Non-PVC IV bags Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Material, By Content And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

Non-PVC IV bags Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Single Chamber, Multi Chamber), By Material (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Polypropylene, Copolyester Ether, And Others), By Content, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

Non-PVC IV Bags Market Growth & Trends



The global non-PVC IV bags market size is expected to reach USD 3.97 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Demand for non-PVC substitutes is expected to grow in response to increasing global demand for nontoxic medical packaging and stringent legislation banning the use of polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Significant research and development for new alternatives is also expected to drive the global non-PVC IV bags market over the forecast period.



Non-PVC IV bags are majorly used for parenteral nutrition and chemotherapy.With the advent of different varieties of substitutes such as EVA and polypropylene, PVC packaging is likely to be replaced by non-PVC substitutions such as polypropylene and EVA.



These materials might be utilized for several purposes, such as cold or frozen storage and custom mixtures. Thus, the wide applicability of non-PVC IV bags is expected to propel the non-PVC IV bags market growth over the forecast period.



In addition, stringent regulatory policies related to PVC IV bags have led to the increase in the use of non-PVC materials in the medical and non-medical industries.The global movement toward non-PVC materials provides tremendous growth prospects, drawing producers and investors to the sector.



Non-PVC IV bags are becoming more common in parenteral nutrition services.Since the composition varies from patient to patient, they have a high demand for multi-chambered containers.



With the introduction of tailored clinical solutions, the need for customized IV bag suppliers is expected to grow.



Non-PVC IV Bags Market Report Highlights

• Single chamber bags dominated the market in 2021. The high use of IV drips and other mixtures is a major factor that can be contributed to the huge share

• Ethylene vinyl acetate captured the largest share in 2021 and this dominance is likely to continue over the estimated period. Higher protection and utility of its use in frozen mixtures, like blood banks, are expected to have a significant effect on segment development

• The liquid mixture segment held the largest market share in 2021 owing to its increase in use across the globe

• North America dominated the market and is anticipated to lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to showcase the fastest growth, driven by factors such as the emergence of a large number of local companies and growing foreign direct investment

