit the bargaining power of buyers. Thus, the bargaining power of buyers is expected to remain low during the forecast period.

Non-GMO Foods Market: Key Vendor Offerings

  • Blue Diamond Growers - The company offers almond-based non-GMO food products, such as Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Almond Coconut and Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Vanilla.

  • Cargill Inc. - The company offers a range of non-GMO food products under the Cargill brand, which includes palm oil, coconut oil, sunflower oil, quinoa seed, and quinoa flour.

  • Clif Bar and Co. - The company offers a range of non-GMO energy bars, such as the Clif Bar Sierra Trail Mix and the Clif Bar Chocolate Almond Fudge, among others.

  • Del Maguey Co. - The company offers non-GMO liquors, such as Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal and others.

  • Murray's Chicken - The company offers a range of non-GMO food products such as Murrays Whole Chicken, Murrays Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast, and Murrays Chicken Wings.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed
annually at USD 5000

Non-GMO Foods Market: Segmentation Analysis

This report segments the non-GMO foods market by product (cereals and grains, liquor, meat and poultry, bakery products, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

North America led the non-GMO foods market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. During the forecast period, the growth of the region will be driven by factors such as significant investments in expanding GMO-free food product portfolios.

Find out the contribution of each segment of the market. Request a Sample Report

Related Reports

Yogurt Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ketogenic Diet Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Non-GMO Foods Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.74%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.03 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.11

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, Canada, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Amys Kitchen Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Cargill Inc., Clif Bar and Co., Del Maguey Co., Murray's Chicken, Natures Path Foods, NOW Health Group Inc., Organic Valley, and The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Liquor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Bakery products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Vendor landscape

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

  • 10.3 Competitive landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Amys Kitchen Inc.

  • 11.4 Blue Diamond Growers

  • 11.5 Cargill Inc.

  • 11.6 Clif Bar and Co.

  • 11.7 Del Maguey Co.

  • 11.8 Murray's Chicken

  • 11.9 Natures Path Foods

  • 11.10 NOW Health Group Inc.

  • 11.11 Organic Valley

  • 11.12 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/non-gmo-foods-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-03-billion--rising-demand-for-organic-food-products-to-be-a-key-driver-technavio-301579724.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Who Is Still Buying Russian Oil And Gas?

    Despite a mountain of sanctions and embargos, Russia has exported nearly $1 billion in fossil fuels per day since its invasion of Ukraine

  • Mark Zuckerberg issues dire economic warning to Meta employees

    Zuckerberg's chilling message to Meta Platforms Inc. employees: The company faces one of the "worst downturns that we've seen in recent history" that will necessitate a scaling back in hires and resources.

  • Iran Slashes Cost of Its Oil to Compete With Russia in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran is being forced to discount its already cheap crude even more as a top ally gains a bigger foothold in the key Chinese market.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire IndustriesChina has become an important

  • Oil Swings as Traders Grapple With Recession Concerns, Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as investors weighed concerns that a global slowdown will erode demand against still-solid physical market signals.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire IndustriesWest Texas Intermediate rose t

  • Nervous staff and no bankers: Western firms struggle to exit Russia

    For foreign companies still working out what to do with their stranded Russian assets, President Vladimir Putin's seizure of a major oil and gas project is a powerful warning: Move fast or else. Finnish coffee boss Rolf Ladau was one of the early movers. When Western governments started slapping sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in late February, the CEO of Paulig realised the coffee roasting business there was no longer viable.

  • Have $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The bull cases for these Berkshire portfolio components are wildly different, but both stocks look like winners.

  • Believe it or not, gas prices have been edging down this Fourth of July — here’s why

    As record-breaking numbers of Americans pack their cars and travel to Fourth of July barbecues that will cost them more than last year, they’ll fill up at gas stations where they are likely to be paying just a little less at the pump. Believe it or not, national gas price averages recently have been declining. On Sunday, the average edged down again to $4.81, down from the record high of $5.01 set in mid-June, AAA said.

  • This Oil King Has a Brighter Future Than You Might Think

    It's been a tough decade for ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM). The integrated oil major has dealt with volatile oil prices over the past 10 years, and the stock is up just 10% over that time. The demise of fossil fuels looks further away than some anticipated, and ExxonMobil is seeing the revival investors have been waiting years for.

  • Big Insider Buys of Oil and Solar Stocks Are Plays on Russia Sanctions

    Insiders bought up shares of Plains All American Pipeline and ReneSola, respectively levered to crude oil and solar power. Both have better prospects due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Samsung produces 3nm chips that can be used for Bitcoin mining

    South Korean tech giant Samsung has started producing chips using its latest 3-nanometer (nm) technology, the company said Thursday. The new chips can be used for Bitcoin mining hardware. See related article: LG to follow Samsung adding NFT features to flagship TVs Fast facts One of the earliest clients for Samsung’s 3nm chips could be […]

  • Jeff Bezos Criticizes Biden’s Call for Gas Stations to Cut Prices

    Amazon’s founder said the president’s push is “misdirection.” The White House rejected the criticism.

  • Pain at the pump

    Skyrocketing gas prices are squeezing working Americans and feeding inflation. How did we get here?

  • These 2 Metrics Spell More Bad News for Netflix's Beaten-Down Stock

    Most of Netflix's streaming video rivals offer lower-priced or free tiers of their services to consumers who are willing to watch ads during their programming. Simply put, of the eight major streaming services available in the United States, Netflix ranks last in terms of overall perceived value.

  • No guarantees Swiss will always have enough gas, minister says

    Swiss businesses would be first to have energy rationed in the event of supply shortages, Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga told the SonntagsZeitung, warning that the government cannot guarantee there will always be enough gas to go around. Landlocked Switzerland gets its gas via trading hubs in neighbouring countries in the European Union, so disruptions there would also affect Switzerland. Switzerland has relatively low demand for gas, which covers around 15% of total energy consumption.

  • How the crackdown on China's top influencers is shaking up the once-booming live-streaming e-commerce industry

    A week after Singles' Day last year, analysts asked Alibaba Group Holding chief executive Daniel Zhang Yong if he thought the company relied too heavily on its top live streamers to generate sales during the annual online shopping extravaganza. Zhang did not answer the question directly, but said Alibaba's Taobao Live platform treated all online influencers - big and small - fairly. Fast forward to today and Zhang's silence on the question speaks volumes. Diantao, the e-commerce giant's live-str

  • Missouri farmer: Inflation dragging on is 'a serious situation'

    Inflation has touched all parts of the economy. According to Blake Hurst, a farmer and former president of the Missouri Farm Bureau, it's hitting both farmers and consumers.

  • $10,000 offers to get off a plane, CEO apologies and free pizza: Here’s how a massive labor shortage and pent-up demand helped create a chaotic summer for airlines

    “The pilot shortage for the industry is real"

  • Oil prices reverse losses, gain on tight supply concerns

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Oil prices reversed losses and edged up on Monday as concerns of tight supply amid lower OPEC output, unrest in Libya and sanctions on Russia outweighed fears of a global recession. Brent crude futures for September rose 55 cents, or 0.5%, to $112.18 a barrel at 0650 GMT, after falling over $1 in early trade. "The group appears to be battling to maintain current output levels, with production falling over June."

  • India to drop windfall tax if oil prices fall $40 a barrel

    India will only withdraw its windfall tax introduced last week for oil producers and refiners if global prices of crude fall as much as $40 a barrel from present levels, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj told Reuters on Monday. The tax on firms that have increased product exports to gain from higher overseas margins took effect on July 1, as the government moves to boost domestic supply and revenue. The taxes, and some accompanying export curbs, will hit the earnings of companies such as Reliance Industries, Nayara Energy, which is partly owned by Russia's Rosneft, the Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Oil India Ltd and Vedanta Ltd.

  • German Regulator Fears Breakdown of Russian Gas Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Warning of a potential total breakdown of Russian gas supplies, Germany’s top power grid regulator called for greater efforts to save energy.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Chorus: Q&AThere’s now a questio