Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 6.01 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 18.20% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·6 min read

Convenience food consumption is rising along with government investments in food processing machinery and technology. These elements have an effect on the Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market's expansion.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market" By Techniques (High Pressure Processing (HPP), Pulse Electric Field (PEF), Microwave Volumetric Heating (MVH)), By Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals And Cosmetics), By Food Form (Solid Form, Liquid Form), and By Geography.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market size was valued at USD 1.34 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.01 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.20% from 2023 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=6830

Browse in-depth TOC on "Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Overview

Non-thermal pasteurization, often known as cold pasteurization, is an alternative form of food preparation. In this process, raw food ingredients are converted into consumable goods using highly efficient and sustainable processes. By not heating the food to high temperatures, non-thermal pasteurization varies from the popular thermal pasteurization methods. Food's shelf life can be increased while being affordable by retaining essential nutrients, flavor, appearance, and other attributes.

Non-thermal pasteurization is another area of the food processing business that transforms raw foods into consumable food products. This procedure helps to extend food's shelf life at the lowest feasible cost while maintaining the majority of the food's essential nutrients as well as its look, flavor, and other qualities.

The rising use of convenience foods like frozen goods, ready-to-eat foods, and processed foods has raised the demand for non-thermal pasteurization. The shelf life of food can be increased using this method. Additionally, the market for non-thermal pasteurization is expanding due to increased consumer spending and demand for luxury goods.

The sector is also growing as a result of changes in people's lives and consumer demand for preserved fruits, vegetables, meat, and seafood. Additionally, people are more inclined to select upscale prepared foods. As people desire food without preservatives, the demand for non-thermal pasteurization is increasing.

However, because of the increasing usage of high-pressure processing (HPP) toll processors, it is projected that the market for non-thermal pasteurization would experience significant global growth. However, it is anticipated that the traditional technology used by major companies and the high capital investment required will impede the growth.

Key Developments

  • Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

  • Mergers and Acquisitions

  • Product Launches And Product Expansions

Key Players

The major players in the market are Hiperbaric Espana (Alantra Private Equity), Avure Technologies, Thyssenkrupp AG, Kobe Steel Ltd, Bosch, Chic Freshertech, Elea Technology, Pulsemaster, Nordion, Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller Se & Co. Kg.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market On the basis of Techniques, Application, Food Form, and Geography.

  • Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, By Techniques

  • Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, By Application

  • Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, By Food Form

  • Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Food Sterilization Machines Market By Product (Heat, Steam, Radiation), By Application (Spices, Seasonings and Herbs, Cereals and Pulses), By Geography, And Forecast

Food Allergen Testing Market By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay), By Source (Peanut and Soy, Milk, Wheat), By Food Tested (Infant Food, Bakery and Confectionery, Processed Food), By Geography, And Forecast

Food Sterilization Equipment Market By Process (Batch Sterilization, Continuous Sterilization), By Technology (Heat, Radiation), By Application (Herbs, Dairy Products), By Geography, And Forecast

Non-Thermal Pasteurization Equipment Market By Product (High Pressure Processing (HPP), Pulse Electric Field (PEF), Microwave Volumetric Heating (MVH), Irradiation, Ultrasonic, Others), By Application (Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Transportation, Others) By Geography, And Forecast

Top 5 Thermal Management Systems improving reliability and preventing premature failure

Visualize Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/non-thermal-pasteurization-market-is-expected-to-generate-a-revenue-of-usd-6-01-billion-by-2030--globally-at-18-20-cagr-verified-market-research-301653700.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

