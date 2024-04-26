What noncompete ban means for freight; UT’s Global Supply Chain Institute – WTT

On Episode 710 of WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, Dooner is talking about the Federal Trade Commission’s ruling that bans noncompetes. Armchair Attorney Matthew Leffler breaks down what the ruling means for employees and employers, and looks toward what’s next.



The University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Haslam College of Business supply chain management programs are consistently ranked among the highest in the nation and the world for their industry-relevant curriculum, innovative research and custom programs. Today we’ll meet the Global Supply Chain Institute’s Thomas Deakins, Lance Saunders and students enrolled in the program to find out what the future of supply chain is learning.



Nuclear verdicts are trending up and jury awards are getting astronomical. Northland Trucking Risk Control’s Anthony Slamar talks about how fleets can protect themselves and reduce their liability.



CVSA’s 72-hour International Roadcheck is coming up May 14-16. Reliance Partners’ Mark Barlar joins the show to get us prepared for the event.



