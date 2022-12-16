U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Summary This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in NSCLC therapeutics. Synopsis

New York, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373608/?utm_source=GNW
- In 2022, there will be more than 1.5 million diagnosed prevalent cases of NSCLC across 16 pharmaceutical markets.
- There are 46 marketed innovator drugs for the treatment of NSCLC, mostly protein/peptide inhibitors and receptor antagonists.
- R&D activity in NSCLC is high globally, with 24 products in pre-registration and 101 products in Phase III development.
- Commercial sponsors dominate clinical trial development in NSCLC, with Canada, UK and the US emerging as the key countries for conducting Phase III trials in NSCLC.
- During the past 12 months, 28 strategic alliances involving NSCLC assets were successfully completed.
- Key players in the marketed drugs space for NSCLC are more inclined towards life cycle management, while emerging players are focused on launching novel investigational drugs for the treatment on a global scale.

Scope
NSCLC: Competitive Landscape combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.

Components of the report include -
- Disease Landscape
- Disease Overview
- Epidemiology Overview
- Treatment Overview
- Marketed Products Assessment
- Breakdown by Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration
- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast
- Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment
- Retail or Manufacturer Price of Products
- Time to Pricing and Time to Reimbursement
- Pipeline Assessment
- Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration
- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast
- Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs
- Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval
- Clinical Trials Assessment
- Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status
- Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis
- Deals Landscape
- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region
- Overview of Recent Deals
- Commercial Assessment
- Key Market Players
- Future Market Catalysts

Reasons to Buy
- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the NSCLC market.
- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global NSCLC market in the future.
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373608/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


