Nonwoven Filter Media Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 2.40 billion from 2021 to 2026 - 151 Page Report by Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The NONWOVEN FILTER MEDIA MARKET value is set to progress at a CAGR of 6.45% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The Y-O-Y growth rate of 2022 is estimated at 5.67%. The increasing use in HVAC systems is notably driving the nonwoven filter media market growth, although factors such as limitations of nonwoven filter media products in energy applications may impede the market growth. Moreover, the Development of high-efficiency filters is one of the key nonwoven filter media market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.
Nonwoven Filter Media Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
End-user
The nonwoven filter media market share growth in the transportation segment will be significant during the forecast period. Sustained economic growth, growing industrialization, infrastructure development, and an increase in disposable income are likely to boost the demand for motor vehicles. This, in turn, is expected to generate demand for nonwoven filter media in the coming years.
Geography
42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for nonwoven filter media in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Browse Summary of the NONWOVEN FILTER MEDIA MARKET Research Report to Learn More
Nonwoven Filter Media Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
3M Co.
Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj
Aim Nonwovens and Interiors Pvt. Ltd.
Apextech Fiber Corp.
Arrow Technical Textiles Pvt. Ltd.
Berry Global Group Inc.
Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc.
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Fitesa SA
Freudenberg SE
Ginni Spectra Pvt. Ltd.
Johns Manville
Kimberly Clark Corp.
Lydall Inc.
M M HYDRO PNEUMATICS Pvt. Ltd.
Park Industries
Sandler AG
Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc.
Tulip Fabrics Pvt. Ltd.
TWE GmbH and Co. KG
The nonwoven filter media market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. For instance, 3M CO. offers thermally bonded nonwoven that is used as a core component in water, dairy, air, and chemical filtration systems whose densification minimizes residual fibers and provides fully customizable options. In December 2020, the company partnered with eMurmur.
Download NONWOVEN FILTER MEDIA MARKET Sample Report to Gain Further Insights
Nonwoven Filter Media Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:
Nonwoven Filter Media Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist nonwoven filter media market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the nonwoven filter media market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the nonwoven filter media market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nonwoven filter media market vendors
Related Reports:
Browse Summary of the SPUNBOND NONWOVEN MARKET Report Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 5.65 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 7.15% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers spunbond nonwoven market segmentation by product (polypropylene, polyester, polyethylene, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Browse Summary of the POLYPROPYLENE NONWOVEN FABRIC MARKET Report Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2020-2024: The market value is set to grow by USD 12.26 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio. The polypropylene nonwoven fabric market report also analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Berry Global Group Inc., and more.
Nonwoven Filter Media Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 2.40 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.67
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3M Co., Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Aim Nonwovens and Interiors Pvt. Ltd., Apextech Fiber Corp., Arrow Technical Textiles Pvt. Ltd., Berry Global Group Inc., Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fitesa SA, Freudenberg SE, Ginni Spectra Pvt. Ltd., Johns Manville, Kimberly Clark Corp., Lydall Inc., M M HYDRO PNEUMATICS Pvt. Ltd., Park Industries, Sandler AG, Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc., Tulip Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., and TWE GmbH and Co. KG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "INDUSTRIALS MARKET" Research Reports
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 HVAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 3M Co.
10.4 Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj
10.5 Berry Global Group Inc.
10.6 Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc.
10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
10.8 Fitesa SA
10.9 Freudenberg SE
10.10 Kimberly Clark Corp.
10.11 Sandler AG
10.12 Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
In manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.
Slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe, the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China, and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019, Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia. Similarly, in August 2019, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019, Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina-based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nonwoven-filter-media-market-value-is-set-to-grow-by-usd-2-40-billion-from-2021-to-2026--151-page-report-by-technavio-301610935.html
SOURCE Technavio