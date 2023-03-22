Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market is anticipated to surpass US$ 51.21 billion By 2030: Data analysis by experts Growth Plus Reports
Newark, New Castle, USA, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics market is expected to clock US$ 51.21 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. Owing to the rise in the prevalence of the NSCLC and the rise in the R&D for cancer drug development. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”
Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market Scope
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2021
US$ 17.6 billion
Revenue forecast in 2030
US$ 51.21 billion
Growth Rate
CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2030
Base year for estimation
2021
Forecast period
2022-2030
Historical Year
2020
Segments covered
Type, Treatment Type, and Region.
Regional scope
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
Market Drivers
The non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics market is expanding significantly due to the fact that NSCLC accounts for about 80% to 85% of all instances of lung cancer worldwide. The market for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapies is expanding due to the increased prevalence of NSCLC around the world due to rising air pollution and skyrocketing cigarette usage. The number of people with non-small cell lung cancer is growing because of the aging population. The need for NSCLC treatment is rising because of increased R&D into novel medicines such as immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and hormone therapies. The increased development of new drugs, such as biologics and inhibitors with a large drug pipeline, is also contributing significantly to the growth of the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapies market. Additionally, the efforts being made by governments and non-governmental organizations globally to increase awareness of early cancer diagnosis and treatment are increasing the demand for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treatment.
The global non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics market has been analyzed from three perspectives: Type, Treatment Type, and Region.
Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’
Based on type, the global non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics market is divided into:
Adenocarcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Large Cell Carcinoma
Large Cell Neuroendocrine Tumors
Due to its higher occurrence rate than other varieties, the adenocarcinoma segment held the greatest market share in 2021. As more people smoke or have smoked in the past, there is a greater risk of getting lung adenocarcinoma, which is supporting the segment's growth. Additionally, it is more likely to manifest itself at a younger age than other types of lung cancer, enhancing the need for early diagnosis. The segment's expansion is also being aided by the availability of a strong brand portfolio for adenocarcinoma.
Excerpts from ‘By Treatment Type Segmentation’
Based on treatment type, the global non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics market is segmented into:
Chemotherapy
Targeted Drug Therapy
Immunotherapy
In 2021, the chemotherapy segment dominated the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics market. Chemotherapy is considered the first line of therapies for a large percentage of cancers, promoting segment growth. Compared to other treatments, the chemotherapy procedure is more cost-effective in general, driving the segment growth. Furthermore, chemotherapy is being used in combination with other treatments, which is increasing the demand for chemotherapy.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’
Based on region, the global non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics market has been segmented into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
North America dominated the global non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics market in 2021, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The primary engine of regional growth is the region's increasing incidence of non-small cell lung cancer. The presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare spending in the region is fostering regional development. Increased cancer-related R&D and the presence of numerous research institutes in the region are driving regional growth. The acceptability of non-small cell lung cancer therapies is projected to rise along with the prevalence of lung cancer risk factors, including the proportion of smokers in the general population and exposure to pollutants like asbestos and air pollution. Furthermore, it is projected that the presence of big firms in the region will promote regional growth.
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’
Some of the prominent players operating in the global non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics market are:
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Merck & Co Inc.
Bayer AG
Novartis AG
Sanofi S.A.
Pfizer Inc.
Johnson & Johnson
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Eli Lilly and Company
AstraZeneca plc
AbbVie
Genentech Inc.
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Table of Content
INTRODUCTION
Market Ecosystem
Timeline Under Consideration
Historical Years – 2020
Base Year – 2021
Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030
Currency Used in the Report
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Research Approach
Data Collection Methodology
Data Sources
Secondary Sources
Primary Sources
Market Estimation Approach
Bottom Up
Top Down
Market Forecasting Model
Limitations and Assumptions
PREMIUM INSIGHTS
Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)
Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)
MARKET DYNAMICS
Drivers
Restraints/Challenges
Opportunities
GLOBAL NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER (NSCLC) THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE
Adenocarcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Large Cell Carcinoma
Large Cell Neuroendocrine Tumors
GLOBAL NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER (NSCLC) THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TREATMENT TYPE
Chemotherapy
Targeted Drug Therapy
Immunotherapy
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
Granular insights at global/regional/country level
Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
Winning imperatives
Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
Distributor Landscape Assessment
Pricing Intelligence
Customer Base Assessment
Investment & Initiatives Analysis
'Business Profile' of Key Players
