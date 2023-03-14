U.S. markets closed

Non-store and online menswear market size to grow by USD 59.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, Increasing customization to be a key trend - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global non-store and online menswear market size is estimated to grow by USD 59.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. Increasing customization is a key trend in the market. Vendors such as Amazon and Walmart offer customized products, such as T-shirts. The T-shirts can be customized in terms of text, quotes, pictures, colors, and font. Vendors also offer additional services, such as free shipping. Therefore, the focus of vendors on printing on-demand models and offering customized T-shirts will drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For more insights on the market - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-store and Online Menswear Market 2022-2026

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial  - buy the report!

Non-store and online menswear market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (apparel and accessories and others).

  • The apparel segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes shirts, blazers, shorts, coats, sweaters, jeans, pants, suits, vests, sleepwear, and others. The availability of luxury menswear products online is expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period. Many customers opt for subscription services to get discounts on clothes on non-store and online platforms. Thus, the apparel segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
Based on geography, the global non-store and online menswear market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global non-store and online menswear market.

  • APAC will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key contributors to the growth of the non-store and online menswear market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. In addition, vendors are expanding their presence across APAC through partnerships with logistics companies and exclusive brands, as well as M&A, which will drive the non-store and online menswear market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a sample report

Non-store and online menswear market Market dynamics
Key factors driving market growth

  • Increasing digital spending is driving market growth.

  • The traditional forms of advertising include TV and outdoor forums such as billboards, pamphlets, and radio.

  • However, vendors are focusing on digital platforms to expand their customer base and drive sales.

  • Companies spend significantly on improving their online presence, which has increased website traffic, user base, and repeat users.

  • This, in turn, will drive the sales of menswear through non-store and online channels during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • Expanding retail space is a key trend in the market.

  • Multi-brand retail stores sell various brands, which enables consumers to choose from a wide variety of products.

  • Leading retailers such as Walmart and Kroger sell menswear through offline channels.

  • For instance, on May 25, 2022, Amazon announced the launch of its first brick-and-mortar fashion retail store in Los Angeles, US. The store uses machine-learning technology to help customers find clothes and personalize recommendations.

  • Therefore, the establishment of such stores will pose a threat to online channels.

Insights on market trends and challenges - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this non-store and online menswear market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the non-store and online menswear market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the non-store and online menswear market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the non-store and online menswear market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of non-store and online menswear market vendors

The online apparel retailing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 220 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (men's apparel, women's apparel, and children's apparel), product (upper wear apparel, bottom wear apparel, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The online clothing rental market size is expected to increase by USD 3.00 billion from 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers online clothing rental market segmentation by end-user (women, men, and children) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Non-store And Online Menswear Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.5%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 59.61 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

10.68

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., boohoo.com UK Ltd., GANT USA Corp., Grailed Inc., Grenson Ltd., J D Williams and Co. Ltd., Kohls Corp., Landmark Group, Next Plc, Nordstrom Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., River Island Clothing Co. Ltd., Shoppers Stop Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The Gap Inc., The Kroger Co., Walmart Inc., and YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Accessories and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • 10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.5 Landmark Group

  • 10.6 Next Plc

  • 10.7 Nordstrom Inc.

  • 10.8 River Island Clothing Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Shoppers Stop Ltd.

  • 10.10 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.11 The Kroger Co.

  • 10.12 Walmart Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Non-store and Online Menswear Market 2022-2026
