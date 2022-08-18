U.S. markets close in 3 hours 34 minutes

Non-store And Online Menswear Market Size worth USD 59.61, Market Analysis Segmented by Product and Geography - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Non-Store and Online Menswear Market size are expected to grow by USD 59.61 billion at a CAGR of almost 12.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies.

Attractive Opportunities in Global Non-store and Online Menswear Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Global Non-store and Online Menswear Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

The non-store and online menswear market provide a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. Request Free Sample Report.

Top Key players in Non-store And Online Menswear Market

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • boohoo.com UK Ltd.

  • GANT USA Corp.

  • Grailed Inc.

  • Grenson Ltd.

  • J D Williams and Co. Ltd.

  • Kohls Corp.

  • Landmark Group

The non-store and online menswear market will be affected by a rising emphasis on inorganic growth. Apart from this, other market trends include increasing customization and decreasing brand loyalty. In addition, increasing digital spending, growth in the apparel segment, and availability of a wide range of products online will augment market growth over the forecast period as well. Buy Sample Report.

Non-store And Online Menswear Market Split

  • By Product

  • By Geography

The market analysis is done based on regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2021-2026.

The non-store and online menswear market research report shed light on the foremost regions: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global non-store and online menswear industry by value?

  • What will be the size of the global non-store and online menswear industry in 2026?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global non-store and online menswear industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global non-store and online menswear market?

Non-store and online menswear market research report presents critical information and factual data about the non-store and online menswear industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in non-store and online menswear market studies.

Related Reports:

Soft Contact Lens Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The soft contact lens market share is expected to increase by USD 1.74 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21%.

Smart Carry-on Bags Market by Technology, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast 2022-2026: The smart carry-on bags market share is expected to increase by USD 281.93 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53%.

Non-store And Online Menswear Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.5%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 59.61 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.68

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., boohoo.com UK Ltd., GANT USA Corp., Grailed Inc., Grenson Ltd., J D Williams and Co. Ltd., Kohls Corp., Landmark Group, Next Plc, Nordstrom Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., River Island Clothing Co. Ltd., Shoppers Stop Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The Gap Inc., The Kroger Co., Walmart Inc., and YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Accessories and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • 10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.5 Landmark Group

  • 10.6 Next Plc

  • 10.7 Nordstrom Inc.

  • 10.8 River Island Clothing Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Shoppers Stop Ltd.

  • 10.10 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.11 The Kroger Co.

  • 10.12 Walmart Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/non-store-and-online-menswear-market-size-worth-usd-59-61--market-analysis-segmented-by-product-and-geography---technavio-301606595.html

SOURCE Technavio

