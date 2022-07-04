Non-GMO Foods Market Size to Grow by USD 1.03 billion | Rising Demand for Organic Food Products to be a Key Driver| Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In non-GMO food products, the genetic makeup of the plants and animals is not altered for food production. According to Technavio, the non-GMO foods market size is expected to grow by USD 1.03 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the report projects that the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.74% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Non-GMO Foods Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report offers additional insights into the market. View a Sample Report

Non-GMO Foods Market: Trend and Challenge

The rising demand for organic food products is a trend in the global non-GMO foods market. The increasing health awareness among consumers and the rising adoption of vegetarian and vegan lifestyles across the world are some of the factors that have increased the demand for foods that are formulated using organic, non-GMO ingredients. Many vendors are offering organic food products to cater to the growing demand from consumers.

The rising competition from private label brands will challenge the global non-GMO foods market share growth during the forecast period. Leading retail store chains offer private label non-GMO food products that are sold at low rates. Thus, private label non-GMO food products are expected to continue to challenge market growth during the forecast period owing to factors such as shopping convenience and easy accessibility to retail store chains.

Do you want to learn about other trends and challenges and their impact on the

market? Request a Sample Report

Non-GMO Foods Market: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers: Consumers generally purchase non-GMO food products in high volumes. However, factors such as high product differentiation and the high price of non-GMO food products considerably limit the bargaining power of buyers. Thus, the bargaining power of buyers is expected to remain low during the forecast period.

Non-GMO Foods Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Blue Diamond Growers - The company offers almond-based non-GMO food products, such as Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Almond Coconut and Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Vanilla.

Cargill Inc. - The company offers a range of non-GMO food products under the Cargill brand, which includes palm oil, coconut oil, sunflower oil, quinoa seed, and quinoa flour.

Clif Bar and Co. - The company offers a range of non-GMO energy bars, such as the Clif Bar Sierra Trail Mix and the Clif Bar Chocolate Almond Fudge, among others.

Del Maguey Co. - The company offers non-GMO liquors, such as Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal and others.

Murray's Chicken - The company offers a range of non-GMO food products such as Murrays Whole Chicken, Murrays Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast, and Murrays Chicken Wings.

Story continues

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed

annually at USD 5000

Non-GMO Foods Market: Segmentation Analysis

This report segments the non-GMO foods market by product (cereals and grains, liquor, meat and poultry, bakery products, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

North America led the non-GMO foods market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. During the forecast period, the growth of the region will be driven by factors such as significant investments in expanding GMO-free food product portfolios.

Find out the contribution of each segment of the market. Request a Sample Report

Related Reports

Yogurt Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ketogenic Diet Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Non-GMO Foods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.74% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Canada, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amys Kitchen Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Cargill Inc., Clif Bar and Co., Del Maguey Co., Murray's Chicken, Natures Path Foods, NOW Health Group Inc., Organic Valley, and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Liquor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Bakery products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

10.3 Competitive landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Amys Kitchen Inc.

11.4 Blue Diamond Growers

11.5 Cargill Inc.

11.6 Clif Bar and Co.

11.7 Del Maguey Co.

11.8 Murray's Chicken

11.9 Natures Path Foods

11.10 NOW Health Group Inc.

11.11 Organic Valley

11.12 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/non-gmo-foods-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-03-billion--rising-demand-for-organic-food-products-to-be-a-key-driver-technavio-301579724.html

SOURCE Technavio