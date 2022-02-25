U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,253.75
    -30.25 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,940.00
    -216.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,873.00
    -93.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.80
    -13.70 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.47
    +0.66 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,912.00
    -14.30 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.46 (-1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1179
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.32
    +0.30 (+0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3375
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3080
    -0.1690 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,590.47
    +3,220.18 (+9.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.70
    +79.57 (+10.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,310.75
    +103.37 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Global Market Outlook & Forecast 2027: Increasing Non-Surgical Body Contouring

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The non-surgical skin tightening market size was valued at USD 1180.63 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1783.02 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period.

The heightened demand for non-surgical procedures and the devices used for the therapies are anticipated among the young and beauty-conscious population. Advanced devices used in medical aesthetics procedures and non-surgical skin tightening procedures enable secure and effectual non-invasive lysis of fats under the skin. The well-established key vendors such as Alma Lasers, Ltd., Solta Medical Inc. (Bausch Health Companies Inc.), Cutera Inc., Cynosure, Inc., and many others are focused on expansion and launches of innovative products in the market.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the non-surgical skin tightening market

  • Launch of New Technologically Advanced Products

  • Growing Adoption of Home-Use Aesthetic Devices

  • Increasing Non-Surgical Body Contouring

  • Adoption of Aesthetic Procedures in Men

  • Growing Focus Towards Physical Appearance

Key Questions Answered:

  • What is the size of the non-surgical skin tightening market?

  • What are the latest trends in the global non-surgical skin tightening market?

  • Who are the key players in the non-surgical skin tightening industry?

  • Which region has the highest share in the non-surgical skin tightening market?

  • What are the segments covered in the non-surgical skin tightening market?

The non-surgical skin tightening market is segmented on the basis of

  • Product

  • Age Group

  • Gender

  • End-User

  • Geography

Market segmentation by Product

  • Laser-Based Devices

  • Ultrasound Devices

  • Radiofrequency Devices

  • Others

Market segmentation by Age Group

  • < 35

  • 35-65

  • > 65

Market segmentation by Gender

  • Female

  • Male

Market segmentation by End-User

  • Hospitals

  • Dermatology Clinics

  • Beauty Clinics

Key Vendors

  • Sisram Medical

  • Bausch Health Companies

  • Cutera

  • Cynosure

  • El.en

  • Fotona d.d

  • Merz Pharma

  • Lumenis

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Venus Concept Canada

  • Meyer-Haake

  • Aesthetics Biomedical

  • Asclepion Laser Technologies Gmbh

  • BISON MEDICAL

  • BTL Aesthetics

  • ENDYMED

  • F Care Systems

  • Lutronic

  • Lynton Lasers

  • Sciton

  • ThermiGen

  • Brera Medical Technologies Srl

  • GSD - Global Skin Dermatologist

  • Cartessa Aesthetics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y108ia

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Is Surging. Why Oil Stocks Are Down. What’s Up?

    Oil prices soared on Thursday after Russia invaded Ukraine. Exxon Mobil (XOM) was down 2.4%, Chevron (CVX) dropped 1.9%, and oil producer EOG Resources (EOG) fell 2.2%. BP (BP), which has substantial operations in Russia, was down 8%.

  • European Natural Gas Flows From Russia Ramp Up as U.S. Sanctions Skip Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices halted a record-breaking rally, as Russian flows to the continent ramped up and U.S. sanctions targeting Moscow omitted the energy sector. Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of Ukra

  • Intel chip seen as challenge to Chinese dominance in crypto mining

    A bitcoin mining hardware from Intel Corp. is seen as the first major challenge in years to Chinese companies that have dominated the industry.

  • S&P 500’s correction comes with first ‘bullish divergence’ chart signal

    The S&P 500 index's continued selloff into the first "correction" in two years comes with a silver lining -- bullish technical divergence.

  • BASF sees profit decline on slower business cycle, supply chain worries

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -BASF on Friday forecast lower 2022 operating earnings due to slower economic growth, with the German chemicals giant's supply chain vulnerable to disruptions. Despite a very strong start to the year, "BASF expects global economic growth of 3.8% to be somewhat more moderate in 2022 following the very strong recovery in 2021". The forecast takes into account the risk of supply chain disruptions, more pandemic headwinds and potentially higher energy prices, BASF said.

  • Can Peloton Interactive Eventually Regain Its Swagger?

    For his final "Executive Decision" segment of Wednesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer checked in Barry McCarthy, president and CEO of Peloton Interactive , the connected fitness provider that's been on a wild ride, leading to McCarthy taking the helm from its founder. McCarthy said there are a lot of similarities between Peloton and his prior employers, Netflix and Spotify . Peloton currently has 2.7 million subscribers paying $40 per month, McCarthy noted, and he feels there's an opportunity to increase their total addressable market by lowering the upfront cost of the machines and focusing on features, functionality and content.

  • Woman mortified after stylist charges her $300 for ’emo hair’: ‘I can never leave the house’

    The haircut looked completely different in the reference photo.

  • Aluminum Jumps to Record as Russian Attack Boosts Supply Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum rallied to a record in London and nickel surged to the highest in more than a decade, pacing gains in industrial-metals markets as the deepening Ukraine crisis added to supply risks in an industry already facing critical shortages. Most Read from BloombergEU Leaders Give Green Light to Sanctions Package: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain Afte

  • Oil Rally Cools as U.S. Spares Russian Supplies From Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared most of its gains after President Joe Biden said the U.S. is working with major consuming nations to coordinate a collective release from strategic petroleum reserves, while continuing to spare Russian supplies from sanctions. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Says It’s Ready to Take in War’s Refugees: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Bide

  • EOG Resources posts higher profit as crude prices scale multi-year highs

    Oil and gas prices have jumped to seven-year-highs in recent months. EOG Resources said its oil output during the quarter was 450,600 barrels of oil per day (bopd), up from last year's 444,800 bopd.

  • Putin attack on Ukraine is also an attack on world energy prices

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine may seem like a remote conflict to Americans more concerned with troubles at home, and the stake we have in the conflict may be far smaller than that of Ukrainians who will suffer and die, but we're going to feel the effects of Putin's aggression nonetheless, most immediately in the form of high gasoline prices. Russia was already affecting energy markets even ahead of yesterday's invasion, the worst security crisis Europe has faced since World War II. Brent crude oil on Thursday surged above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014. Of most immediate concern to Americans — while the threat of invasion had been driving up U.S. gas prices, now that the attack has begun, expect things to get worse.

  • These Expert-Backed Makeup Tips for People With Downturned Eyes Are Straight-Up Genius

    Have you heard of puppy liner?

  • Oil retreats after factoring in 'worst case scenario' following Ukraine invasion

    Oil backed off its session highs after President Biden indicated petroleum reserves could be tapped as needed, and as sanctions from Western countries avoided targeting Russian supplies.

  • Fonterra raises farmgate milk price forecast on strong dairy demand

    The dairy giant said high feed costs in the United States and the European Union had impacted milk production and these conditions were expected to continue in the coming months. ‍Fonterra lifted its forecast for 2021/22 farmgate milk price to between NZ$9.30 and NZ$$9.90 per kilogram of milk solid (kgMS) from NZ$8.90 to NZ$9.50 per kgMS. The company also slashed its projection for New Zealand milk collection in the period by 3.8% to 1.48 billion kgMS as challenging weather conditions have continued to impact grass growing conditions in the country.

  • How Russia’s Ukraine invasion will affect US gas prices

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove the global price of oil past $105 a barrel on Feb. 24. Expect gasoline prices to follow. Russia is the world’s third largest producer of oil in the world, accounting for 10 million barrels of oil a day or about 10% of global production.

  • Alibaba says profit fell 74% in 'volatile' environment

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba on Thursday said profit in the October-December period fell 74 percent, the company's third straight quarterly drop as it faces myriad challenges including a government crackdown, slowing sales growth and intensifying domestic competition.

  • Natural Gas Markets Get Boost From Ukraine Jitters

    Natural gas markets rallied again during the trading session on Thursday, reaching towards the $5.00 level. However, later in the day we are starting to see a little bit of a pullback from those highs.

  • British Gas profits jump 44% as energy bills soar for millions of households

    Parent company Centrica hands back £27m in furlough payments and chief executive Chris O’Shea waives £1.1m bonus in light of ‘difficulties many households face’

  • How Lowe’s Stole the Edge Away From Home Depot

    While the Covid-19 pandemic was a boon for all home-improvement retailers, Lowe’s strong execution throughout the crisis showed its turnaround is truly working.

  • Indian shares, rupee plunge as Russia attacks Ukraine

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares led sharp losses in Asia and the rupee suffered its worst session in more than 10 months on Thursday, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent oil prices soaring and fanned inflation fears. Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea, confirming the worst fears of the West with the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two, sending global markets into a tailspin.