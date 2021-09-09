Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market from Pharmaceuticals Industry to garner the growth of $ 4.51bn by 2025|Technavio

Businesses will pass through the response, recovery, and renewal phases.

AstraZeneca Plc, BeiGene Ltd., and Biogen Inc. will emerge as major non-Hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market participants during 2021-2025.

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-Hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market is expected to grow by $ 4.51 bn during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the non-Hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Attractive Opportunities in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market by Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during the forecast period. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Recognizing the existing business model

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market

AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers Calquence for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

BeiGene Ltd. - The company offers BRUKINSA for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Biogen Inc. - The company offers RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

https://www.technavio.com/report/non-hodgkin-lymphoma-therapeutics-market-industry-analysis

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The Non-Hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market is segmented as below:

Geography

The non-Hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market is driven by recent approvals and a strong pipeline. In addition, other factors such as a growing geriatric population, and special drug designations are expected to trigger the non-Hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 7.96% during the forecast period.



Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

