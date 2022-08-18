Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Segmented by Product and Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share, and Forecast - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market is expected to grow by USD 11.35 million at a CAGR of 11.05% during the forecast period. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models.
Technavio non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape. Grab your Free Sample Report.
Top Key players in the Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market are covered as:
BOYDSense Inc.
Canoga Medical Ltd.
DiaMonTech AG
Evia Medical Technologies
Integrity Applications Inc.
MediWiSe Ltd.
Medtronic Plc
Nemaura Medical Inc.
RISE Life Science Corp.
Taiwan Biophotonic Co.
The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market will be affected by the growing focus on collaborations for business expansion. Apart from this, other market trends include the integration of AI and RADAR technology in glucose monitoring and growing funding for non-invasive glucose monitoring technology.
In addition, the increasing prevalence of diabetes and a growing number of government programs, product launches, and increasing demand for non-invasive procedures will augment market growth over the forecast period as well. Download Free Sample Report.
Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
By Product
By Geography
The regional distribution of non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the International market over the period. The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
What was the size of the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices industry by value?
What will be the size of the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices industry?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices industry?
How has the industry performed over the last five years?
What are the main segments that make up the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market?
The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market research report presents critical information and factual data about the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market study. Buy Sample Report.
The product range of the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.
Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.05%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 11.35 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.53
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 56%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, France, UK, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
BOYDSense Inc., Canoga Medical Ltd., DiaMonTech AG, Evia Medical Technologies, Integrity Applications Inc., MediWiSe Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Nemaura Medical Inc., RISE Life Science Corp., and Taiwan Biophotonic Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market Definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Non-wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 Key leading countries
7.8 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 BOYDSense Inc.
10.4 Cnoga Medical Ltd.
10.5 DiaMonTech AG
10.6 Evia Medical Technologies
10.7 Integrity Applications Inc.
10.8 MediWiSe Ltd.
10.9 Medtronic Plc
10.10 Nemaura Medical Inc.
10.11 RISE Life Science Corp.
10.12 Taiwan Biophotonic Co.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
