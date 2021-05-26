Non-PVC IV Bags Market Size Worth $3.09 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 9.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global non-PVC IV bags market size is expected to reach USD 3.09 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The demand for non-PVC substitutes is expected to grow in response to increasing global demand for nontoxic medical packaging and stringent legislation banning the use of PVC (polyvinyl chloride). Significant research and development for new alternatives are also expected to drive the global market over the forecast period.
Key suggestions from the report:
The single-chamber product segment dominated the global market accounting for a revenue share of over 63% in 2020 due to the extensive use of IV drips and other mixtures
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) was the largest material segment in 2020 and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecast period
Higher protection and utility of EVA in frozen mixtures, like blood banks, are expected to have a significant impact on the segment growth
The liquid mixture segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to its increased usage
North America was the dominant regional market in 2020. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to showcase the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028
The emergence of a large number of local companies and growing Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in the Asia Pacific are driving the regional market
Read 90 page research report with ToC on "Non-PVC IV Bags Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (EVA, PP), By Product (Single Chamber, Multi Chamber), By Content (Frozen Mixture, Liquid Mixture), By Region (Europe, APAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/non-pvc-iv-bags-market
Non-PVC IV bags are majorly used for parenteral nutrition and chemotherapy. With the advent of different varieties of substitutes, such as EVA and polypropylene, PVC packaging is likely to be replaced by non-PVC substitutions, such as polypropylene and EVA. These materials can be utilized for various purposes, such as cold or frozen storage and custom mixtures. Thus, the wide applicability of non-PVC IV bags is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.
In addition, stringent regulatory policies related to PVC IV bags have led to an increase in the use of non-PVC materials in the medical and non-medical industries. The global movement toward non-PVC materials provides tremendous growth prospects, drawing producers and investors to the sector. Non-PVC IV bags are becoming more common in parenteral nutrition services. Since the composition varies from patient to patient, they have a high demand for multi-chambered containers. With the introduction of tailored clinical solutions, the need for customized IV bag suppliers is expected to grow.
Grand View Research has segmented the global non-PVC IV bags market on the basis of product, material, content and region:
Non-PVC IV Bags Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
Non-PVC IV Bags Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
Non-PVC IV Bags Content Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
Non-PVC IV Bags Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
List of Key Players of Non-PVC IV Bags Market
RENOLIT
Baxter
Angiplast Pvt. Ltd.
Shanghai Xin Gen Eco-Technologies Co., Ltd.
Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec Co., Ltd.
PolyCine GmbH
Kraton Corp.
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Pfizer, Inc.
Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:
Empty IV Bags Market – The global empty IV bags market size valued at USD 2.99 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026.
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market – The global ethylene vinyl acetate copolymer market size was valued at USD 7.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.
IV Tubing Sets & Accessories Market – The global IV tubing sets and accessories market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period.
Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.
Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: +1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/non-pvc-iv-bags-market-size-worth-3-09-billion-by-2028--cagr-9-8-grand-view-research-inc-301299525.html
SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.