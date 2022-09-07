Nonwoven Fabrics Market Size is projected to reach USD 67.93 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%: Straits Research

Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global nonwoven fabrics market size was valued at USD 41.6 billion in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 67.93 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the nonwoven fabrics market.

New York, United States, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Nonwoven Fabrics Market is predicted to witness substantial development during the COVID-19. As the 2019 coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) pandemic is continually rising, international health care facilities have become overloaded by people requiring treatment and services that are possibly infectious. Demand for personal protective equipment such as gloves, facial masks, facial covers, and gowns, is mounting, leading to high demand for nonwoven fabrics. But the scarcities are leaving healthcare workers riskily ill-equipped to care for COVID-19 patients. The world needs about 89 million medical masks and 76 million gloves per month to respond to COVID-19, as per the WHO. Coronavirus concerns have 86% of health systems concerned about PPE shortages. During January and February, demand for N95 face masks surged, up 400% and 585%. These statistics are demonstrating the need for nonwoven fabric required for manufacturing PPE kits.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended government and businesses to promptly escalate protective masks and gloves to meet the increasing global demand. WHO predicts that the firms must upsurge their production by approx.40%. An extensive range of PPE manufacturers operate as close to 100% capacity and prioritize the countries' orders with a high demand-supply gap. The nonwoven manufacturers worldwide are intensifying their production capacity and heavily investing in advanced machinery to manufacture healthcare necessities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thereby, continually rising corona cases and the rising need for healthcare workers are predicted to augment the demand for disposable hospital supplies and nonwoven materials during the estimated period.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of understanding among consumers who consider nonwoven fabric goods detrimental to the environment (without considering the positive qualities of polypropylene used to produce nonwoven fabric) is projected to drive the growth of the studied industry.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 67.93 Billion by 2030 CAGR 5.6% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Material, Technology, Application, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Glatfelter Company, DuPont, Lydall Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Berry Global Inc., Fitesa, Suominen, TWE Group, Freudenberg Group, PFNonwovens Key Market Opportunities Technological advances have spurred the textile industry Key Market Drivers Favorable Global Dynamics to Boost the Growth of Nonwoven Textiles Industry

Increased Competition for Nonwoven in the Healthcare Sector

Key Highlights

The global nonwoven fabrics market size was valued at USD 39,500 million is expected to grow at 5.6% CAGR during the forecast study period. The mounting application base in the healthcare and personal care industry, coupled with surging applications mainly for COVID-19, is predicted to augment the market growth in the coming years.

Polypropylene nonwoven fabrics accounted for the most extensive product segment.

The Spun-bond segment dominated the market, by technology, and it is also probable to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast timeframe.

The increasing need for healthcare assistance and incontinence products and increasing current healthcare availability to developing markets is anticipated to propel nonwoven fabrics. Besides, the rising potential of as COVID- pandemic, Avian Influenza, SARS, and Swine flu is likely to impact the demand for disposable products positively.

Asia-Pacific dominated the nonwoven fabrics market. The Middle East and Africa is a comparatively small market for nonwoven fabrics; however, increasing nonwoven application in construction and hygiene is likely to register significant growth over the next few years. North America and Eastern Europe are relatively mature markets, and over the projected period, are projected to experience modest growth rates.

The nonwoven fabrics market is dominated by a few globally established players, such as Glatfelter Company, DuPont, Lydall Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Berry Global Inc., Fitesa, TWE Group, Suominen Freudenberg Group, PFNonwovens, among many others.

Industry leaders are progressively engaged in research & development activities to meet the rising demand in the market for nonwoven polypropylene fabrics. Berry, for example, released an expansion to its Synergex line of facemask application products in March 2020. The newly released mask will offer an alternative to conventional facemask layer construction with a multilayer of nonwoven fabrics within a single sheet.





Competitive Analysis

Glatfelter Company

DuPont

Lydall Inc.

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Berry Global Inc

Fitesa

Suominen

TWE Group

Freudenberg Group

PFNonwovens





Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Segmentation

Material Polyester Polypropylene Polyethylene Rayon Other Materials

Technology Spun-bond Wet-laid Dry-laid Other Technologies

Application Hygiene Medical Filtration Automotive Construction Others

Regions North America Europe Asia-Pacific Central and South America and the Caribbean The Middle-East and Africa







8.3 DuPont

Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/nonwoven-fabrics-market/toc





Market News

In May 2020, the Johns Manville plant, South Carolina, initiated production to manufacture nonwoven fabrics that will be used for the manufacturing of disposable medical gowns. The new-fangled polyester spunbond nonwoven is intended for the production of Level 3 medical gowns. The fabric also provides superior liquid barrier performance compared to other materials used for level 1 and 2 medical gowns and comfort and stitch strength.

In April 2020, Ahlstrom-Munksjo amplified its nonwoven manufacture across its entire protective materials portfolio, in response to COVID-19. The firm has extended its product offering of protective materials for all three face mask categories such as surgical masks, civil masks, and respiratory masks.





News Media

Architecture Fabrics Market to Register Twofold Growth Over the Forecast Period, Backed by Extensive Application in Industrial Segment

Booming Applications of Textile Coatings Market which High Growth During Forecast Period





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.



Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





