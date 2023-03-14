Non-store and online menswear market size to grow by USD 59.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, Increasing customization to be a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global non-store and online menswear market size is estimated to grow by USD 59.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. Increasing customization is a key trend in the market. Vendors such as Amazon and Walmart offer customized products, such as T-shirts. The T-shirts can be customized in terms of text, quotes, pictures, colors, and font. Vendors also offer additional services, such as free shipping. Therefore, the focus of vendors on printing on-demand models and offering customized T-shirts will drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For more insights on the market - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-store and Online Menswear Market 2022-2026

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Non-store and online menswear market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (apparel and accessories and others).

The apparel segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes shirts, blazers, shorts, coats, sweaters, jeans, pants, suits, vests, sleepwear, and others. The availability of luxury menswear products online is expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period. Many customers opt for subscription services to get discounts on clothes on non-store and online platforms. Thus, the apparel segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global non-store and online menswear market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global non-store and online menswear market.

Story continues

APAC will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key contributors to the growth of the non-store and online menswear market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. In addition, vendors are expanding their presence across APAC through partnerships with logistics companies and exclusive brands, as well as M&A, which will drive the non-store and online menswear market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments

Non-store and online menswear market – Market dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

Increasing digital spending is driving market growth.

The traditional forms of advertising include TV and outdoor forums such as billboards, pamphlets, and radio.

However, vendors are focusing on digital platforms to expand their customer base and drive sales.

Companies spend significantly on improving their online presence, which has increased website traffic, user base, and repeat users.

This, in turn, will drive the sales of menswear through non-store and online channels during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Expanding retail space is a key trend in the market.

Multi-brand retail stores sell various brands, which enables consumers to choose from a wide variety of products.

Leading retailers such as Walmart and Kroger sell menswear through offline channels.

For instance, on May 25, 2022, Amazon announced the launch of its first brick-and-mortar fashion retail store in Los Angeles, US. The store uses machine-learning technology to help customers find clothes and personalize recommendations.

Therefore, the establishment of such stores will pose a threat to online channels.

Insights on market trends and challenges

What are the key data covered in this non-store and online menswear market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the non-store and online menswear market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the non-store and online menswear market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the non-store and online menswear market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of non-store and online menswear market vendors

Related Reports:

The online apparel retailing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 220 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (men's apparel, women's apparel, and children's apparel), product (upper wear apparel, bottom wear apparel, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The online clothing rental market size is expected to increase by USD 3.00 billion from 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers online clothing rental market segmentation by end-user (women, men, and children) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Non-store And Online Menswear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 59.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 10.68 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., boohoo.com UK Ltd., GANT USA Corp., Grailed Inc., Grenson Ltd., J D Williams and Co. Ltd., Kohls Corp., Landmark Group, Next Plc, Nordstrom Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., River Island Clothing Co. Ltd., Shoppers Stop Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The Gap Inc., The Kroger Co., Walmart Inc., and YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Global Non-store and Online Menswear Market 2022-2026

