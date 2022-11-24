Non-Woven Textile Market Trends and ForecastThe global non-woven textile market is expected to reach an estimated $6.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2027

ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in non-woven textile market to 2027 by end use (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace & defense, construction, and others), by product type (non crimp and CSM/CFM), by material type (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and natural fiber and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Woven Textile Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362797/?utm_source=GNW



Non-Woven Textile Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the non-woven textile market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace and defense, and construction industry. The global non-woven textile market is expected to reach an estimated $6.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of composites in different end use industries and performance benefits of non-woven textiles as it offers better drapablity and delamination in composite structures.



Emerging Trends in the Non-Woven Textile Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of new defect control technology for designing fabrics with no defects for better mechanical properties.



Non-Woven Textile Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global non-woven textile market by end use, material type, product type, and region as follows:



Non-Woven Textile Market by End Use [Value ($B) and Volume (KT) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Transportation

• Marine

• Wind Energy

• Aerospace and Defense

• Construction

• Others



Non-Woven Textile Market by Material Type [Value ($B) and Volume (KT) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Carbon Fiber

• Glass Fiber

• Natural Fiber and Others



Non-Woven Textile Market by Product Type [Value ($B) and Volume (KT) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Non-Crimp Textiles

• CSM/CFM



Non-Woven Textile Market by Region [Value ($B) and Volume (KT) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Non-Woven Textile Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies non-woven textile companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the non-woven textile companies profiled in this report include.

• Saertex

• Sigmatex

• Vectorply

• SGL Group

• Hexcel

• Owens Corning

• Jushi Group

• FlexForm

• Scott & Fyfe

• Selcom

Non-Woven Textile Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that wind energy will remain the largest end use industry and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for lightweight, cost-effective materials.

• Non-woven mats will remain the largest product type and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for lightweight materials and replacement of woven textiles.

• Europe is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of major composite component manufacturers for wind energy and transportation.

Features of Non-Woven Textile Market

• Market Size Estimates: Non-woven textile market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use, material type, product type and region

• Regional Analysis: Non-woven textile market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industry, product type and regions for the non-woven textile market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the non-woven textile market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the non-woven textile market size?

Answer: The global non-woven textile market is expected to reach an estimated $6.6 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for non-woven textile market?

Answer: The non-woven textile market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the non-woven textile market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing use of composites in different end use industries and performance benefits of non-woven textiles as it offers better drapablity and delamination in composite structures.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for non-woven textile?

Answer: Transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace and defense, and construction industries are the major end use industries for non-woven textile.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in non-woven textile market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of new defect control technology for designing fabrics with no defects for better mechanical properties.

Q6. Who are the key non-woven textile companies?



Answer: Some of the key non-woven textile companies are as follows:

• ELG Carbon Fiber Ltd

• Saertex

• Sigmatex

• Vectorply

• SGL Group

• Hexcel

• Owens Corning

• Jushi Group

• FlexForm

• Scott & Fyfe

• Selcom

Q7.

Which non-woven textile material segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that non-crimp textile will remain the largest material type and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use in wind energy, transportation, and aerospace industries.

Q8: In non-woven textile market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Europe is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global non-woven textile market by end use industry (aerospace, transportation, consumer electronics, sporting goods, and others), product type (non woven mats, chopped carbon fiber, milled carbon fiber), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to non-woven textile market or related to non-woven textile market share, non-woven textile market analysis, non-woven textile market size, and non-woven applications, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362797/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



