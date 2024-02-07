Advertisement
NoonTalk Media Reports First Half 2024 Earnings

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)

NoonTalk Media (Catalist:SEJ) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Net loss: S$1.26m (flat on 1H 2023).

  • S$0.006 loss per share.

earnings-and-revenue-history
All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

NoonTalk Media shares are down 3.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 4 warning signs for NoonTalk Media (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

