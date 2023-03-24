U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,947.75
    -30.25 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,009.00
    -310.00 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,799.75
    -54.25 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,712.80
    -19.70 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.25
    -2.71 (-3.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.60
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0747
    -0.0090 (-0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.43
    +2.17 (+9.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2215
    -0.0074 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0850
    -0.7040 (-0.54%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,110.28
    +517.48 (+1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.05
    +15.59 (+2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,357.31
    -142.29 (-1.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology and Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast, 2021-2031

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology and Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast, 2021-2031.

New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology and Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435577/?utm_source=GNW

Summary
This report includes an assessment of the disease epidemiology and 10-year patient-based forecast (PBF) across the 8MM for marketed and pipeline therapies with established mechanisms of action and cell & gene therapies by class, including early to late clinical stage pipeline products, with a launch date assessment by market for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC).In addition to PBF sales data for the 8MM, this report contains sales forecast extrapolations for an additional 7 geographical markets (7M), totaling 15 major markets (15MM).

These sales forecast extrapolations leverage data on pharmaceutical sales and drug availability from World Markets Healthcare (WMH) and POLI Price Intelligence databases.

The report also analyzes the clinical and commercial landscapes of NSCLC, with pricing assumptions based on currently marketed products by class of cell & gene therapies, accompanied by a transparent forecast methodology.

Additionally, the report evaluates indication-specific unmet needs and competitive assessment, and identifies key future players in the cell therapy market.

- Cell & gene therapies (CGTs) constitute a very small proportion of the overall NSCLC pipeline and will face a high level of competition. Cell therapies, consisting mostly of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) and CAR-T cells, are the most-abundant modality type in the NSCLC CGT pipeline but fall far behind traditional therapies such as monoclonal antibodies and small molecules.

- Tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes and gene therapies are the most promising CGT classes for treating NSCLC. TILs are among the few CGT technologies that have demonstrated clinical activity in NSCLC, including even complete responses (CR).
- patient-based forecast projects the NSCLC cell therapy market across the 8MM to reach $2.8 billion in 2031, while across the 15M, the overall NSCLC market sales are projected to reach peak sales of $45.4 billion. Using a drug-level forecast approach, cell therapies are expected to reach $1.2 billion in peak sales in eight major pharmaceutical markets (8MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China), followed by gene therapies with $920 million.
- A low level of unmet need for CGT agents exists in most NSCLC patient populations, with exceptions that can prove very lucrative. NSCLC presents with niche unmet needs across specific patient populations, which makes an indication-wide impact by CGT therapies unlikely. However, CGT does have an increased potential to address some of the current unmet needs in the settings of resistance to immunotherapy, as well as personalized approaches to tackle resistance to any therapies.

Key Highlights
Report deliverables include a PowerPoint report and Excel-based forecast model
Forecast includes 8 countries
Forecast covers 2021-2031
Seven markets are extrapolated, obtaining a 15-market value for all NSCLC therapeutics

Scope
- This report includes disease epidemiology, a 10-year patient-based forecast for marketed and pipeline therapies with established mechanisms of action and cell & gene therapies by class, including early- to late clinical stage pipeline products with launch date assessment by 8MM market.

Reasons to Buy
- OBTAIN CELL & GENE THERAPY SALES FORECASTS ACROSS MULTIPLE REGIONS
- GAIN INSIGHT INTO PROMISING EARLY STAGE APPROACHES
- Our indication specific forecast models answer questions such as:
- What is the target patient pool for cell & gene therapies in each cancer indication?
- Which patient groups are more likely to receive these therapies?
- What does the cell & gene therapy clinical stage pipeline look like in each cancer indication
- What is the anticipated breakdown between autologous and allogeneic cell therapies?
- When will cell & gene therapies launch in each market?
- What is the total market value projected for the forecast end, in 2031?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435577/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Oil slides as U.S. holds off refilling strategic reserve

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell sharply on Friday amid declining European banking shares and after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said refilling the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) may take several years, dampening demand prospects. Banking stocks slid in Europe with Deutsche Bank and UBS Group hit hard by worries that the worst problems in the sector since the 2008 financial crisis have not yet been contained. "The lack of crude buying for the SPR represents a major blow to the oil demand outlook," PVM Oil analyst Stephen Brennock said.

  • Charles Schwab Says It Could Ride Out a Deposit Flight

    Charles Schwab , one of a host of financial firms that have taken a drubbing since the collapse of several regional banks this month, is pushing back against fears that it could face some of the same problems as paper losses on its bondholdings mount. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s chief executive said the brokerage giant could continue to operate even if it lost most of its deposits over the next year. “There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank’s deposits ran off,” said Walt Bettinger, Schwab’s co-chairman and CEO, referring to the company’s banking unit.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark?

    It can be hard to know if your retirement savings are on track, but comparing your balance to where others similar in age are can help. In particular, taking a look at the average 401(k) balance by age is a good place … Continue reading → The post The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gas Demand Recovery in Europe Gathers Pace as Prices Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- European companies are using more natural gas as prices drop to levels seen before the Ukraine war, putting a potential strain on preparations for another winter with limited Russian supplies.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fe

  • Accenture Shares Jump After Plan to Slash 19,000 Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Accenture Plc surged after saying it will cut 19,000 jobs — about 2.5% of its workforce — over the next 18 months, one of the largest rounds of dismissals in a consultancy sector battling strong economic headwinds.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After

  • Let's Pump the Brakes On GameStop's Profitable Quarter

    At the risk of angering the meme stocks/Reddit crowd, the company's trajectory still looks a lot more like Sears than it does like Best Buy's.

  • The 10 Years Before Retirement Are Critical. How to Be Ready.

    While retirement planning is a decadeslong endeavor, the way you handle your final decade before leaving the workforce will have a critical impact on how ready you’ll be when that day finally arrives. “It hits about 10 years out—this train is coming to me,” says Danielle Byrd Thompson, a financial professional at Equitable Advisors in Washington, D.C. “It’s like a time clock is starting.” Of course, that final stretch is far easier to navigate when the stock market cooperates.

  • Tyson Foods plant closure raises antitrust concerns among US farmers, experts

    Tyson Foods Inc gave its chicken suppliers two months' notice of its plan to shut a Virginia processing plant in May, raising concerns among farmers and legal experts about the company's compliance with antitrust regulations requiring it to give 90 days' notice before ending a contract. The planned closure of the plant has left dozens of Virginia chicken growers scrambling to find new buyers in a region with few other options. It could also expose Tyson to fines under the century-old Packers and Stockyards Act (PSA), the U.S. antitrust law requiring the minimum advance warning, according to Peter Carstensen, a professor of law emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School who previously served in the antitrust division at the U.S. Department of Justice.

  • The Big Quit: Almost 70% of US workers plan to leave their jobs in 2023 — and Gen Z, millennials are leading the charge. 3 tips to successfully carve a new career path this year

    Leave your job but don't resign yourself to a frugal future.

  • 'Most vulnerable' U.S. banks lost $1 trillion in deposits in a year -JPMorgan

    JPMorgan Chase & Co analysts estimate that the "most vulnerable" U.S. banks are likely to have lost a total of about $1 trillion in deposits since last year, with half of the outflows occurring in March following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The team of JPMorgan analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou did not name any of the banks they categorized as "most vulnerable" or say how many they included in this group. "This risk is heightened by the fact that mid- and small-size banks play a disproportionably large role in U.S. bank lending," they added in a note dated March 22.

  • Employees are checked out at work more than at any time in history — and it makes no difference if they work from home or not. Here's why

    Work at home? Work at the office? It makes no difference, according to a Gallup poll.

  • Roth IRA Income Limits For 2023

    A Roth individual retirement account (IRA) can be a helpful tool for retirement planning. These tax-advantaged accounts offer a way to save money in addition to what you might be contributing to a 401(k) or similar workplace plan. And if … Continue reading → The post Roth IRA Income Limits for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exclusive-Walmart laying off hundreds of US workers at five e-commerce fulfillment centers

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Hundreds of workers at five U.S. Walmart facilities that fulfill e-commerce orders are being asked to find jobs within 90 days at other company locations, a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters. About 200 workers at Pedricktown, New Jersey, and hundreds of others at Fort Worth, Texas; Chino, California; Davenport, Florida; and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania were let go due to a reduction or elimination in evening and weekend shifts, the spokesperson said. The layoffs at Walmart, a retail bellwether because of its size, could be a harbinger of further turmoil in the U.S. economy, which many economists predict could enter recession this year.

  • Ford CFO: We are ‘refounding’ the company, cutting costs to make EV business profitable

    Ford pulls back the curtain on the state of its EV business.

  • Exclusive-JPMorgan, Citi, BofA tell staff not to poach clients from stressed banks - memo, sources

    As a series of U.S. lenders were besieged by customers yanking out their money this month, banking behemoths including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp. warned employees: Do not make it worse. JPMorgan, the nation's largest bank, told all employees they "should never give the appearance of exploiting a situation of stress or uncertainty," in a March 13 memo, extracts of which were seen by Reuters. On the same day, the leaders of its consumer and business banking unit told branch employees: "We should refrain from soliciting client business from an institution in stress," according to extracts seen by Reuters.

  • California may punish oil companies for high gas prices

    A first-in-the-nation bill to punish oil companies for profiting from price spikes at the pump breezed through the California Senate on Thursday at the urging of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, the first major vote in an effort to pass the law by month's end. The proposal is in response to sales last summer, when the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California soared to a record high $6.44. Newsom, a Democrat seen as a possible presidential candidate beyond 2024, reacted by attacking the oil industry, specifically the five companies that provide 97% of gasoline in the state.

  • U.S. judge narrows shareholder lawsuit against Alibaba

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge said Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the Chinese e-commerce giant founded by Jack Ma, must face claims it defrauded shareholders about its alleged monopolistic practices, but dismissed claims over a shelved initial public offering for its Ant Group affiliate. In a 31-page decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan also dismissed all claims against the billionaire Ma, including for insider trading. Shareholders accused Alibaba of concealing regulatory concerns about an IPO for Ant, which operated the Alipay mobile payment platform and in which Alibaba had a 33% stake, before China blocked the potential $37 billion offering in 2020.

  • Albemarle to build $1.3 billion lithium plant in South Carolina

    The facility, which was first announced last year without a specific location, will double the company's lithium processing capacity and thus its ability to supply key customers - including Tesla Inc - who are hungry for more North American supplies of the battery metal. Already the world's largest lithium producer with major facilities in Chile, China and Australia, Albemarle has moved aggressively to expand in the United States, which it sees as its next major area of growth thanks to tax credits and other incentives offered by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. The South Carolina plant will be able to process 50,000 tonnes of lithium each year from rock Albemarle plans to mine in North Carolina as well as from recycled batteries.

  • Countries Compete to Lure Manufacturers From China

    Executives are circling the globe looking for factory space or local tie-ups to reduce their dependence on China and its vast factory floor—and governments are pulling out the stops to welcome them.

  • Falling US gasoline stockpiles signal a repeat of last summer's high prices

    U.S. motorists face a repeat of last summer's high gasoline prices, analysts warned on Wednesday, with fuel stockpiles heading towards multi-year lows ahead of the peak summer driving season that begins in two months. Retail gasoline prices, now averaging $3.44 a gallon nationwide, hit a record $5.02 a gallon last June as crude oil prices jumped on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the waning of COVID-19 travel curbs unleashed pent up travel demand. Vehicle travel in the U.S. started the year 5.6% higher than last year, leading to a drop in gasoline stockpiles for five straight weeks.