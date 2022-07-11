Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 11.35 million, BOYDSense Inc. and Cnoga Medical Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-invasive glucose monitoring devices are medical devices that monitor glucose levels and help manage diabetes. These devices have sensors and transmitters that help in tracking the physiological effects of glucose levels without the need for piercing the skin.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market size is expected to grow by USD 11.35 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.05% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Scope

The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market report covers the following areas:

Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market, including BOYDSense Inc., Cnoga Medical Ltd., DiaMonTech AG, Evia Medical Technologies, Integrity Applications Inc., MediWiSe Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Nemaura Medical Inc., RISE Life Science Corp., and Taiwan Biophotonic Co. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

BOYDSense Inc. - The company offers Lassie breath analyser, which is a hand-held device used to measure blood glucose concentrations.

Cnoga Medical Ltd. - It is a small and lightweight non-invasive glucose monitoring device that can be used for type-1 and type-2 diabetes monitoring.

DiaMonTech AG - The company offers non-invasive glucose monitoring devices under the brands, D-BASE, D-POCKET, and D-SENSOR.

Evia Medical Technologies - This non-invasive glucose monitoring device has two units, namely main unit and ear clip. The main unit of the product has the capacity to store up to 1,000 readings.

Integrity Applications Inc. - It is a battery-operated, non-invasive glucose monitoring device that comprises a main unit and a personal ear clip.

Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market vendors

Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.05% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BOYDSense Inc., Cnoga Medical Ltd., DiaMonTech AG, Evia Medical Technologies, Integrity Applications Inc., MediWiSe Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Nemaura Medical Inc., RISE Life Science Corp., and Taiwan Biophotonic Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Non-wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BOYDSense Inc.

10.4 Cnoga Medical Ltd.

10.5 DiaMonTech AG

10.6 Evia Medical Technologies

10.7 Integrity Applications Inc.

10.8 MediWiSe Ltd.

10.9 Medtronic Plc

10.10 Nemaura Medical Inc.

10.11 RISE Life Science Corp.

10.12 Taiwan Biophotonic Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

