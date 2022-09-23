U.S. markets closed

Non-Vascular Stents Market to Reach About US$ 2 Billion by 2032, Swayed by Cutting-edge Technology | Future Market Insights, Inc.

0
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

US is expected to lead the non-vascular market with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, garnering a revenue of US$ 659.1 million by 2032.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The non-vascular stents market size accounted for US$ 1.21 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to garner a revenue of US$ 1.9 Billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2022-2032). The global non-vascular stents market is expected to move forward in response to the growing demand for minimally-invasive procedures. Rising technological and material advancements are assisting in the development of specially designed stents for use in a variety of indications thereby fueling the overall non-vascular stents market growth.

Request Sample PDF@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-653

Non-vascular stents use small, precise incisions, resulting in scars that are smaller and less visible than those left by traditional surgical techniques, putting the patient's safety in jeopardy.

The above-mentioned feature is anticipated to provide impetus to the non-vascular stents market adoption trends in coming years.

Such a surgery is associated with a faster recovery period, resulting in a shorter hospital stay for the patient, encouraging many to opt for the same.

Furthermore, patients are less likely to contract hospital-acquired illnesses like bloodstream infections and urinary tract infections if they stay in the hospital for a shorter period of time, in turn, propelling the demand for non-vascular stents.

The most visible and prominent factor spiking the sales of non-vascular stents is a surge in cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which is caused by smoking, lung cancer, tracheobronchial malacia, and chemical exposure.

Talk to Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-653

Numerous innovations are taking place in the non-vascular stents market as new medical devices are developed to track gastrointestinal tract, urinary tract, and airway tract.

Non-vascular stents market trends are fostered by rising healthcare spending in developing countries, government and private insurance companies' helpful medical reimbursement policies, and the proliferation of hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

The non-vascular stents market is segmented by product type and by region, where by product type, the market is divided into gastrointestinal stents, pulmonary stents, urological stents, and others.

And by region, the non-vascular stents market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Key Takeaways:

  • Based on product type, the urological stents segment is likely to dominate the non-vascular stents market with a CAGR of 4.3% through 2032.

  • The US non-vascular stents market is expected to capture a sizeable non-vascular stents market share accounting for around US$659.1 million by 2032.

  • By 2032, the UK non-vascular stents market is expected to be valued at US$ 80.6 million, growing at a CAGR of 3.3%.

  • With a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, China non-vascular stents market size is predicted to be apprised at US$ 128.1 million by 2032.

  • The Japan non-vascular stents market, with a CAGR of 3.9%, is projected to garner a worth of US$ 109.8 million by 2032.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-653

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the leading non-vascular stents companies include Medtronic plc, Glaukos Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, ELLA - CS, s.r.o., CONMED Corporation.

One of the recent developments in the non-vascular stents market is when Medtronic acquired Medicrea, a fully dedicated spinal implant company focused on bringing reliable and cutting-edge technology to the global market.

Key Segments

By Product:

  • Gastrointestinal Stents

    • Biliary

    • Duodenal

    • Colonic

    • Pancreatic

    • Oesophageal Stents

  • Pulmonary Stents

    • Silicone Airway

    • Metallic Airway

  • Urological Stents

  • Others

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Summary of Statistics

  1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

  1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

  3.1. Risk Assessment

      3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Non-vascular Stents Demand

      3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

      3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

  3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-653

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare:

Aortic Stents Grafts Market Size: The global Aortic Stents Grafts Market is forecast to total US$ 2.15 Bn in 2022. With increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, the overall market is projected to grow at 4.5% CAGR, reaching a valuation of around 2.8 Bn by 2028.

Coronary Stents Market Growth: The market is expected to grow at a moderately high CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Aortic Stents Grafts Market Technology: The global Aortic Stents Grafts Market is forecast to total US$ 2.15 Bn in 2022. With increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, the overall market is projected to grow at 4.5% CAGR, reaching a valuation of around 2.8 Bn by 2028.

Peripheral Vascular Stents Market Analysis: According to the latest industry analysis by FMI, the global Peripheral Vascular Stents Market reached a valuation of around US$ 3.5 Bn in 2021, and is expected to attain a net worth of US$ 5.3 Bn by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 6% over the assessment period of 2022 to 2028.

Phototherapy Lamps Market Forecast: The global phototherapy lamps market size reached US$ 3.0 Bn in 2021 and is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 3.2 Bn by the end of 2022.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


