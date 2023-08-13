Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Datapulse Technology Kong Meng Ang Buys 68% More Shares

Datapulse Technology Limited (SGX:BKW) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Kong Meng Ang, recently bought a whopping S$3.4m worth of stock, at a price of S$0.082. That increased their holding by a full 68%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Datapulse Technology

Notably, that recent purchase by Kong Meng Ang is the biggest insider purchase of Datapulse Technology shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of S$0.092. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 71.24m shares worth S$6.2m. But insiders sold 41.92m shares worth S$3.4m. Overall, Datapulse Technology insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Datapulse Technology

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Datapulse Technology insiders own 45% of the company, currently worth about S$9.9m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Datapulse Technology Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Datapulse Technology. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Datapulse Technology. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Datapulse Technology (1 is concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

