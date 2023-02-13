U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,137.29
    +46.83 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,245.93
    +376.66 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,891.79
    +173.67 (+1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.14
    +22.33 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.12
    -1.02 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.60
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    +0.14 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7170
    -0.0270 (-0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2143
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1470
    -0.2610 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,775.40
    -38.94 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.13
    -3.36 (-0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.60
    +65.15 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.94
    +199.62 (+0.73%)
     

Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market to Grow by USD 22.49 Mn, Abbott Laboratories and BlueSemi Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 22.49 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 15.68%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 13.48 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 49% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes, the rising number of product launches, and the growing presence of regional and global vendors are driving the growth of the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Abbott Laboratories - The company offers non invasive glucose monitoring devices such as FreeStyle Libre.

  • BoydSense SAS - The company offers non invasive glucose monitoring devices such as non invasive diabetes monitoring technology that uses breath based biomarkers to predict glucose levels.

  • Cnoga - The company offers non invasive glucose monitoring devices such as CoG Hybrid Glucometer.

  • Dexcom Inc. - The company offers non invasive glucose monitoring devices such as Dexcom G6.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the growing number of government programs, product launches, and increasing demand for non-invasive procedures. However, the high costs associated with non-invasive glucose monitoring devices are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By product, the market is segmented into wearable and non-wearable. The wearable accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

  • The anesthesia monitoring devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.67% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,108.53 million. The increasing number of surgeries requiring general anesthesia is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the lack of trained anesthesiologists may impede the market growth.

  • The cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.92% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,103.24 million. The increasing number of heart specialty centers is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of stress testing devices may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market vendors.

Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

157

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.68%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 22.49 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

14.06

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 49%

Key countries

US, Germany, UK, India, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, BlueSemi, BoydSense SAS, Cnoga, Dexcom Inc., DiaMonTech AG, Eser Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gluco Rx Ltd., GlucoTrack Inc., Informed Data Systems Inc. and One Drop., Medtronic Plc, Meta Materials Inc., Nemaura Medical Inc., Platinum Equity Advisors LLC, Rite Aid Corp., Taiwan Biophotonic Co., Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global anesthesia drugs market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Route of Administration Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 General anesthesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Local and regional anesthesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Route of Administration

  • 7.3 Intravenous - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Inhalational - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Route of Administration

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AbbVie Inc.

  • 12.4 AstraZeneca Plc

  • 12.5 Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • 12.6 B Braun Melsungen AG

  • 12.7 Baxter International Inc.

  • 12.8 Eisai Co. Ltd.

  • 12.9 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

  • 12.10 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • 12.11 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

  • 12.12 Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • 12.13 Merck and Co. Inc.

  • 12.14 Novartis AG

  • 12.15 Pfizer Inc.

  • 12.16 Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

  • 12.17 Septodont Holding

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Global Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027
Global Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/non-invasive-glucose-monitoring-devices-market-to-grow-by-usd-22-49-mn-abbott-laboratories-and-bluesemi-among-key-vendors---technavio-301744303.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • The U.S. Blacklisted More Chinese Companies. The Big Ones Aren’t On the List.

    Tensions with China are brewing as the U.S. added six more entities to its blacklist amid alleged spy balloon concerns. Is there a risk for Alibaba and other large internet companies? Here’s what we know: Earlier this month, the U.S. military shot down a high-altitude balloon from China that was flying over South Carolina.

  • Walmart Makes a Surprising Pricing Move Customers Will Love (Costco May Not)

    The discount retailer has done something you're going to like (that Costco and Dollar General may not be thrilled with).

  • Ford ramps up EV spending with $3.5B battery plant in Michigan

    Ford announced big spending plans today in its home state of Michigan, with a new battery plant. As part of the company’s $50 billion global investment in electrification, Ford will build a $3.5 billion EV battery plant in Marshall, Michigan.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP and Magellan Midstream Partners LP.

    Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP and Magellan Midstream Partners LP are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • 3 Oil Stocks Exposed to Natural-Gas Plunge

    Citi analyst Scott Gruber thinks lower gas prices will cut into free cash flow for Coterra, Ovintiv, and Devon Energy.

  • Toyota Makes a Big Change on EVs

    This is the complex and contradictory message that the future CEO of Toyota TM has just sent. Koji Sato, 53, who will take the helm at the automotive giant on April 1, on Feb. 13 spoke for the first time since his promotion last month. Sato's position on electric vehicles is particularly eagerly awaited.

  • Gasoline: 'Prepare for higher prices in the summer,' analyst says

    Drivers should enjoy lower gas prices while they last - and prepare for higher prices later this year, says one oil analyst.

  • Record 3,000-Mile Voyage for Canadian Gas Offers Relief for Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- A stream of natural gas that’s being unleashed from British Columbia’s vast reservoirs is blazing a record-setting path through global markets, providing hope for Canada’s beleaguered drillers and relief for energy-hungry economies around the world.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial O

  • India aims to triple defence exports to $5 billion, sell fighter jets, choppers

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set out ambitions to more than triple annual defence exports to $5 billion over the next two years, as arms firms flocked to a major air show for a slice of the nation's massive import budget. The country is looking to sign defence deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion) at the biennial five-day Aero India event, its biggest ever, as its airlines try to complete jetliner purchases to meet civilian demand and press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, mainly through partnerships. India has been one of the world's biggest importers of defence equipment for decades, but it has punched below its weight in the global arms export market.

  • Silicon Valley layoffs are a boon for tech-hungry farm equipment makers

    Big agricultural and construction equipment manufacturers in the American Midwest are on a mission to lure Silicon Valley tech workers who have been caught up in a wave of hiring freezes and layoffs, executives told Reuters. Mass layoffs at major tech firms have opened the talent pipeline for Illinois-based Deere & Co. - the world's largest tractor maker - and rivals who are eager to add tech workers to their payrolls as they expand into autonomous tractors, mining trucks, and other smart farming technology. The executives said the newly available tech talent could inject much-needed expertise into farm equipment manufacturing, helping to transform the industry through the use of more artificial intelligence and automation.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • 3 Retail REIT Stocks to Stay Afloat Despite Industry Hiccups

    Although economic slowdown, inflationary pressure and rising borrowing costs remain headwinds, Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry stocks SPG, FRT and NNN are poised to gain from omni-channel retailing, adaptive reuse capabilities and essential retail tenants focus amid limited supply.

  • Aerospace suppliers face competition for hires from planemakers

    Aerospace suppliers are gearing up for a hiring spree in 2023 but could face stiff competition for skilled laborers, including from their top customers - planemakers Boeing and Airbus. The tight labor market is a key factor in the industry's supply-chain shortages, and could determine whether Boeing and Airbus meet near-term production goals, industry officials said. Executives at last week's Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance conference, a gathering of top suppliers, expressed concern about replacing workers who left through layoffs or attrition during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 3 Silver Mining Stocks to Bet on Amid Industry Challenges

    Despite the ongoing downtrend in silver prices weighing on the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Silver industry, FNLPF, BVN and VZLA are likely to gain from solid growth projects, efforts to improve operational efficiency and lower costs.

  • Apple, Amazon, Walmart: Adani Group Is Trading At Higher Valuations Than These Companies Despite Market Rout

    Despite the recent rout in the Adani Group of companies’ stock after the US-based Hindenburg Research report, the Indian conglomerate's listed firms retain their astronomical valuation. What Happened: Based on the traditional stock-market measures, about five of the group's seven core listed companies are trading at higher price-to-earnings, or PE, multiples compared to some of the most valued U.S. companies, such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

  • Strength Seen in Select Energy Services (WTTR): Can Its 7.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Select Energy Services (WTTR) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

  • For Mining EV Metals, the Arctic Is Hot

    The scramble to secure green-energy metals is bringing new life to one of the world’s oldest mining hubs.

  • OPEC Chief Tells Climate Negotiators to ‘Look at the Big Picture’

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC’s top official urged countries to invest much more in oil to meet the world’s future energy needs and said climate policies need to be more “balanced and fair.”Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Hasn’t Ruled Out Alien Origins for Latest Objects Shot DownUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets Higher“It is

  • Europe has spent more than $800 billion shielding citizens from the energy crisis

    Back in 2021, consumers in the UK and Europe were already feeling the pain of rising energy costs, which were being pushed up by a cocktail of factors including soaring natural gas prices. Then, in February 2022, Russia, itself a major energy supplier, invaded Ukraine, destabilizing the region and sending energy prices rocketing even higher. With energy suppliers collapsing and citizens facing home-heating bills that were spiraling out of control, most governments in the region put in place subs

  • UAE central bank to issue CBDC, promote digital asset growth

    The United Arab Emirates plans to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC), among other initiatives, to become a financial and digital payment hub.