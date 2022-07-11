Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 11.35 million, BOYDSense Inc. and Cnoga Medical Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-invasive glucose monitoring devices are medical devices that monitor glucose levels and help manage diabetes. These devices have sensors and transmitters that help in tracking the physiological effects of glucose levels without the need for piercing the skin.
The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market size is expected to grow by USD 11.35 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.05% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.
Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Scope
The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market report covers the following areas:
Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market industry analysis
Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Product
Geography
Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Sample Report
Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market, including BOYDSense Inc., Cnoga Medical Ltd., DiaMonTech AG, Evia Medical Technologies, Integrity Applications Inc., MediWiSe Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Nemaura Medical Inc., RISE Life Science Corp., and Taiwan Biophotonic Co. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
BOYDSense Inc. - The company offers Lassie breath analyser, which is a hand-held device used to measure blood glucose concentrations.
Cnoga Medical Ltd. - It is a small and lightweight non-invasive glucose monitoring device that can be used for type-1 and type-2 diabetes monitoring.
DiaMonTech AG - The company offers non-invasive glucose monitoring devices under the brands, D-BASE, D-POCKET, and D-SENSOR.
Evia Medical Technologies - This non-invasive glucose monitoring device has two units, namely main unit and ear clip. The main unit of the product has the capacity to store up to 1,000 readings.
Integrity Applications Inc. - It is a battery-operated, non-invasive glucose monitoring device that comprises a main unit and a personal ear clip.
Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights
Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market vendors
Related Reports:
Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Blood Glucose Monitoring Market in APAC by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.05%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 11.35 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.53
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 56%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, France, UK, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
BOYDSense Inc., Cnoga Medical Ltd., DiaMonTech AG, Evia Medical Technologies, Integrity Applications Inc., MediWiSe Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Nemaura Medical Inc., RISE Life Science Corp., and Taiwan Biophotonic Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Non-wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 Key leading countries
7.8 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 BOYDSense Inc.
10.4 Cnoga Medical Ltd.
10.5 DiaMonTech AG
10.6 Evia Medical Technologies
10.7 Integrity Applications Inc.
10.8 MediWiSe Ltd.
10.9 Medtronic Plc
10.10 Nemaura Medical Inc.
10.11 RISE Life Science Corp.
10.12 Taiwan Biophotonic Co.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/non-invasive-glucose-monitoring-devices-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-11-35-million-boydsense-inc-and-cnoga-medical-ltd-among-key-vendors---technavio-301582951.html
SOURCE Technavio