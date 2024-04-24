What is a noncompete agreement? Here's why the FTC banned them in the US

The Federal Trade Commission has banned noncompete agreements from employee contracts.

Members of the commission voted 3-2 to approve the rule during a public meeting, arguing that banning noncompete agreements would increase worker pay and allow for more businesses to be started.

"This ban will ensure that non-competes no longer limit workers’ freedom to change jobs, demand better working conditions, and achieve upward mobility in their careers,” said Rebecca Dixon, president and CEO of the National Employment Law Project.

Those opposed to the ban, including major businesses that use noncompete agreements, said the clauses are a key practice for companies to protect trade secrets and promote competitiveness.

But what really is a noncompete agreement? Here's what to know about the practice, the ban and when it will go into effect.

What is a noncompete agreement?

Noncompete agreements are sections placed in employment contracts that prohibits employees from working for a company's competitor during or for a period after their employment, according to the National Employment Law Project.

Typically noncompete agreements place restrictions on the time of employment, industries they can work for or the geographic area they can work in, the site adds.

When will FTC's noncompete agreement ban take effect?

The FTC said the ban will take effect in 120 days.

Why did the FTC ban noncompete agreements?

Supporters of the new rule said the change will help workers, especially as it is more businesses were requiring employees to sign a noncompete agreement. Even service industries companies with lower paying jobs, like fast food and retail, have been requiring workers to sign them.

The FTC said the ban would boost worker pay by up to $488 billion in the next decade and will lead to the creation of more than 8,500 new businesses each year, USA TODAY reported.

FTC Chair Lina Khan during the meeting said noncompetes not only restrict workers’ opportunities but can infringe on other fundamental rights by blocking them from changing jobs.

“Robbing people of their economic liberty also robs them of all sorts of other freedoms, chilling speech, infringing on their religious practice, and impeding people’s right to organize,” Khan said.

Reuters reporter Daniel Weissner contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What is a noncompete agreement? Here's why FTC banned them