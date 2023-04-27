Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market Report 2023: Quick Authority Approvals by Governments and Increase in Government Initiatives Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market Research Report by Disease Indication (Arthritis, Migraine, Ophthalmic Diseases), Drugs (Over-the-counter Drugs, Prescription), Route of Administration, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market size was estimated at USD 20.29 billion in 2022, USD 21.71 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% to reach USD 36.10 billion by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Chronic Pain Cases and Surge in Inflammation Cases

Increasing Geriatric Population and Rising Awareness About the Use of Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Increasing Preference of People for NSAIDs Over Opioids

Restraints

Side Effects Associated With the Use of Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Opportunities

Quick Authority Approvals by Governments and Increase in Government Initiatives

Emerging Technology, Research and Development Activities, and Launch of Novel Drugs

Challenges

Failure of Drug During the Clinical Trial

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Disease Indication, the market is studied across Arthritis, Migraine, and Ophthalmic Diseases.

Based on Drugs, the market is studied across Over-the-counter Drugs and Prescription. The Over-the-counter Drugs is is further studied across Aspirin (Bufferin, Bayer, & Excedrin), Ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin, Nuprin), Ketoprofen (Actron, Orudis), and Naproxen (Aleve). The Prescription is is further studied across Daypro, Indocin, Lodine, Naprosyn, Relafen, Vimovo, and Voltaren.

Based on Route of Administration, the market is studied across Oral and Parenteral.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is studied across Drug Store, Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, and Retail Pharmacy.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various strategies for business growth adopted by the vendors. The news in this section covers valuable insights at various stages while keeping up with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate. The Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market Competitive Scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected helps vendors understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strengths and weaknesses, providing insights to enhance products and services.

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market, by Disease Indication



7. Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market, by Drugs



8. Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market, by Route of Administration



9. Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel



10. Americas Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market



11. Asia-Pacific Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Company Usability Profiles



15. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Apotex Inc

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Iroko Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Perrigo Company PLC

Pfizer Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

