Nonprofit behind Fringe Benefits opens new home and garden store in Howards Grove

Dana Schmidt holds a plant gift at LaValley Home, Garden and natural habitat, Tuesday, November 28, 2023, in Howards Grove, Wis.

HOWARDS GROVE — Fringe Benefits Thrift Store has a new look, name and location.

LaValley Home & Garden, 820 Madison Ave., is an evolution of the former thrift shop in Sheboygan, offering thrifted goods, native plants and curated pet supplies.

Unlike Fringe Benefits, the new store will source its thrifted items, rather than accepting donations.

Dana Schmidt, a director for LaValley, said the store's vision shifted in the last few years as Fringe Benefits started selling more native plants and perennials. There was a growing interest in that part of the business, but the space at 725 S. Taylor Drive couldn’t accommodate the change.

"We also knew that it was about time for us to simplify our operations,” Schmidt added.

She said LaValley works with local greenhouses to source plants that are well-adapted to the area, have healthy rootstock and attract pollinators. Some include red and blue cardinal flowers, showy goldenrod and milkweed. The next growing season could bring smaller shrubs and trees, too.

Schmidt said outdoor structures, shade structures and a small hoop house will create a nursery space in the future.

“We do hope in that simplifying our location is also going to allow us a little bit more time to be able to get into the field and our community,” Schmidt said. “In terms of being able to host events and things like that on the location.”

Fringe Benefits was open for nearly 20 years before closing. Though it has a new focus and location, Schmidt said its mission of supporting domestic animals and animal welfare continues along with supporting wildlife and conservation efforts.

“That sustainability is important to us, in the regards of sustaining our natural world,” Schmidt said. “That is one of the things that goes hand in hand with our nature conservation efforts and sourcing ethically, especially pet supplies.”

“Pets are important to us, and they deserve the best, just like we do as people,” she continued. “So, sourcing from farms that ethically sourced their meat products that go into the treats and things like that.”

Cat caves available at LaValley Home, Garden and natural habitat, Tuesday, November 28, 2023, in Howards Grove, Wis.

Nonprofits can receive grants up to $3,000 from LaValley

LaValley will continue a nonprofit grant program, awarding organizations up to $3,000. Applications are accepted Jan. 1 to March 31. The organization has donated more than $300,000 since 2003.

Previous recipients include the Sheboygan County Humane Society, Two Left Paws Animal Sanctuary in Sheboygan, and LaValley Nature and Equine Sanctuary in Elkhart Lake.

Schmidt said 100% of the store proceeds and sales are put back into funding for the grant program.

Offerings include handcrafted goods and wellness supplies

The shop is offering handcrafted holiday décor, pet supplies, wellness and bath supplies, houseplants, birch bark jewelry and candles.

A variety of holiday decor items are available at LaValley Home, Garden and natural habitat, Tuesday, November 28, 2023, in Howards Grove, Wis.

Soft opening will continue into December

LaValley will be open for holiday shopping. Its soft opening hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 23.

Contact the shop at 920-828-0001 or lavalleyhg@gmail.com.

