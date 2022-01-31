U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Insights | Clinical Trials Report 2022 by DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·10 min read

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline involves 30+ key companies continuously working towards developing 30+ Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer treatment therapies, as per DelveInsight

Las Vegas, USA, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Insights | Clinical Trials Report 2022 by DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Insight 2021’ report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer pipeline domain.
Some of the essential takeaways from the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline (NMIBC) report:

  • DelveInsight’s NMIBC Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 30+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline treatment therapies.

  • Some of the key pharmaceutical companies working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer treatment scenario include Tollys, Vaxiion Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Theralase Technologies, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Asieris Pharmaceuticals, UroGen Pharma, CG Oncology, Sesen Bio, Hamlet Pharma, AstraZeneca, Viralytics, ImmunityBio, Prokarium, Abraxis Bioscience, LIPAC Oncology, Rapamycin Holdings, Taizhou Hanzhong Biomedical, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, FKD therapies, Altor Biosciences, Heat Biologics, EMD Sereno, QED Therapeutics, and many others.

  • Essential Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer pipeline therapies such as TL-532, VAX 014, Pemigatinib, Erdafitinib, TLD 1433, Sasanlimab/PF-06801591, Nivolumab, APL-1202, UGN-102, Vesibax, and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials.

  • In November 2021, preliminary Phase II study (CORE1) results were presented for CG0070 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), for the treatment of patients with Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG). Results showed that a combination of CG0070 and pembrolizumab was well tolerated with encouraging early efficacy data in 9 patients.

  • In October 2021, Asieris Pharmaceuticals initiated a Multi-center, Randomized, Open-label, Parallel-controlled Phase 3 Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Clinical Safety and Efficacy of APL-1202 as a Single-agent Oral Treatment Versus Intravesical Instillation of Epirubicin Hydrochloride in naïve Intermediate-risk Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer patients.

  • UGN-102 (mitomycin gel) is an investigational formulation that utilizes our innovative technology, RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, for the treatment of low-grade NMIBC. UGN-102 is in Phase III clinical evaluation for the treatment of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer.

  • Sasanlimab (PF-06801591) is an immunotherapy that Pfizer is developing for several types of cancer. It is called an anti-PD-1 treatment because it blocks the PD-1 protein on the surface of immune T-cells that can sometimes attack healthy cells.

  • In June 2021, LiPax, a precision-targeted, locally-delivered taxane being developed by Lipac oncology was found to induce a recurrence-free survival rate of 83% in patients with Non–Muscle Invasive bladder cancer who had undergone transurethral resection of bladder tumor.

Request a sample and discover more about the report offerings @ Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Emerging Therapies

The NMIBC pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer products, inactive and dormant assets, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the NMIBC clinical trial landscape.

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Overview

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer is cancer found in the tissue that lines the inner surface of the bladder. The bladder muscle is not involved. Bladder cancer is the 6th most common cancer in the United States. According to the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market report, Nearly 81,000 people will be diagnosed in the United States with bladder cancer in 2020. Bladder cancer is more common in males than females. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer risk factors include smoking – cigarette smokers are up to three times more likely than nonsmokers to develop bladder cancer, older age – most people with bladder cancer are over 60, and the risk increases with age and being a male as well – men are three to four times more likely than women to develop bladder cancer. There are many bladder cancer symptoms such as Hematuria (blood in the urine) - the most common symptom, often without pain, frequent and urgent urination, pain when urine passes, pain in the lower abdomen, and back pain.

Approximately 70-75% of bladder cancers are Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer and the development of novel therapies as well as favourable government policies are all indicative of the requirement and presence of a robust pipeline for Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer.

Find out more about the disease and recent developments @ Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Assessment

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Drugs

Drug

Company

Phase

MoA

RoA

TL-532

Tollys

Preclinical

TLR3 agonist

NA

VAX 014

Vaxiion Therapeutics

Phase I

Apoptosis stimulants

Intravesicular

Pemigatinib

Incyte Corporation

Phase II

Fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists

Oral

Erdafitinib

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Phase II

Fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists

Oral

TLD 1433

Theralase Technologies

Phase II

NA

Intravesicular

Sasanlimab/PF-06801591

Pfizer

Phase III

Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists

Intravenous

Nivolumab

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Phase III

Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors

Intravenous

APL-1202

Asieris Pharmaceuticals

Phase III

Methionine aminopeptidase 2 inhibitors

Oral

UGN-102

UroGen Pharma

Phase III

DNA synthesis inhibitors

Intravesical

Learn more about the novel and emerging Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer pipeline therapies @ Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Analysis

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

The Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Report

  • Coverage: Global

  • Therapeutic Assessment By Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Product Type : Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Clinical Stage : Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration,Inactive candidates

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Therapeutics Route of Administration : Oral, Intravenous, Inhalation, Subcutaneous

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Therapies Molecule Type : Gene therapy, Stem cell therapy, Small molecules

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Therapies Mechanism of Action: MTOR protein inhibitors, Fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 antagonists, Tubulin inhibitors, DNA synthesis inhibitors, Granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor agonists, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists

  • Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Major Companies: Tollys, Vaxiion Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Theralase Technologies, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Asieris Pharmaceuticals, UroGen Pharma, CG Oncology, Sasanlimab, Sesen Bio, Hamlet Pharma, AstraZeneca, Viralytics, ImmunityBio, Prokarium, Abraxis Bioscience, LIPAC Oncology, Rapamycin Holdings, Taizhou Hanzhong biomedical, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, FKD therapies, Altor Biosciences, Heat Biologics, EMD Sereno, QED therapeutics, and several others.

  • Key Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Therapies: TL-532, VAX 014, Pemigatinib, Erdafitinib, TLD 1433, Sasanlimab/PF-06801591, Nivolumab, APL-1202, UGN-102, Atezolizumab, APL 1202, Imfinzi, Opdivo, Apaziquone, CG0070, Lenalidomide, Panvac, Sunitinib, ABI-009, ALT-801, Alpha1H, NanoDoce, HS-410, Avelumab, BGJ398, and several others.

Dive deep into rich insights for emerging therapies and assessment, visit @ Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Emerging Therapies

Table of Contents

1

Introduction

2

Executive Summary

3

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer: Overview

4

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5

NMIBC Pipeline Therapeutics

6

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

6.1

APL-1202: Asieris Pharmaceuticals

7

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

7.1

Erdafitinib: Janssen Pharmaceuticals

8

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

8.1

VAX 014: Vaxiion Therapeutics

9

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

9.1

TL-532: Tollys

10

Therapeutic Assessment

11

Inactive Products

12

Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13

NMIBC Key Companies

14

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Key Products

15

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer - Unmet Needs

16

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer - Market Drivers and Barriers

17

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18

Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Analyst Views

19

Appendix

20

About DelveInsight

For further information on the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer current pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Clinical Trials

Track and assess a candidate’s clinical development journey through Actionable Intelligence and Comparative Therapeutic Assessment

Related Reports

Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC)—Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast–2030’ report deliver an in-depth understanding of the NMIBC, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the NMIBC market trends, market drivers, market barriers and key companies involved such as FKD Therapies Oy, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Viventia Bio, Sesen Bio, CG Oncology, ImmunityBio, Altor Biosciences, Theralase, and many others.

Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer—Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast—2030’ report deliver an in-depth understanding of the Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market drivers, market barriers, unmet medical needs, and key companies including Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Merck, Genentech/Hoffmann-La Roche, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Merck KGaA, and Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Janssen Research and Development, LLC, Exicure, Inc., Evelo Biosciences, Inc./Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Eisai, Kartos Therapeutics, Exelixis, Immunity Bio, and many others.

Cervical Cancer Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Cervical Cancer –Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology, current treatment practices, emerging drugs like Cemiplimab, Durvalumab, Tisotumab vedotin, and key companies involved like Genentech/Roche, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Advaxis, Agenus, Akeso Biopharma, Altor BioScience, Amgen/Allergan, AstraZeneca, Avastin Biosimilars, and others

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Intratumoral Cancer Therapies - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast—2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Intratumoral Cancer Therapies, market drivers, market barriers, unmet medical needs, and key companies involved like Amgen, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Philogen, Oncolys BioPharma, Highlight Therapeutics, Takara Bio, NanOlogy, Istari Oncology, Moderna Therapeutics, Intensity Therapeutics, and several others.

Prostate Cancer Market

DelveInsight's "Prostate Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Prostate cancer, emerging drugs, and key companies involved like Bayer Health Care, Amgen, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, AstraZeneca/ Merck Sharp & Dohme, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Hoffmann-La Roche, Pfizer, Clovis Oncology, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Company, and others.

CAR-T Pipeline Insights

DelveInsight’s, “CAR-T – Pipeline Insights, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 250+ companies and 250+ pipeline drugs in the CAR-T pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, key companies including, AbbVie Inc, Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC, Amgen, Inc, Celgene, DiaCarta, Inc, Endocyte, Inc, F1 Oncology, Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Gilead, Humanigen, Inc, Immune Therapeutics, Inc, Intrexon, Corp, Juno Therapeutics, Inc, Kite Pharma, Inc, Lion TCR Pte Ltd, MaxCyte, Inc, Mesoblast, Ltd. and others.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) - Pipeline Insight, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, key companies including BioSight, GlycoMimetics, Novartis, Takeda, Menarini Group, ImmunoGen, Kartos Therapeutics, Plexxikon, Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical, JW Pharmaceutical, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, GEMoaB Monoclonals, and several others.

Interested to know more about the breakthrough happenings? Take a look at the posts below

Cervical Cancer Market Has A Lot Going On Under The Hood
Rare Cancer Market: A Global Crusade on what is a ‘less common cancer’?
Top 5 Cancers Creating Major Challenge To The Global Healthcare System

Case Study

Pipeline Assessment

Do you want to understand how A United States-based pharmaceutical working in the cancer immunotherapy domain approached DelveInsight to assist in analyzing the current pipeline activity as well as R&D of T-Cell Receptor (TCR) products for cancer treatment? Read a snapshot of howDelveInsight proceeded with assessment of the pipeline, clinical trial details, Funding/Collaboration/Partnership Analysis, and R&D in the TCR domain.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.
For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com


