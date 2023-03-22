Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market is anticipated to surpass US$ 51.21 billion By 2030: Data analysis by experts Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics market is expected to clock US$ 51.21 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. Owing to the rise in the prevalence of the NSCLC and the rise in the R&D for cancer drug development. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 17.6 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 51.21 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Type, Treatment Type, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

The non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics market is expanding significantly due to the fact that NSCLC accounts for about 80% to 85% of all instances of lung cancer worldwide. The market for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapies is expanding due to the increased prevalence of NSCLC around the world due to rising air pollution and skyrocketing cigarette usage. The number of people with non-small cell lung cancer is growing because of the aging population. The need for NSCLC treatment is rising because of increased R&D into novel medicines such as immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and hormone therapies. The increased development of new drugs, such as biologics and inhibitors with a large drug pipeline, is also contributing significantly to the growth of the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapies market. Additionally, the efforts being made by governments and non-governmental organizations globally to increase awareness of early cancer diagnosis and treatment are increasing the demand for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treatment.

The global non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics market has been analyzed from three perspectives: Type, Treatment Type, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on type, the global non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics market is divided into:

Adenocarcinoma

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Large Cell Carcinoma

Large Cell Neuroendocrine Tumors

Due to its higher occurrence rate than other varieties, the adenocarcinoma segment held the greatest market share in 2021. As more people smoke or have smoked in the past, there is a greater risk of getting lung adenocarcinoma, which is supporting the segment's growth. Additionally, it is more likely to manifest itself at a younger age than other types of lung cancer, enhancing the need for early diagnosis. The segment's expansion is also being aided by the availability of a strong brand portfolio for adenocarcinoma.

Excerpts from ‘By Treatment Type Segmentation’

Based on treatment type, the global non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics market is segmented into:

Chemotherapy

Targeted Drug Therapy

Immunotherapy

In 2021, the chemotherapy segment dominated the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics market. Chemotherapy is considered the first line of therapies for a large percentage of cancers, promoting segment growth. Compared to other treatments, the chemotherapy procedure is more cost-effective in general, driving the segment growth. Furthermore, chemotherapy is being used in combination with other treatments, which is increasing the demand for chemotherapy.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics market in 2021, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The primary engine of regional growth is the region's increasing incidence of non-small cell lung cancer. The presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare spending in the region is fostering regional development. Increased cancer-related R&D and the presence of numerous research institutes in the region are driving regional growth. The acceptability of non-small cell lung cancer therapies is projected to rise along with the prevalence of lung cancer risk factors, including the proportion of smokers in the general population and exposure to pollutants like asbestos and air pollution. Furthermore, it is projected that the presence of big firms in the region will promote regional growth.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics market are:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck & Co Inc.

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Sanofi S.A.

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca plc

AbbVie

Genentech Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER (NSCLC) THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Adenocarcinoma Squamous Cell Carcinoma Large Cell Carcinoma Large Cell Neuroendocrine Tumors GLOBAL NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER (NSCLC) THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TREATMENT TYPE Chemotherapy Targeted Drug Therapy Immunotherapy

TOC Continued…

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

