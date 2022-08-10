U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

Non-invasive Ventilators Market to Exceed a Valuation of US$ 3.9 Bn by 2031, Note Analysts at TMR

Transparency Market Research
·6 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Surge in the number of patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) is driving the growth in the global market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global non-invasive ventilators market share is estimated to reach a value of US$ 3.9 Bn by the end of 2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Hence, the market is prognosticated to develop at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, 2022 to 2031.

The TMR report sheds light on various important aspects including the growth drivers, restraints, R&Ds, opportunities, and recent developments in the non-invasive ventilators market. Moreover, it enlightens readers on the non-invasive ventilators market trends and the list of leading players in the non-invasive ventilators market.

The use of non-invasive ventilator systems is being increasing around the world during the treatment of different respiratory disorders including obstructive sleep apnea. Moreover, these systems are being increasingly used during general surgeries and surgeries owing to trauma. Thus, a surge in the device use is projected to fuel the sales growth in the global non-invasive ventilators market during the forecast period, note analysts at TMR.

Therapeutic devices are being increasingly utilized in the recent years owing to rise in the diagnostic rate of different types of respiratory diseases. This aside, there has been increase in the adoption of these systems across the globe in the recent years owing to many factors including rise in the technological developments in the portable oxygen concentrators and non-invasive ventilators, notes a TMR report on the non-invasive ventilators market.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Non-invasive Ventilators Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=54720

Non-invasive Ventilators Market: Key Findings

  • The adoption of non-invasive ventilators is being increasing in the healthcare industry in the recent years owing to their different advantages including the portable nature and high level of efficiency in a wide range of care delivery settings. Hence, non-invasive ventilators are gaining impetus as most preferred systems among both the patients and hospitals. This factor, in turn, is expected to result into notable business opportunities for the global non-invasive ventilators market during the forecast period.

  • The incidences of complications related to invasive ventilators are being increasing among adult as well as infant patients globally. As a result, there has been a rise in the adoption of non-invasive ventilators globally. This, in turn, is bolstering the global non-invasive ventilators market.

  • The use of non-invasive ventilation is being rising significantly during the management of acute and chronic respiratory failure in home care settings as well as critical care units. Some of the key advantages of non-invasive ventilation over invasive ventilation include their ability to minimize the infection rate, prevent the artificial airway complications, and reduce the requirements of sedative medications. Moreover, the demand for these devices is being increasing owing to their cost-effective nature, note analysts of a TMR report on the global non-invasive ventilators market.           

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=54720

Non-invasive Ventilators Market: Growth Boosters

  • Increase in the cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) across the globe is fueling the sales growth in the market

  • Surge in the number of surgical procedures carried out globally is boosting the demand opportunities in the non-invasive ventilators market

Non-invasive Ventilators Market: Regional Analysis

  • The market is estimated to gain sizable growth prospects in North America during the forecast period owing to many factors including increase in the adoption of advanced technology, rise in the use of advanced ventilators for home care, and the presence of favorable reimbursement policies for respiratory care in the region

  • The Asia Pacific market is prognosticated to gain prominent business prospects in the forthcoming years owing to the presence of many well-entrenched players from the medical device industry and increase in the patient awareness about respiratory diseases

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=54720

Non-invasive Ventilators Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Vyaire Medical

  • Teleflex Incorporated

  • GE Healthcare

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Medtronic plc.

  • ResMed, Inc.

  • Smiths Medical

  • Dimar s.r.l. Intersurgical Ltd.

  • O-Two Medical Technologies Inc.

  • Vygon SA

  • HAROL S.r.l.

  • Vapotherm, Inc.

  • Getinge AB

  • Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Non-invasive Ventilators Market Segmentation

  • Product Type

    • Systems

    • Non-invasive PPV

    • High Flow Nasal Cannula O2 Delivery

    • Other Non-invasive

    • Consumables

    • Mask

    • Humidifiers

    • PEEP Valves

    • Others (tubes, connectors, and etc.)

  • Application

    • Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

    • Asthma

    • Respiratory Distress Syndrome

    • Pneumonia

    • Others

  • End-user

    • Critical Care

    • NICU Care

    • Transport (ambulance)

    • Home Care Settings

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market: Rise in preference for single-use NPWT devices in order to reduce cross-contamination and costly readmission is driving the negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market.

mHealth Monitoring Diagnostic Medical Devices Market: The global mHealth monitoring diagnostic medical devices market was valued at US$ 29.05 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2019 to 2027.

Healthcare Biometrics for Children Market: The healthcare biometrics for children market projections estimates a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Pediatric Medical Devices Market: The global pediatric medical devices market was valued at US$ 21,000 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2026.

Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market: eHealth apps and telehealth are giving rise to remote patient monitoring in the pulmonary drug delivery devices market.

Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market: The global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 5.5 Bn by 2031.

Thoracic Drainage Devices Market: The global thoracic drainage devices market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 962 Mn by 2031. The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market: The global elderly and disabled assistive devices market is expected to reach the value of US$ 31.6 Bn by the end of 2028.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


