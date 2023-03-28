U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

Non-stick Coatings Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 5% during 2023 – 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, and Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence.

Mordor Intelligence
·4 min read
Mordor Intelligence
Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Non-stick Coatings Market - (2023 – 2028),” the market is expected to register a CAGR of over >5%. The market for non-stick coatings is anticipated to expand in the medium term as a result of the rising demand for non-stick cookware. Additionally, it is anticipated that the growth of the market will be fueled by the increasing popularity of UV-cured sol-gel coatings due to their quick drying, high hardness, abrasion resistance, and low energy consumption characteristics. 

Some of the major trends driving the Non-stick Coatings Market:

Cookware with non-stick coatings has been around for more than 50 years. While some bakeware is constructed of flexible silicone, the majority of cookware is made of stainless steel, aluminum, cast iron, glass, program, and porcelain. Because of their superior qualities, non-stick coatings are widely used on cookware, such as pots and pans, as well as other food-grade non-stick applications.

According to our research experts, some of the major market trends shaping the non-stick coatings market are:

  • Non-stick cookware such as frying pans and saucepans are coated with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), sometimes called Teflon.

  • Teflon-coated cookware is easy to use and clean due to its non-stick surface.

  • It also uses less oil or butter, helping make low-fat meals.

  • Over the years, non-stick cookware has received negative attention regarding its safety and health issues due to the emission of toxic chemicals.

  • The non-stick coatings have been confirmed safe for human use by Food and Drug Administration scientists.

  • Cookware without perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) is considered more environment-friendly than those made with other non-stick coatings.

Hence, traditional PTFE pans are at the low end of the cookware market, whereas non-PFOA coatings, ceramics, and silicone-based coatings are at the high end and are used as an alternative to Teflon-free products.

Non-stick coatings are expected to increase in China due to automotive demand:

China's fabrics and carpet industry is one of the country's most important industries. According to China's National Bureau of Statistics, the country's carpet export volume has increased significantly in recent years. According to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade, China's exports of carpets and other textile floor coverings totaled USD 3.75 billion in 2021.

The expansion of China's automotive segment is expected to boost the demand for non-stick coatings. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), China is the largest global automaker. From Q1 to Q3 of 2021, the country produced 1,82,42,588 vehicles, accounting for approximately 31.86% of the global volume. The vehicle production for 2021 reached 2,60,82,220 units. 

India's digital economy is expected to be worth USD 1 trillion by 2025. The electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) sector is expected to generate more than USD 100 billion in economic value by 2025.

Who are the key players in the Non-stick Coatings Market?

The non-stick coatings market is consolidated in nature. Some of the major players in the market include:

  • The Chemours Company

  • PPG Industries Inc.

  • Daikin Industries Ltd

  • Showa Denko K. K.

  • 3M

  • AAA Industries

  • Cavero Coatings

  • Metal Coatings

  • Metallic Bonds Ltd

  • Weilburger

In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence Market Research Report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry.  Get a glance at the https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/non-stick-coatings-market  

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.   

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Attachment

CONTACT: Company Name: Mordor Intelligence  Email: info@mordorintelligence.com Phone: +1 617-765-2493 Location: Hyderabad, Telangana  Country: India


