Non-Invasive Ventilators Market worth $2.85 Billion in 2030, With a CAGR of 5.91 %

STRATEGIC MARKET RESEARCH LLP
·9 min read
STRATEGIC MARKET RESEARCH LLP
STRATEGIC MARKET RESEARCH LLP

The Non-Invasive Ventilators Market worth in 2020 was nearly USD 1.61 billion. It is estimated to register a growth rate of 5.91% & value up to USD 2.85 Billion in 2030.

New York, United States, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-Invasive Ventilators Market worth $2.85 Billion in 2030, With a CAGR of 5.91 %

The market growth is bolstered by several factors like a surge in chronic conditions among individuals across the globe, an increase in patient admissions to intensive care units (ICU), the rise in the global population level, and leading an unhealthy lifestyle.

To get a first-hand overview of the report, Request a Sample at 
https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/request-sample/non-invasive-ventilators-market

Pivotal insights of the Non-Invasive Ventilators Market:

  • North America continued to lead the regional market with a share of almost 42.21% in 2020 with a steady rate of growth

  • For Type, the ‘CPAP or continuous positive airway pressure’ significantly led the market in the year 2020.

  • In the Applications sector, the ‘COPD & Asthma segment in 2020 witnessed the lion’s share with a burgeoning CAGR

  • For End-User, the ‘Hospital & Clinics’ segment in 2020 bolstered the market growth with a mammoth portion of the market share.

Key facts boosting the worldwide market growth:-

  • The major reason that is responsible for the augmentation of the market is the continuous surge of NCDs or chronic diseases. As per research conducted by CDC, nearly 51.8% of the adults in America are suffering from at least 1 condition of chronic disease, whereas almost 27.21% are having multiple chronic conditions. However, the prevalence was maximum among women aged 65 years and above residing in rural areas.

    • Apart from the increasing chronic cases, the rise in admissions of patients at the intensive care units (ICU), along with the rise in population levels worldwide, and leading unhealthy lifestyles are boosting the market growth extensively. SMR conducted a research study where it was revealed that there is around 4 million ICU admission every year in the USA, with a fatality range of around (8 to 19) % or nearly 500k deaths per year.

The report envisaged by SMR on the non-Invasive ventilators market constitutes the following segmentation analysis:

Type

  • BiPAP or Bilevel Positive Pressure

  • CPAP or Continuous Positive Airway Pressure

  • Autotitrating (Adjustable) Positive Airway Pressure (APAP)

In terms of Applications

  • Asthma & COPD

  • Respiratory Distress Syndrome

  • Other application areas

For End-user

  • Hospitals and Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Other end-user

Regions:

North America

  • United States

  • Region of Mexico

  • Canadian Territory

  • Rest of North America

Europe

  • Russia

  • Poland (Polska)

  • Italy

  • Germany

  • France

  • Turkey

  • Finland

  • Rest of Europe

APAC or Asia Pacific

  • India

  • Australia

  • China

  • Taiwan

  • New Zealand

  • Japan

  • Korea

  • The remaining portion of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

  • UAE

  • Argentina

  • Uruguay

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arab

  • Remaining portion of LAMEA

Make a Direct Purchase of the latest Non-Invasive Ventilators Market Report published in the month of January 2022. Click the below link to initiate the purchase: 
https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/buy-now/non-invasive-ventilators-market

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020-2030

Forecast Period 2020 to 2030 CAGR

5.9%

 

2028 Value Projection

USD 2.85 Bn

Base Year

2020

 

Market Size in 2020

USD 1.61 Bn

Historical Data for

2015 – 2019

No. of Pages

135

 

Companies

ResMed Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, Hamilton Bonaduz AG, HEYER Medical AG, Respironics, Airon Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Magnamed,medin Medical Innovations GmbH, Mindray Medical International Limited, O-Two Medical Technologies Inc, Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd, Phillips Healthcare, Smiths Medical, WILAmed GmbH

Leading Segment Based By Type

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Leading Region

North America

Segments covered

By Type, By Application, By End-user and By region

Growth Drivers

The market growth is accompanied by several factors like a surge in chronic conditions among individuals across the globe, an increase in admissions to intensive care units (ICU), the rise in the global population level, and leading an unhealthy lifestyle.

 

For Type, the ‘CPAP or Continuous Positive Airway Pressure’ segment led the market comprehensively.

For the Type segment, the market classification is performed by (BiPAP or Bilevel Positive Pressure, CPAP or Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, & Autotitrating (Adjustable) Positive Airway Pressure (APAP)). The ‘CPAP or Continuous Positive Airway Pressure segment accounted for a significant market share in 2020, as it is cost-effective, easy to use, and the most widely used treatment in the case of sleep apnea. A research survey has shown that around 50 to 70 million American adults suffer from sleep apnea and globally around 100 million people are affected by the same.

For the Applications area, the ‘Asthma & COPD’ segment drove the market in 2020.

In the area of Application, the market segmentation is done by Asthma & COPD, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, & other application areas. The ‘Asthma & COPD segment drove the market growth in 2020, as Bronchial asthma and COPD are one of the leading causes of fatalities around the world. NCBI has stated that nearly 600 million people are affected by Asthma and COPD worldwide. COPD and Asthma result in nearly 3 million and 200k fatalities each year.

Among End-user the ‘Hospital and Clinics’ segment registered the maximum share in 2020.

Based on Applications, the market is bifurcated by Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, & other end-user. The ‘Hospitals & Clinics segment led the market in 2020, because of the increase in patients admits suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease ranging from infections to pneumonia. ODPHP has deciphered that nearly 14.8 million adults across the globe had been diagnosed with COPD & approximately 12 million people are yet to do so.

North America was the regional market leader in 2020.

North America accounted for the most significant regional share of the market at around 42.21% and will continue to do so in upcoming years. The existence of leading manufacturing organizations, the rise of respiratory chronic diseases and a surge in government healthcare investments are boosting the growth of this territory. The American Lung Association reported that almost 16.4 million people or nearly 6.61% of the American adults underwent a diagnosis for respiratory chronic diseases like emphysema or bronchitis.

Before initiating a purchase, make a Pre-order enquiry and get a detailed overview of the content of the report.
https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/pre-order-enquiry/non-invasive-ventilators-market

Non-Invasive Ventilators Market:- (Key Players)

  • Teleflex Incorporated

  • Smith’s Medical

  • ResMed Inc.

  • HEYER Medical AG

  • Hamilton Bonaduz AG

  • Airon Corporation

  • Respironics

  • Magnamed

  • WILAmed GmbH

  • Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

  • Mindray Medical International Limited

  • medin Medical Innovations GmbH

  • Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

  • O-Two Medical Technologies Inc.

  • Phillips Healthcare

Some of the latest market updates:

  • On June 7th 2022, Inspiration Healthcare collected an order of worth Euro 1.3 Million from Iraq to manufacture Viomedex Consumables & SLE ventilators. The SLE ventilators are highly sophisticated as well as equipped with some traditional modes like HFOV (HF oscillation ventilation), Non-Invasive Ventilation, etc. They are used widely across the globe in the treatment of ill and premature babies.’

  • On April 22nd 2022, Philips Respironics launched its V60 Ventilator system in the market. This V60 plus ventilator acts as an assist ventilator for augmenting patient breathing and provides both non-invasive and invasive respiratory support. It consists of electrical circuits that can handle a power supply range of up to 35 volts to the ventilator and alarm.

  • On January 27th 2022, Philips Respironics recalled its Trilogy EVO Ventilators to deal with some serious health hazards. This non-invasive ventilator provides positive (+ve) pressure breathing to the adult & paediatric group of patients who needs mechanical ventilation. Moreover, this ventilator is ideal for usage in non-emergency transport settings, homes, etc.


Kindly go through and get access to our comprehensive coverage of myriad number of Healthcare reports published in the last three months: 
https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/reports/healthcare

Related Reports:

Anesthesia Drugs Market

The ‘Anesthesia Drugs Market Report integrated with various Forecasts & Industrial Analysis 2028’ envisaged by SMR describes a well-defined idea of the market details like its drivers, hindering factors, opportunities, etc. The Anesthesia Drugs Market is worth registered a sum of USD 6.8 billion in 2020 & will reach somewhere around USD 8.93 billion in 2028, with a rate of growth of around 3.47%. The increase in the number of surgeries, senior citizen population & significant technological advancements is bolstering the market growth. The firms in this market include AbbVie Inc., Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca PLC, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, etc.

Ventricular Assist Devices Market.

The ‘Ventricular Assist Devices Market Report trends, forecasts & key Industry Analysis 2028’ created by SMR denotes a complete concept of the various market drivers, opportunities, and drawbacks. The Ventricular Assist Devices Market showcased a value of USD 1.3 billion in 2020, & is likely to raise by about USD 2.59 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 7.13%. The crucial driving facts of this market are upgrades in technological development, a rise of old-age people, and increasing in CVDs. The pivotal market players involved are Abiomed Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, SynCardia Systems, Teleflex Incorporated, Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, etc.

Neurovascular Devices Market.

The ‘Neurovascular Devices Market Industrial Analysis of 2030’ explains the key market drivers, future opportunities, restraints, etc. the worldwide Neurovascular Devices Market summed up approximately USD 2.6 billion and will reach USD 5.21 billion by 2030, with a growth rate of nearly 8.6%. The increase of various neuro-related diseases along with the rise in investment in R&D sectors by the government is boosting the market growth. Companies operating in this market are Medtronic plc, Stryker, J and J services, Micro Port Scientific Corporation, etc.

Autoinjectors Market

The ‘Autoinjectors Market Report Analysis of 2030’ prepared by SMR inculcates valuable market insights like its restraining facts, augmentation factors, and opportunities. The Autoinjectors market value in 2020 touched USD 46.0 billion and will value at almost USD 238.7 billion with a pertinent CAGR of 17.9%. a substantial rise in the targeted therapies, anaphylaxis and an increase in regulatory approvals are enlightening the market growth. Several players operating in this market are Merck KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline plc, AbbVie Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eli Lilly & Company, etc.


About Us:
Strategic Market Research facilitates the organizations globally in taking pivotal business decisions by furnishing the Syndicated and Customized Research Reports, which are highly precise in terms of market numbers. We believe that every firm, whether it is a startup which is in the Introduction stage of the Product Life cycle or an established one which is at the growth stage, requires market research services in order to streamline its key business blueprint. It may be related to Product Launch, Go to Market strategies, Competitive Analysis or new geographical penetration and expansion.

Contact Us:
Strategic Market Research LLP.
Sunil Kumar 
US: +1-8317045538
UK: +441256636046
India: +91-8260836500
Email: info@strategicmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com
Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blog
Press Release: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/press-releases

Connect Us:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/strategic-market-research/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/smrstrategic
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StrategicMarketResearch
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strategicmarketresearchsmr/


