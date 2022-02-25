Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Global Market Outlook & Forecast 2027: Increasing Non-Surgical Body Contouring
The non-surgical skin tightening market size was valued at USD 1180.63 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1783.02 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period.
The heightened demand for non-surgical procedures and the devices used for the therapies are anticipated among the young and beauty-conscious population. Advanced devices used in medical aesthetics procedures and non-surgical skin tightening procedures enable secure and effectual non-invasive lysis of fats under the skin. The well-established key vendors such as Alma Lasers, Ltd., Solta Medical Inc. (Bausch Health Companies Inc.), Cutera Inc., Cynosure, Inc., and many others are focused on expansion and launches of innovative products in the market.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the non-surgical skin tightening market
Launch of New Technologically Advanced Products
Growing Adoption of Home-Use Aesthetic Devices
Increasing Non-Surgical Body Contouring
Adoption of Aesthetic Procedures in Men
Growing Focus Towards Physical Appearance
The non-surgical skin tightening market is segmented on the basis of
Product
Age Group
Gender
End-User
Geography
Market segmentation by Product
Laser-Based Devices
Ultrasound Devices
Radiofrequency Devices
Others
Market segmentation by Age Group
< 35
35-65
> 65
Market segmentation by Gender
Female
Male
Market segmentation by End-User
Hospitals
Dermatology Clinics
Beauty Clinics
Key Vendors
Sisram Medical
Bausch Health Companies
Cutera
Cynosure
El.en
Fotona d.d
Merz Pharma
Lumenis
Other Prominent Vendors
Venus Concept Canada
Meyer-Haake
Aesthetics Biomedical
Asclepion Laser Technologies Gmbh
BISON MEDICAL
BTL Aesthetics
ENDYMED
F Care Systems
Lutronic
Lynton Lasers
Sciton
ThermiGen
Brera Medical Technologies Srl
GSD - Global Skin Dermatologist
Cartessa Aesthetics
