Non-Independent & Non-Executive Chairman of Heartland Group Holdings Picks Up 20% More Stock

Those following along with Heartland Group Holdings Limited (NZSE:HGH) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Gregory Tomlinson, Non-Independent & Non-Executive Chairman of the company, who spent a stonking NZ$14m on stock at an average price of NZ$1.00. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 20%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Heartland Group Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by Gregory Tomlinson was the biggest purchase of Heartland Group Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of NZ$1.06 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Gregory Tomlinson was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Heartland Group Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 10% of Heartland Group Holdings shares, worth about NZ$95m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Heartland Group Holdings Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Heartland Group Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Heartland Group Holdings. For example - Heartland Group Holdings has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

