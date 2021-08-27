U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,507.90
    +37.90 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,458.85
    +245.73 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,111.94
    +166.14 (+1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.01
    +60.03 (+2.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.80
    +1.38 (+2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.10
    +21.90 (+1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.45 (+1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1801
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3160
    -0.0260 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3772
    +0.0070 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8370
    -0.2190 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,214.47
    +1,375.86 (+2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,215.93
    +48.03 (+4.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

The NONS SL42 Camera: Everything You Wanted to Know

Feroz Khan
·13 min read

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on the Phoblographer.

“The process of shooting film is fascinating”, says Dingsheng WU, Business Development Manager of the NONS SL42 camera line. Having successfully launched their first SL42 camera with Instax film support last year, NONS is back with an updated camera in 2 different colors in 2021. They now support EF mount lenses, which can further be adapted with a plethora of other lens mounts using manual adapters. Backers can get ready to use M42, Nikon F, Contax/Yashica​ C/Y lens and more. Plus, they’ve almost eliminated the heavy vignetting issue that was a mainstay of the 1st release. Our Editor in Chief Chris Gampat bought one of these cameras. He’ll be writing about his experiences with it in a future post.

The original NONS SL42 was the First Instant/Instax M42 Mount SLR Camera. Instax cameras with interchangeable lens support aren’t new. You were, however, limited to the lenses these cameras came packaged with. The NONS SL42 didn’t have this restriction and allowed you to use pretty much any M42 mount lens you wanted. Love it or hate it, though, the system created a heavy vignette around the resulting image. The team at NONS has corrected this with the addition of a NONS Format Extender (NFE) in the new campaigns. This effectively magnifies the image from the lens to reduce the vignette to a large extent. It still uses Instax film like its predecessor. It also includes an inbuilt light meter now.

What features make up the All New NONS SL42?

Features taken from their Kickstarter page:

  • Interchangeable Lens – SL42 is a passive EF mount camera, compatible with EF lens, and also hundreds of vintage lenses(M42 mount, Nikon F, Contax/Yashica​ C/Y, etc.) with an easy-to-get adapter(no electronic signal to auto-focus or adjust electric control aperture).

  • Instax Mini Film – SL42 works with the widely-available Instax mini film.

  • Single-lens Reflex (SLR) – The prism-based SLR viewfinder makes it easy to frame and focus.

  • Integrated light meter – The display panel will show recommended F number for proper exposure. SL42 is perfect for both pros and beginners.

  • NONS Format Extender (NFE) – an EF to EF mount adapter including 3 glass elements. It will extend the full-frame image field (36 x 24 mm) to medium format (62 x 46 mm). Less vignetting, more inspiration.

Processed with Onetake with Kamakura preset.
Processed with Onetake with Kamakura preset.

The Phoblographer: Please tell us about yourself and your background in photography. What is the story behind the name NONS?

Dingsheng WU: The NONS team comprises designers and engineers – 5 members, including full-time and part-time. We are photography amateurs and have used cameras from modern types to classic models. DSLR, digital mirrorless, Fujifilm instax series, Polaroid SX-70, Mint TL70, Hasselblad 500CM.

The name NONS comes from the first 4 characters of NOn-SMart. It is obviously not smart for us to make a brand new SLR at this moment since the traditional camera manufacturers have been switching their main product line from SLR to mirrorless.

On the other hand, non-smart is also the core of our product. We did not plan to make this product a smart device with functions such as auto exposure, autofocus, etc. This product needs you to think more. You should try to communicate with it, feel it then achieve your target by manual control.

We have used a lot of smart devices in our daily life. We would like to make a difference and bring more interesting non-smart toy cameras in the future.

The Phoblographer: What inspired the creation of the original SL42 camera?

Dingsheng WU: The beginning is quite simple that we wanted an instant camera that could take photos with M42 lenses and manual focus at the same time. Then it is a long road to solve the problems step by step.

We think the SLR structure is the best way to get accurate focus.

The reflex structure issue took us a lot of time. The reflex mirror of classic SLR is a 45-degree flipping type. It will shade the light path for Instax mini film, which has a diagonal length almost twice that of full-frame film. Then we designed a horizontally moving reflex structure. SL42 should be the first batch produced camera with this kind of reflex structure based on our research.

We have received requirements for EF mount instead of M42 mount during our first campaign. Shorter flange distance and more existing mechanical adapters make EF mount more compatible. SL42 is designed for interchangeable lenses, and it is worth scaling the compatibility by changing to EF mount.

Usually, we need an extra light meter – either an app or a hot shoe meter when using classic film cameras. Using the first SL42 prototype is the same feeling. Modern ambient light sensors are small and accurate, so we leave the aperture calculation to the camera itself.

The image field of the full-frame lens is 36 x 24 mm, which is significantly smaller than the Instax mini film of 62 x 46 mm. Then the big black circle (vignetting) is left on the film. After hearing so many voices about vignetting, we started to look for an optical solution as soon as the production of SL42 ended. Then the NONS format extender came out with the second campaign.

I think we make this product quite straightforward, like running a marathon.

The Phoblographer: Being a particularly challenging year due to the pandemic, what pushed you to go ahead with the Kickstarter campaign for the original Nons camera last year?

Dingsheng WU: We have decided to do this project before the pandemic. The prototype was ready on time in late 2019, so we followed our schedule to launch the campaign to test the market, get product feedback and raise part of the start-up capital.

We did not realize that the epidemic would bring global impact when the campaign started in February 2020.

The Phoblographer: What were the challenges to meet the milestones and deadlines for this during the pandemic. How successful did you feel the response to the campaign was?

Dingsheng WU: The start date of batch production was delayed since the manufacturers shut down due to the pandemic. It was hard to travel around, especially when we had to explore new suppliers. Since we have worked remotely for a while, the efficiency of design and development was not as good as work in the office.
By now, we are still affected by the pandemic, especially the price increase from upstream suppliers.

Our backers were warm-hearted and gave us a lot of suggestions. We are feeling to complete the product with our backers together. Changing the mount from M42 to EF was a good example. We adopted backers’ suggestion to make SL42 compatible with more lenses and adapters.

Even the absolute amount of money raised is not that much, but it is enough to support our confidence in moving forward with this project. The campaign also caused some reports and discussions beyond our expectations. We are pleased with the feedback from the market.

The Phoblographer: Deciding on Instax over Polaroid and Zink- was this an easy choice to make?

Dingsheng WU: Polaroid is a great company with so many amazing products. There is a lot of ingenuity in the design of SX-70, and it keeps inspiring us.

Technically, the exposure surfaces are different between Polaroid film and Instax film. The image of Polaroid film will be mirrored if it was exposed in the way of a classic 135 camera. It shall be corrected by reflecting the light path once. But the Instax film could be exposed directly through a lens the same as a 135 camera.

Polaroid film is more expensive than Instax film as well.

Theoretically, we do not think Zink is film photography, so we did not consider making this kind of product.

The Phoblographer: What’s changed between last year’s edition and the new ones? Why bring out new editions so soon after the first one?

Dingsheng WU: The first one launched in 2020 is Mark 1, and it has been discontinued after the launch of Mark 2. The other 2 new models (links in the question) launched this year are both Mark 2.

Compared with Mark 1, Mark 2 updated the power system from 2 AA batteries to an integrated Li-ion battery. NONS format extender (NFE) came with Mark 2 as bundle sales.

We have heard the discussion about vignetting from the beginning of the first campaign. Most people prefer less vignetting, so we immediately started the R&D of the extender after the first campaign ended. We cannot wait to share the extender after testing the prototype.

The only difference between the 2 new models is color – silver black, and full black.

We have also received several messages about the black version during the campaign. Finally, we found a satisfactory black color after testing several surface finishings.

The Phoblographer: With digital photography making photography and image sharing so much easier, why do you feel photographers are going back to film again so much? What is it about those faded colours that makes it so popular?

Dingsheng WU: We also use digital cameras very often, and the smartphone camera should be most frequently used. The grain, tune, and faded colors of the film gives more emotion to the photos. This is one of the reasons we think it has become popular.

In addition, the process of shooting film is fascinating. It obviously takes more time to think of and wait for the result compared with simply pressing the shutter button for quick sharing. This shooting process itself is a kind of pastime, and it makes me feel relaxed.

The Phoblographer: What type of photographer do you feel this camera will appeal most to? Who would be most motivated by using this camera?

Dingsheng WU: I think this camera appeals to the photographers who own vintage lenses, people who pursue innovative and unique photography experiences.

The instant camera enthusiast who desires better image quality and precise control should also be motivated.

The Phoblographer: Was there a particular camera model that inspired the design of the NONS? What lens do you most enjoy using with it?

Dingsheng WU: SL42 looks like a magnified classic 135 camera, such as Nikon FM2, Canon F-1, and Pentax Spotmatic. But the function is indeed very original while there are currently no reference products on the market.

Nikon FM2 © Feroz Khan
Nikon FM2 © Feroz Khan

I enjoy Helios-44 quite much. Its swirly bokeh is very distinctive and highly recognizable. It is considered to be one of the most mass-produced lenses in the world. You could easily find it in the market at a good price.

In addition, the most commonly used lens is our kit lens. Not for advertising, the large image field, 50 mm focal length, 0.45m closest focal distance, and f/1.8 max aperture of the kit lens are all very practical.

Super-Takumar 35/3.5 is frequently used in recent weeks. There is almost no vignetting on the Instax mini film when shooting with this lens and the extender.

The Phoblographer: The shape of the old school pentaprism is one of the visible standouts of the camera for me. ‘6 months and more than 1,000 miles’ – please tell us more about this phrase of yours.

Dingsheng WU: In Mar 2020, we came to the first candidate of pentaprism suppliers. This is one of the leading Chinese optical manufacturers located in Henan province. Its previous products were supplied to well-known Japanese camera manufacturers, but now the production line of roof pentaprism has been discontinued for many years. Since our demand is much less than previous Japanese manufacturers, we have been rejected.

The pandemic disrupted our schedule. Then we went to Jiangxi province in May 2020 to continue negotiating with other optical suppliers but failed.

In the following months, we visited optical factories in several different cities in Guangdong province. By this time, we had found 8 suppliers, but all of the negotiations were in a similar situation. Mainly because our production demand was far from enough to impress them to restart the production line.

Until September, a supplier in Guangdong Province agreed to assist us in developing the roof pentaprism for SL42. They used to be the suppliers of Japanese manufacturers as well. Their engineer said he was astonished that there was still a company releasing new SLR cameras after trying SL42 prototypes.

We are proud to revive the classic roof pentaprism for SLR.

The Phoblographer: Is the viewfinder coverage 100% though? Does the Fresnel screen provide adequate support for the focus confirmation?

Dingsheng WU: SL42 is originally designed without NONS format extender (NFE). The viewfinder size is the same as the classic 135 camera of 36 x 24 mm, which shall not cover the image field of Instax mini film (62 x 46 mm). The viewfinder is acceptable when using without NFE. Some customers cannot accept the framing result through the existing viewfinder, and some use an external viewfinder instead. Most might get used to the viewfinder after shooting 1 or 2 packs of film.

Fresnel greatly improves the brightness of the focusing screen while the brightness is really important for a clear view. The current focusing screen is enough for accurate focus since fresnel provides adequate support for the focus confirmation while the resolution of Instax film is only 12 lines/mm.

Also, we know the focusing screen of the SL42 has a gap compared with the classic SLR using micro prism. We understand that the focusing screen is very important to improve the experience of SLR. We have received related feedback and keep sourcing better focusing screens. Currently, the process of sourcing is similar to the early stage of the pentaprism. Since temporarily we cannot find a proper supplier to customize a high-quality focusing screen for our products, now we cannot give a schedule for updating the focusing screen.

The Phoblographer: While there have been others, the Nons 42 is probably the first to support so many lens mounts. How does it feel to be a pioneer in this field, and what’s the future for this? Any plans for a similar TLR?

Dingsheng WU: We are very excited to bring such innovative stuff to the market. We want to make a difference and keep creating interesting toy cameras.

It is very hard to make new products. Customers could find it a little bit harder to understand the new concept. But it is still very interesting and worth keeping going.

We have a mint camera TL70. We think its completion has already been very high in combination with TLR and Instax. Therefore, we do not have plans for TLR recently, and our main product sequence will still be SLR in the short term.

All images (unless specified) were provided by Dingsheng Wu. Used with permission. Visit the NONS website to know more about the camera. You can pre-order one too.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About TSMC Stock?

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) is one of the world's most talked-about chipmakers. The global chip shortage highlighted the contract chipmaker's role as a linchpin of the semiconductor market, making it a flashpoint for trade tensions between the United States and China. Let's see why everyone has been talking about TSMC -- and what all that buzz means for investors.

  • Biden vows to avenge Kabul attack, China’s new rule for tech IPOs, Apple’s App Store settlement

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Friday’s business headlines.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 27th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for the majors. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would deliver another day of losses…

  • VMware Stock Slides as Growth of Cloud Business Disappoints

    The enterprise-software company reported revenue of $3.14 billion, in line with Street estimates, but investors may not have liked the component parts.

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.

  • Apple makes sweeping changes to App Store after class action lawsuit

    Apple has made sweeping changes to the App Store rules as part of its response to a class action lawsuit. The changes are one of several concessions proposed by the iPhone maker to resolve a class-action suit from US developers and comes amid investigations by regulators into alleged anti-competitive behaviour. When a person pays for an app on the iOS store or makes a purchase within apps for digital goods, Apple takes a cut from developers - between 15% and 30% on each purchase.

  • Apple Settles With App Developers Without Making Major Concessions

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. settled a wide-ranging class action lawsuit with U.S. app makers Thursday without agreeing to major changes to its policies, a victory for a company facing criticism that it wields too much power.The settlement will include $100 million worth of payments to app makers ranging from $250 to $30,000 per developer, according to law firm Hagens Berman, which represented plaintiffs claiming Apple overcharged them fees for distributing their programs through the iOS App Store.

  • How 5G Is Creating New Experiences, Transforming Industries and Enriching Lives

    A message from Qualcomm Technologies

  • T-Mobile confident no ongoing risks to user data from recent hack

    The third largest U.S. wireless carrier last week said personal data of more than 40 million former and prospective customers was stolen along with data from 7.8 million existing customers. In another update, which came days after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission opened a probe into the breach, T-mobile revealed that 5.3 million additional wireless subscribers and 667,000 more accounts of former customers were impacted, bringing the total to more than 53 million. John Binns, a 21-year-old hacker who stole data of T-Mobile customers, said the company's security was "awful", the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

  • Microsoft warns cloud customers of flaw that may have exposed databases: report

    Microsoft Corp. has warned thousands of its cloud customers that their databases may have been exposed to intruders, Reuters reported Thursday.

  • Agrify Seeks to Stabilize the Risky Business of Growing Cannabis with its Smart Cultivation Software

    Image provided by Agrify The business of growing cannabis remains a challenging one. From ever-changing regulations to the lack of access to capital to the inconsistency of the plants themselves, growing and maintaining a cannabis company is an ambitious endeavor. Agrify (​​NASDAQ: AGFY), a non-plant touching developer of highly advanced hardware and software cultivation solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace, has made its goal to support cannabis businesses with superior smart technol

  • Microsoft Cloud Databases Vulnerable for Years, Researchers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- A vulnerability in Microsoft Inc.’s cloud database system left data at thousands of clients exposed to potential cyberattacks for about two years, according to the Israeli cybersecurity firm that discovered the bug.More than 3,300 of the software giant’s customers were exposed to a flaw in its Azure Cosmos DB database product that could have granted a malicious actor access keys to steal, edit or delete sensitive data, according to researchers at the Tel Aviv-based Wiz.io. Wiz’s c

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 26th, 2021

    Following a bullish mid-week session, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivots and revisit Wednesday’s highs to avoid a return to the red.

  • Foresight Initiates Proof Of Concept Project With Undisclosed Chinese Company

    Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FRSX) has started a proof of concept (POC) project with a Chinese passenger car manufacturer. The POC project will evaluate the stereoscopic capabilities of Foresight's QuadSight vision system, using both visible-light and thermal infrared channels, to detect and classify obstacles on any road in harsh weather and lighting conditions. Upon completing the project and a satisfactory outcome, the vehicle manufacturer may consider future cooperation for pos

  • Apple strikes App Store deal with small developers as it waits for 'Fortnite' ruling

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc on Thursday agreed to loosen App Store restrictions on small developers, striking a deal in a class-action lawsuit as the iPhone maker awaits a ruling by the same judge in a separate App Store dispute brought by the developer behind "Fortnite." But Apple kept intact the vast majority of the App Store business practices that have been challenged in courts and legislatures. Instead it gave up only $100 million, a small sum for a company worth more than $2.4 trillion, and a set of email marketing restrictions that legal experts had said could be difficult to defend even under a prior U.S. Supreme Court case that allows companies to bar their business partners from steering customers toward alternative payment methods.

  • Apple’s Changing Its App Store Rules in a Tentative Lawsuit Settlement.

    The agreement will give developers new flexibility on how they work with the company's App Store.

  • T-Mobile Hacker Who Stole Data on 50 Million Customers: ‘Their Security Is Awful’

    John Binns said he managed to pierce T-Mobile’s defenses after discovering in July an unprotected router exposed on the internet. The 21-year-old said he did it to gain attention: “Generating noise was one goal.”

  • Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Rises, Extending Recovery After China Crackdown

    The Bitcoin blockchain's mining difficulty increased by 13%, but industry experts say operators are still looking at fat profits ahead.

  • Microsoft Wins Blockchain Patent For Implementing Cross Chain Token Service

    What Happened: Multinational tech giant Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been awarded a patent for implementing a “ledger-independent token service.” According to the grant issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the patent will allow Microsoft to build a system that facilitates the creation and management of tokens across multiple blockchain networks. The computer system can also provide token templates to the user. Each of these will correspond to a type of phy

  • Apple will change its App Store practices in legal settlement

    Apple Inc. will change its App Store policies in a legal settlement, the first major concession the iPhone maker has made amid antitrust investigations.