U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,321.02
    -24.70 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,060.52
    -254.15 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,400.63
    -33.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,191.59
    -36.77 (-1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.47
    -1.46 (-1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.80
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    -0.13 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1547
    -0.0054 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5140
    -0.0150 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3565
    -0.0060 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3560
    -0.1160 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,867.73
    +5,100.71 (+10.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,326.65
    +63.55 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Noodle Announces $50 Million Series C Fundraise

·3 min read

Round Led by Funds and Accounts Managed by BlackRock Alongside Participation from Existing Investors

Funds Will Allow Noodle to Continue to Activate Hyper-Growth For its University Partners, Driving Enrollment in Degree And Lifelong Learning Programs

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodle, the country's fastest-growing online learning network, announced today it has raised $50 million in Series C funding. The round was led by funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, joined by several existing investors including Owl Ventures. Barclays acted as the exclusive placement agent.

(PRNewsfoto/Noodle)
(PRNewsfoto/Noodle)

The funds will allow Noodle to continue to activate hyper-growth for its university partners by investing in acquisitions and innovation that help them keep marketing and student support costs low, and enabling them to move beyond degree programs to compete in the lifelong learning market. Enrollments to date in Noodle-managed programs, which have been registering students, on average, for just 15 months, will produce $400M in lifetime revenue for university partners.

"We are excited to be leading this investment, driven by our belief that higher education is undergoing a significant digital transformation, and our confidence in Noodle's proven team, impressive track record, and compelling mission," said William Abecassis, Head of Innovation Capital, BlackRock.

This new round of funding follows several years of tremendous growth, in which Noodle has signed more degree programs with elite schools than any of its competitors combined (so far in 2021, Noodle has signed 66% of all degree partnerships with domestic top-200 universities).

In 2020, Noodle raised Series B funds totaling more than $30 million, led by San Francisco-based ValueAct Spring Fund, followed by the Lumina Foundation and existing investors. With all prior rounds, the company has now raised over $125 million of equity capital since its inception.

Also in 2020, Noodle acquired key assets of HotChalk, a leading online program manager (OPM), absorbing HotChalk's portfolio of programs, the Creative Communications Associates (CCA) marketing agency, and their acclaimed marketing, enrollment, and technology teams.

"This Series C financing is a testament to the continued success and growth of the fee-for-service model pioneered by Noodle. Barclays is proud to lead this important transaction," said Alex Pavlovich, Head of Education Technology, Barclays.

"Since its inception, Noodle has been transforming the online education market, first by offering a more attractive revenue model than traditional OPMs and, more recently, by launching a more compelling lifelong learning model for universities and students alike," said John Katzman, Noodle CEO. "This fundraise will allow us to further this market disruption as we continue to seek new ways to empower universities to use technology to drive down costs, raise capacity and increase student/faculty engagement."

About Noodle:

Noodle is a certified B Corp that creates excellent online and agile programs that elevate campus-wide teaching and technology. Since January 2019, Noodle has launched as many online programs with elite U.S. universities as have all of its competitors combined. Its network of universities, higher education leaders, providers and students fuel innovation and efficiency in learning design, marketing, recruitment, technology, student and faculty support, and clinical placement. Follow Noodle on LinkedIn and Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alissa Pinck
Noodle
apinck@noodle.com
917.968.8644

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noodle-announces-50-million-series-c-fundraise-301394334.html

SOURCE Noodle

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 5 Stock Picks. David Tepper, the billionaire chief of Florida-based Appaloosa Management LP, manages more than $4.8 billion in 13F securities at his […]

  • Palantir Stock Is Surging on a Big Army Contract Win

    Palantir stock is rising after hours because the company won a contract to supply data and analytics software to the Army.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The prices of crude oil have skyrocketed this year on the back of increasing […]

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Constellation Brands' earnings miss, Palantir wins major army contract, NFLX closes at all-time high

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning's top stock movers including Netflix, Constellation Brands, and Palantir.&nbsp;

  • Why I'm Still Bullish on Virgin Galactic Stock

    Virgin Galactic has gone through turbulence over the past year, but the long-term mission is still intact.

  • The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    One of the most surefire ways to build wealth over time is to buy dividend stocks. Although income stocks are often mature, slower-growing businesses, their recurring profits and time-tested operating models tend to result in higher valuations over time. In a 40-year stretch between 1972 and 2012, the report showed that companies initiating a dividend and growing their payout averaged an annualized return of 9.5%.

  • Here's My Top Stock to Buy in October

    With the S&P 500 trading at an average price-to-earnings multiple (P/E) of 34, now is a good time to consider value stocks -- shares in companies trading at low multiples compared to their earnings and growth potential. In 2018, Ford announced a massive restructuring and cost-cutting program that saw it lay off thousands of workers and reshuffle its product mix to focus on higher-margin trucks and SUVs. Divesting unprofitable markets (Ford lost over $2 billion in India during the last 10 years) could help free up capital and resources for the company's electric vehicle transition.

  • How Cloudflare Will Disrupt Amazon

    The innovative cloud network and security specialist announced some new products. One of them could shake Amazon.

  • Why Novavax Stock Plunged in September

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by an eye-catching 17.7% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The vaccine specialist's shares have been locked into a multi-month downward trend of late for a variety of reasons.

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • Why is Intuitive Surgical Trending?

    Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) has been in the spotlight lately, with its 3:1 stock split taking effect on October 5. Also, ISRG received a downgrade from a renowned Wall Street firm on October 1, which sent the shares spiraling down. Shares were down 1.3% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. Intuitive Surgical manufactures minimally invasive robotic-assisted products to improve the clinical outcomes of patients, most notably with the da Vinci surgical system. ISRG has a market cap of

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Altria Has a Big Decision Coming Up

    Its multibillion-dollar stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev unlocks on Oct. 10 and there are potential financial implications.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Just Proved How Very, Very Broken Retailers' Supply Chains Are

    A wide array of names, from Nike to Dollar Tree to Kohl's, have already waved similar red flags.

  • Here's Why AMC's Most Important Number Could Be $5.5 Billion

    AMC appears to have staved off the worst-case scenario of the pandemic; the next step is becoming profitable again.

  • Baidu’s iQiyi Picks Banks for Hong Kong Second Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S.-traded Chinese streaming video site iQiyi Inc. has picked banks for its Hong Kong second listing, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThe Netflix-style service is working

  • Palantir, Shiba Inu, Apple, American Airlines: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

    Stocks dropped in morning trading, with major indexes losing ground amid broad-based selling. Palantir Technologies jumped after the data-software company said it was selected for a U.S. Army intelligence program contract. Facebook shares edged down after the company spent a day in the headlines amid a whistleblower’s testimony on Capitol Hill and a widespread outage of its services.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow's 3 Worst-Performing September Stocks?

    Most investors understand the theory behind a good stock being an even better opportunity when its price is lowered. If you don't know enough about a particular Dow stock to make a buy/avoid decision, a sizable pullback can offer a good reason to take a closer look. With that in mind, September's worst-performing names of the Dow Jones Industrial Average were Nike (NYSE: NKE), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), down in price 11.9%, 9.1%, and 8.2%, respectively.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $10

    Out on Wall Street, one group of stocks divides investors into either fans or critics. Penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, are known for stirring up mixed reactions among market watchers, as these names are unrivaled in terms of both their risk and reward potential. Some argue the bargain prices are just too good to be true, noting that there could be a very legitimate reason they are trading at such low levels. Problems like weak fundamentals or overwhelming headwind