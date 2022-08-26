U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,199.50
    -1.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,266.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,150.50
    -5.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,963.50
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.52
    +1.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.00
    -4.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.08
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9972
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    -0.0800 (-2.58%)
     

  • Vix

    21.78
    -1.04 (-4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1821
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7800
    +0.3100 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,603.74
    +67.72 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.65
    +2.86 (+0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.74
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,773.02
    +294.01 (+1.03%)
     

Nonwoven Filter Media Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 2.40 billion from 2021 to 2026 - 151 Page Report by Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The NONWOVEN FILTER MEDIA MARKET value is set to progress at a CAGR of 6.45% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The Y-O-Y growth rate of 2022 is estimated at 5.67%. The increasing use in HVAC systems is notably driving the nonwoven filter media market growth, although factors such as limitations of nonwoven filter media products in energy applications may impede the market growth. Moreover, the Development of high-efficiency filters is one of the key nonwoven filter media market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Nonwoven Filter Media Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Nonwoven Filter Media Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Nonwoven Filter Media Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

The nonwoven filter media market share growth in the transportation segment will be significant during the forecast period. Sustained economic growth, growing industrialization, infrastructure development, and an increase in disposable income are likely to boost the demand for motor vehicles. This, in turn, is expected to generate demand for nonwoven filter media in the coming years.

  • Geography

42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for nonwoven filter media in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Browse Summary of the NONWOVEN FILTER MEDIA MARKET Research Report to Learn More

Nonwoven Filter Media Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

  • 3M Co.

  • Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj

  • Aim Nonwovens and Interiors Pvt. Ltd.

  • Apextech Fiber Corp.

  • Arrow Technical Textiles Pvt. Ltd.

  • Berry Global Group Inc.

  • Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc.

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Fitesa SA

  • Freudenberg SE

  • Ginni Spectra Pvt. Ltd.

  • Johns Manville

  • Kimberly Clark Corp.

  • Lydall Inc.

  • M M HYDRO PNEUMATICS Pvt. Ltd.

  • Park Industries

  • Sandler AG

  • Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc.

  • Tulip Fabrics Pvt. Ltd.

  • TWE GmbH and Co. KG

The nonwoven filter media market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. For instance, 3M CO. offers thermally bonded nonwoven that is used as a core component in water, dairy, air, and chemical filtration systems whose densification minimizes residual fibers and provides fully customizable options. In December 2020, the company partnered with eMurmur.

Download NONWOVEN FILTER MEDIA MARKET Sample Report to Gain Further Insights

Nonwoven Filter Media Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Nonwoven Filter Media Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist nonwoven filter media market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the nonwoven filter media market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the nonwoven filter media market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nonwoven filter media market vendors

Related Reports:

Browse Summary of the SPUNBOND NONWOVEN MARKET Report Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 5.65 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 7.15% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers spunbond nonwoven market segmentation by product (polypropylene, polyester, polyethylene, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Browse Summary of the POLYPROPYLENE NONWOVEN FABRIC MARKET Report Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2020-2024: The market value is set to grow by USD 12.26 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio. The polypropylene nonwoven fabric market report also analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Berry Global Group Inc., and more.

Nonwoven Filter Media Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 2.40 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.67

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Aim Nonwovens and Interiors Pvt. Ltd., Apextech Fiber Corp., Arrow Technical Textiles Pvt. Ltd., Berry Global Group Inc., Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fitesa SA, Freudenberg SE, Ginni Spectra Pvt. Ltd., Johns Manville, Kimberly Clark Corp., Lydall Inc., M M HYDRO PNEUMATICS Pvt. Ltd., Park Industries, Sandler AG, Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc., Tulip Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., and TWE GmbH and Co. KG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "INDUSTRIALS MARKET" Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 HVAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj

  • 10.5 Berry Global Group Inc.

  • 10.6 Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc.

  • 10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • 10.8 Fitesa SA

  • 10.9 Freudenberg SE

  • 10.10 Kimberly Clark Corp.

  • 10.11 Sandler AG

  • 10.12 Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • In manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.

  • Slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe, the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China, and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019, Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia. Similarly, in August 2019, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019, Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina-based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nonwoven-filter-media-market-value-is-set-to-grow-by-usd-2-40-billion-from-2021-to-2026--151-page-report-by-technavio-301610935.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, August 26, 2022

    Note: All times local

  • Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million. The U.S. Justice Department said the deal would have combined two of the world's four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

  • Does California have enough electricity to ban gas cars?

    California will ban the sale of internal combustion engine passenger cars by 2035, officials there said on Aug. 24. The policy, coming on top of new incentives for EV buyers in the Inflation Reduction Act, could dramatically reshape the entire US vehicle fleet. California is the country’s biggest vehicle market, and more than a dozen states copy its emissions standards.

  • Good News for Seniors: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • U.S. suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Thursday it will suspend 26 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 cases. The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines from Sept. 5 to Sept. 28. The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) cited the recent cancellation of 26 American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines flights over COVID-19 cases.

  • U.S., China Near Deal to Allow Audit Inspection of N.Y.-Listed Chinese Companies

    U.S. regulators would travel to Hong Kong to review audit records of Chinese companies listed on American stock exchanges. The pact could prevent many Chinese companies from being delisted.

  • California bans all new gas-powered car sales by 2035

    The state of California has approved a first-of-its-kind rule that will ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars in the future.

  • Qantas to pick planemaker via contest to replace ageing A330 fleet

    Qantas Airways Ltd plans to run a competition between aircraft manufacturers to replace its ageing fleet of 28 Airbus SE A330 planes in the next 12 to 18 months, its chief financial officer said on Thursday. "We will be looking at the market in the coming 12 months," Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Hudson told reporters. She did not say what models would be considered as a replacement, though most airlines have looked at the A330neo and A350 models from Airbus and rival Boeing Co 787 and any deal would be worth multiple billions of dollars based on list prices.

  • 4 Stocks to Buy From the Promising Chemical Specialty Industry

    The Zacks Chemicals Specialty industry is poised to benefit from higher demand across major end-use markets. LTHM, DQ, NGVT and HWKN are set to gain from the favorable industry fundamentals and strategic actions to counter cost inflation.

  • Walmart electric delivery vehicles hit the road

    Just weeks after signing an agreement to purchase 4,500 electric vehicles for its home delivery fleet, Walmart has begun deploying the Canoo vans in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area for deliveries to Walmart+ in-home service customers to test and tweak their configuration before an anticipated nationwide rollout in 2023. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) signed a definitive agreement in mid-July to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Arkansas-based manufacturer Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV) with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units total. The pod-like vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a more sustainable way, helping Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reach its goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040, the company said.

  • This LNG Stock Surges After Natural Gas Price Spike

    LNG stocks traded generally higher Wednesday, a day after U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. Prices rose on news of a key pipeline supplying gas from Russia to Europe. Prices fell back following a reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to...

  • Top Stock Reports for Bank of America, Toyota Motor & AT&T

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bank of America Corporation (BAC), Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) and AT&T Inc. (T).

  • US Shale Could Erase Debt by 2024, Freeing Up Cash for Gas Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- US shale producers are on course to make nearly $200 billion this year, enough to make the industry debt-free by 2024 and potentially fund a pivot toward more natural gas production, according to Deloitte LLP. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on Wedne

  • Congressional Bill: RMD Age Hikes & Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices edge up on signs of improving demand

    Oil prices rose in early trade on Friday on signs of improving fuel demand, though gains were capped as the market awaited clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman on the outlook for rate hikes in a speech later in the day. Brent crude futures climbed 46 cents, or 0.5%, to $99.80 a barrel at 0051 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also rose 48 cents, or 0.5%, to $93.00 a barrel.

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • Boeing Employees Working on FAA’s Behalf Report Less Interference

    An internal survey found 14% of employees working on regulators’ behalf reported perceived interference; a 2019 survey found 40% reported “undue pressure.”

  • Marvell stock drops as persistent supply constraints weaken data-center forecast

    Marvell Technology Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the chip maker forecast data-center sales for the third quarter that fell well short of Wall Street expectations due to supply constraints that aren't expected to ease until the fourth quarter.

  • Australia's Lynas posts record profit on solid rare earths demand

    Demand for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), widely used to make magnets that power electric vehicle motors, remained strong as companies and governments work towards meeting their climate targets. The rare earths minerals are also used in a wide range of everyday goods such as iPhones and laptops. "Rare earths prices were sustained at high levels during the second half of the year and the NdPr market price remained 70% to 80% higher than in the same period last year," said Chief Executive Amanda Lacaze.

  • SEC seeks to file up to 90-page long reply to motion in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is requesting to file a lengthy reply to its motion that seeks to exclude the testimony of Ripple Labs’ witnesses, as the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple drags on. See related article: Judge grants Ripple’s request to review videos of SEC officials Fast facts The SEC filed the request on […]