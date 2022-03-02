U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,386.54
    +80.28 (+1.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,891.35
    +596.45 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,752.02
    +219.52 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.87
    +50.36 (+2.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.89
    +0.29 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.00
    +8.70 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    +0.23 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1119
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3389
    +0.0064 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4660
    +0.5760 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,002.77
    -115.97 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.48
    -12.06 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.67 (-1.68%)
     

New Non-QM Wholesale Lender, Champions Funding LLC, Provides Broker Access to Serve a $1 Trillion Market for Underserved Communities

·4 min read

GILBERT, Ariz., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, Champions Funding LLC joins the Non-Qualified Mortgage (Non-QM) marketplace to empower mortgage brokers with a variety of wholesale loan products geared for their diverse customers who have non-traditional credit profiles, and cannot get approved with standard financing, or belong among the nation's most distressed communities. In response to both the declining rate of mortgage applications and limited access to financing options for a subset of borrowers, the demand for alternative lending solutions is booming. The company's flagship products allow the broker community to tap into a $1 Trillion market and serve the historically underserved communities across the nation.

Champions Funding LLC
Champions Funding LLC

Champions Funding LLC is one of a few mortgage lenders that holds a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) designation by the Department of Treasury to generate economic growth in distressed communities. By offering modern and flexible lending solutions, Champions Funding LLC recognizes that CDFIs play a vital role in providing equity in homeownership through its broker partners and is proud to be a part of this mission-based directive.

Led by two industry titans Champions Funding, LLC's CEO, Evan M. Stone, and Chairwoman of the Board, Patty Arvielo, CEO of New American Funding, they have built a talented team of innovators and highly motivated mortgage professionals to stimulate opportunity in today's mortgage market.

Evan M. Stone, CEO, and Chairman of Community Savings empowers the team to respond quickly to the market, provide best in class service levels, and dedicated support through their Account Executive partners. Mr. Stone is the Chairman of the newly acquired Community Savings bank and a Co-Owner and Partner for Rep1 Sports agency – representing top names in the NFL, MLB, and NBA – most recently Cooper Kupp, Super Bowl LVI's MVP. As the former Founder/CEO of Pacific Union Financial, owner of ClearVision Funding, and a variety of other companies he has owned, his day- to-day activities are focused on the success and growth of the mortgage broker community and is hyper-focused to build a strong team to support them and their customers.

Of his new company, Stone said, "You don't name your company Champions to come in second place." He continued, "We are thrilled to bring together a team of highly motivated, smart mortgage professionals to offer a unique opportunity for diverse home buyers to realize the dreams of homeownership with a solutions-driven and responsible approach to lending. We are poised to execute our mission of serving the historically underserved markets."

Patty Arvielo, Chairwoman of the Board at Champions Funding LLC, is the Co-Founder and CEO of New American Funding – the single largest Latina-owned, independent mortgage lenders in the nation - where she continues to support the mortgage industry through legislation and lobbying efforts on behalf of homeowners. Patty has created the award-winning Latino Focus and New American Dream initiatives to improve the home lending experiences of Latino and African-American home buyers. Patty's leadership and voice extend to numerous committees within the industry, including Mortgage Bankers Association's (MBA) Affordable Homeownership Advisory Committee and MBA Residential Board of Governors and others. She is a co-partner and president of #WEALLGROW Latina – a digital media company focused on elevating Latina entrepreneurs' voices through mentor ship.

Both Stone and Arvielo are champions for the CDFI designation and work alongside the Champions team and broker partners to bring awareness to the opportunities available for all home buyers of all races, nationalities, and income types. She supports the wholesale mortgage broker community by offering alternative solutions through the Non-QM product suite.

ABOUT CHAMPIONS FUNDING LLC

Champions Funding, LLC is a nationwide, wholesale lender providing Non-QM loan options for mortgage brokers and their customers. As a Community Development Financial Institution, Champions Funding LLC empowers its Broker Partners to fulfill the dreams of their diverse homeowners as well as realize the mission of serving low-income and underserved communities. It offers exciting career opportunities for experienced mortgage professionals who love what they do and want to grow. Find out more at ChampsTPO.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-non-qm-wholesale-lender-champions-funding-llc-provides-broker-access-to-serve-a-1-trillion-market-for-underserved-communities-301494529.html

SOURCE Champions Funding LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After the Recent Drop?

    Several factors have come together that have scared investors out of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock this week. In just the past two days, Rivian shares have plunged almost 20%.  The electric vehicle (EV) start-up will provide its operational and financial update next week, and investors are worried about what they'll hear.

  • Snowflake Stock Plunges On Fiscal 2023 Revenue Growth Guidance

    Snowflake stock plunged Wednesday on disappointing revenue guidance. The software maker reported a narrower-than-expected loss while revenue topped views.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Paysafe Stock Soared Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) investors pushed the payment processing company's share price up 10% Wednesday after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. Investors were no doubt pleased that the company reported fourth-quarter sales that beat the company's own revenue guidance and outpaced Wall Street's expectations. Revenue was flat year over year at $371.7 million but beat management's own guidance of $365 million for the quarter and analysts' consensus estimate of $357.4 million.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of defense contracting pure play Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) -- which got quite a lift on Tuesday after Germany announced plans to triple its 2022 defense budget, and Wolfe Research upgraded LockMart stock in response -- is giving back its gains on Wednesday. As of 10 a.m. ET, Lockheed Martin stock is down 4.4%. Why is Lockheed Martin stock -- a defense stock, let's not forget, in a time of conflict in Europe -- down?

  • Fed Chair Powell says he expects to raise rates at March meeting

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down Fed Chair Powell's statement on the economy ahead of his testimony before Congress.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Catching Fire Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up by 4% as of 12:08 p.m. ET Wednesday. The drugmaker's stock is rising today in response to two separate catalysts. First up, President Joe Biden's Test to Treat initiative, announced during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, ought to be a boon for Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid.

  • Snowflake Stock Is Tumbling. Disappointing Guidance Missed Estimates.

    Data-software firm Snowflake projected fiscal 2023 numbers below guidance. Shares are tumbling in after-hours trading as investors looked beyond strong fourth-quarter results.

  • Russian Stocks Are Nearly Worthless as Ukraine Sanctions Bite

    London traders are dumping shares in response to tough the sanctions punishing Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Why Are Karyopharm Shares Trading Lower Today

    Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) stock plunged after an update on its supplemental New Drug Application submission based on the Phase 3 SIENDO study data of selinexor as front-line maintenance therapy following chemotherapy in advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. The cmpany received feedback that the current SIENDO study topline results would not support an sNDA approval. Karyopharm and the FDA participants had differing views on the study significance and overall clinical benefit

  • Why Ericsson Was Plunging Today

    The 5G equipment maker was accused of violating a past corruption settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will Backfir

  • Earnings: Okta posts narrower-than-expected losses, Snowflake reports slowing revenue growth

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on&nbsp;earnings results for Okta and Snowflake.

  • Why Apple Stock Popped Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock hit the mark Wednesday afternoon, scoring a 2.5% gain as of 2:45 p.m. ET after the tech giant announced it will hold a "Peek Performance" product launch event on March 8 -- less than a week away. Investors seem so excited about the news, that they're looking right past Apple's other announcement, yesterday, that it will halt product sales in Russia, and remove Russian propaganda/news sites RT News and Sputnik from its outside-Russia Apple Stores, sacrificing both hardware and services revenue in the process. As CNBC reports, Apple just sent out a batch of invitations asking media to tune into its Peek Performance launch event online -- the company's first such event since October 2021.

  • ChargePoint stock rallies 6% after Q4 sales beat expectations

    ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock rose more than 6% in the extended session Wednesday after the electric-vehicle charging network company reported quarterly sales above expectations and called for higher yearly revenue. ChargePoint said it lost $60.5 million, or 23 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $91 million, or $5.31 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose 90% to $81 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 16 cents a share on sales of