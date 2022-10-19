U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

Non-melanoma Skin Cancer Market size to grow by USD 180.97 Mn with 36% of the growth to originate from North America - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Non-melanoma Skin Cancer Market will witness a YOY growth of 5.41 % in 2022 at a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (BCC and SCC) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read FREE Sample Report.

Non-melanoma Skin Cancer Market - Major Vendors

Non-melanoma Skin Cancer Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendors are being driven by the intensifying market rivalry to implement a variety of growth methods, such as promotional efforts and spending on advertising, to increase the exposure of their services. In order to remain competitive in the market, several suppliers are also implementing inorganic expansion tactics like M&As.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • 3M Corp.

  • Almirall SA

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

  • Elekta AB

  • Eli Lilly and Co.

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • iCAD Inc.

  • Merck and Co. Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Non-melanoma Skin Cancer Market - Geographical Analysis

One of the most prevalent malignancies in the US is skin cancer. It is responsible for between 35% and 45% of all malignancies in Caucasians. The most prevalent form of cancer in the US and Canada is NMSC. During the projected period, the strong prevalence of BCC is anticipated to play a significant role in the market's expansion in the area.

Numerous organizations in North America, including the Skin Cancer Foundation and the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), launch projects and campaigns to raise public awareness of the prevention and early detection of skin cancer. During the anticipated period, these variables are anticipated to fuel market expansion.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, UK, Germany, Japan, and China are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Non-melanoma Skin Cancer Market during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report.

Non-melanoma Skin Cancer Market - Key Segment Analysis

The BCC segment's market share rise in non-melanoma skin cancer will be high. About 80% of NMSC is made up of BCC. According to estimates, the incidence of BCC has been increasing by 5% annually in Europe and 2% annually in the US during the previous few years. Australia has the greatest proportion of BCC patients who have received a diagnosis by the age of 70 in APAC. Surgical procedures have become more common in recent years, and both the general public and doctors are becoming more aware of BCC. Despite having a low death rate, BCCs can cause significant physical damage.

Non-melanoma Skin Cancer Market - Key Drivers & Challenges

The NMSC coverage and support is one of the major drivers fueling growth in the non-melanoma skin cancer market. Direct medical expenses for treating NMSC include pathology fees, facility fees, diagnosis fees, treatment fees, repair fees, and other incidentals. Medicare and the majority of payers reimburse the costs of Mohs surgery, excision, and destruction as part of treatment. Compared to surgery, the majority of pharmacological techniques demand significant effort and several doctor visits. Most of the medications for NMSC are paid for by the manufacturing business in the form of patient support and discount vouchers for low-income populations.

However, the market for non-melanoma skin cancer will face significant challenges due to the small number of NMSC-specific medicines in development.

Get a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Non-melanoma Skin Cancer Market.

Related Reports:

Polycystic Kidney Disease Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The high prevalence of chronic kidney diseases is notably driving the polycystic kidney disease drugs market growth. The report extensively covers polycystic kidney disease drugs market segmentation by type (ADPKD and ARPKD) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - 2022-2026: The rising prevalence of breast cancer is notably driving the breast cancer therapeutics market growth. The report extensively covers the breast cancer therapeutics market segmentation by product (targeted therapy, hormonal therapy, and chemotherapy) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Non-melanoma Skin Cancer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.76%

Market growth 2022-2026

$180.97 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.41

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, Japan, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

3M Corp., Almirall SA, Amgen Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Elekta AB, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, iCAD Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Mylan N.V, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sensus Healthcare Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Varian Medical Systems Inc., and Vidac Pharma

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 BCC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 SCC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Corp.

  • 10.4 Almirall SA

  • 10.5 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • 10.6 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

  • 10.7 Elekta AB

  • 10.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 10.9 Mylan N.V

  • 10.10 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • 10.11 Varian Medical Systems Inc.

  • 10.12 Vidac Pharma

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

