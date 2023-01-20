Non-Viral / Intracellular Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2022: Featuring 20Med Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, BioNTech, Deloitte & More

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Viral / Intracellular Drug Delivery Systems Market by Type of Molecule, Type of Biologics Delivered, Type of Vehicle Used, Type of Therapeutic Area, Type of Payments and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In recent years, efficient methods for facilitation of intracellular drug delivery have become a prominent need within the modern biopharmaceutical industry. Targeting the delivery of a pharmacological substance to its intended physiological site of action ensures that adequate concentration of the therapeutics is made available, in order to elicit the desired clinical benefits and limit off-target / systemic toxicity. In fact, a study suggests that over 20% of the proteome, including oncogenic proteins, cell metabolism regulators, components of different signal transduction pathways and enzymes, is localized within the cell membrane.

Further, considering the fact that only 10% of the human genome can selectively bind to small molecule pharmaceuticals, industry experts believe that intracellular biologics, particularly nucleic acid-based therapeutic interventions, present a promising alternative to conventional therapies. Furthermore, recent advancements in cell biology and intracellular delivery systems have led to the identification of several potential therapeutic targets for a variety of clinical disorders.

These targets have been demonstrated to be capable of aiding the treatment of disease indications which were previously considered incurable, as they were localized within the confines of the cell membrane. It is also worth highlighting that majority of the available biopharmaceutical interventions, such as gene therapies, require cell membrane permeabilization in order to mediate their therapeutic effects.

Gene delivery systems are usually based on viral and non-viral vectors and known to enable the entry of pharmacologically active compounds into the matrix of the cytoplasm. Specifically, viral drug delivery systems utilize the ability of viruses to inject their DNA inside host cells. However, such systems are often fraught with several challenges, such as immunogenicity, toxicity and reverse mutation.

Story continues

In order to overcome the aforementioned challenges and enable the delivery of intracellular biologics, researchers have developed various non-viral delivery systems, including exosome-based drug delivery techniques, cell-penetrating peptides (CPP) and nanoparticle-based processes. Further, numerous technology developers have signed several strategic agreements with therapy developers in order to facilitate the development of drug formulations that can be delivered to the intracellular matrix.

Additionally, close to 1,300 patents related to such technologies have been filed / granted in the past few years, demonstrating the continued innovation being carried out in this domain.

At present, more than 20,000 oligonucleotide-based therapeutics focused studies are being conducted across the globe. In this context, it is also worth mentioning that, recently, Novartis received the USFDA approval for Leqvio (inclisiran), a first-in-class siRNA therapy for lower LDL cholesterol, which is delivered using an intracellular drug delivery technology. Other examples of recently approved gene therapies that are being delivered intracellularly include (alphabetical order) ABECMA (idecabtagene vicleucel; manufactured by Celgene), BREYANZI (lisocabtagene maraleucel; manufactured by Juno Therapeutics) and KYMRIAH (tisagenlecleucel; manufactured by Novartis).

Driven by a growing demand for systems that can efficiently deliver therapeutic interventions in intracellular spaces, the non-viral drug delivery systems market is likely to witness significant growth in the short to mid-term.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of intracellular drug delivery technologies?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

What type of molecule can be delivered using intracellular drug delivery technologies?

How is the intellectual property landscape related to intracellular drug delivery likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments and geographical region?

