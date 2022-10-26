U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,841.50
    -28.75 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,839.00
    -38.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,518.50
    -195.00 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.90
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.80
    +0.48 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.80
    +16.80 (+1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.68
    +0.34 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0023
    +0.0054 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.40
    -1.45 (-4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1570
    +0.0098 (+0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1630
    -0.8540 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,639.38
    +1,361.38 (+7.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.90
    +37.50 (+8.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,973.23
    -40.25 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Nootropics Market to record USD 2.93 Bn incremental growth; North America to occupy 46% market share -- Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nootropics Market by Formulation and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 2.93 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.42% during the forecast period. The market growth will be significant in North America. About 46% of the market growth is expected to come from this region. The US is the largest spender on brain health supplements, including nootropics capsules in the region, owing to high awareness about the benefits of these products. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted exclusively in this market study. Buy Full Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nootropics Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nootropics Market 2022-2026

Nootropics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Formulation

The capsules segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing consumption of nootropics capsules. Changes in cultural values and the rising propensity to experiment with advanced brain health supplements have increased the demand for brain health products, including nootropics capsules. The market growth in this segment will be significant over the forecast period.

  • Geography

North America was the largest region in the global nootropics market in 2021. This can be attributed to the increasing expenditure on health and wellness, the growing healthcare industry, increasing consumer awareness about brain health, and changing lifestyles. The overall supplements market in North America is growing exponentially, and the use of supplements to enhance the productivity of the brain has helped pave the way for nootropics. Retailers, both online and brick-and-mortar stores, are thereby creating prominent shelf lines for nootropics supplements to cater to the needs of consumers, ranging from teenagers to older adults. The region also witnesses a rise in brain fitness programs and centers, which further increases the demand for these products.

Identify major revenue-generating segments to invest in over the forecast period. View Sample PDF Report Now

Nootropics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the nootropics market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accelerated Intelligence Inc., Applied Food Sciences Inc., Careforsons LTD., Gaia Herbs Inc., Gridiron Nutrition, Health Via Modern Nutrition Inc., Kraken Koffee LLC, Mental Mojo LLC, NEU MIND LLC, Nutraceutical Corp., Onnit Labs Inc., Opti-Nutra Ltd., Peak Nootropics, Performance Lab Ltd, Powder City, Purelife bioscience Co Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Roar Ambition Ltd, truBrain Inc., and Wolfson Brands Ltd.

The market will be driven by factors such as the rising urban population, growing demand for smart drugs and brain boosters, and increasing awareness, cost-effectiveness, and easy accessibility of nootropic products. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Nootropics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist nootropics market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the nootropics market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the nootropics market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nootropics market vendors

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.

Related Reports:

Global CoQ10 Supplement Market 2022-2026: The global CoQ10 supplement market is segmented by application (dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The market growth will be significant in the dietary supplements segment over the forecast period. North America to have 32% market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Collagen Supplement Market 2022-2026: The global collagen supplement market is segmented by distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The online distribution channel will account for the maximum sales in the market. North America to have 39% market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Nootropics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.42%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.93 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.98

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accelerated Intelligence Inc., Applied Food Sciences Inc., Careforsons LTD., Gaia Herbs Inc., Gridiron Nutrition, Health Via Modern Nutrition Inc., Kraken Koffee LLC, Mental Mojo LLC, NEU MIND LLC, Nutraceutical Corp., Onnit Labs Inc., Opti-Nutra Ltd., Peak Nootropics, Performance Lab Ltd, Powder City, Purelife bioscience Co Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Roar Ambition Ltd, truBrain Inc., and Wolfson Brands Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Formulation

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Formulation

  • 5.3 Capsules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Formulation

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Kraken Koffee LLC

  • 10.4 Mental Mojo LLC

  • 10.5 NEU MIND LLC

  • 10.6 Nutraceutical Corp.

  • 10.7 Onnit Labs Inc.

  • 10.8 Opti-Nutra Ltd.

  • 10.9 Peak Nootropics

  • 10.10 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

  • 10.11 truBrain Inc.

  • 10.12 Wolfson Brands Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Nootropics Market 2022-2026
Global Nootropics Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nootropics-market-to-record-usd-2-93-bn-incremental-growth-north-america-to-occupy-46-market-share--technavio-301658905.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • The US now has just 25 days of diesel supply — the lowest since 2008. Here's why that's more alarming than a dwindling 'oil piggy bank'

    Record low supply + record high demand = higher costs for everything

  • Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

    Toyota seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.

  • Microsoft, Alphabet Send New Warnings About the Economy

    Microsoft and Alphabet confirm fears that the economy is not doing well. Alphabet has indeed confirmed that inflation, the main threat to the economy, and the interest rate hikes to combat it are affecting the online advertising sector, the main source of income for Google Services, which includes products and services such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Have Plunged. Why It Might Not Last.

    Stocks of natural-gas producers have mostly weathered the recent drop. The fuel is still about twice as expensive as it has been for the past decade.

  • Warren Buffett Favorite Oil Stock Nears Buy Point As Profit Soars

    Occidental Petroleum, a Warren Buffett favorite, is approaching a buy point as profitability rises ahead of Q3 earnings.

  • Chipmakers in ‘Unprecedented’ Slump Rule Out Quick Turnaround

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc. and SK Hynix Inc. offered a gloomy view of the chip market in their latest quarterly reports, dashing hopes of a quick rebound for the $550 billion industry. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayAdidas-Kanye Divorce Is Going to Be Expens

  • Adidas has ‘really broken trust with their customers’ amid Kanye West saga: Expert

    Angeli Gianchandani, practitioner in residence at the University of New Haven, and Williams Trading Senior Equity Analyst Sam Poser join Yahoo Finance Live to detail how many major companies are severing financial ties to rapper Kanye West following his antisemitic remarks.&nbsp;

  • Texas Natural Gas Drops Toward Zero as Output Swamps Pipelines

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersAdidas to End Kanye West Partnership After ControversiesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer

  • First outsider CEO at UPS charts new course for delivery giant

    United Parcel Service's first outsider chief executive is zeroing in on lucrative healthcare business and package-tracking technology as she tweaks the world's biggest delivery firm's strategy to navigate a cooling global economy. CEO Carol Tomé took the helm in June 2020 as UPS was grappling with a surge in pandemic-fueled e-commerce deliveries that were swamping drivers and hammering profit. Now, with e-commerce demand ebbing and global economies downshifting, Tomé is revising the company mantra to "Better and Bolder."

  • Volkswagen: we have never had supply chain shortages like today

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen is entering into direct purchase agreements in unprecedented areas to tackle the worst supply chain shortages the company has seen, its purchasing chief Murat Aksel said on Tuesday. The carmaker was also building a database to help predict geopolitical, natural and supply chain risks ahead of time, as it did for financial risks after the 2008 financial crisis, Aksel added. Volkswagen was experiencing a shift in power from a buyer's market to one where the carmaker was increasingly a smaller and less powerful customer for suppliers in newly important areas, such as software, Aksel said in his speech at the Automobilwoche Kongress conference.

  • Oil: Consumers could pay 20%-25% more to heat their homes this winter

    Consumers could be paying at least 20% more on their heating bills this winter. Tight oil refining capacity and low stockpiles are expected to keep prices elevated during the colder months, CIBC Private Wealth Senior Energy Trader Rebecca Babin told Yahoo Finance Live told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • HSBC's direction in question after Elhedery's sprint to CEO contender

    LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Georges Elhedery's appointment as HSBC's chief financial officer caps a journey that's taken him from war-torn Lebanon to frontrunner for the top job at Europe's biggest bank. Known at HSBC for his strategic vision more than for his accounting skills, Elhedery has climbed the ranks of HSBC’s investment bank since joining in 2005. "It was a surprise to us,” said Hugh Young, Asia chairman of Aberdeen Standard Investments, one of HSBC's top 25 shareholders.

  • Stellantis CEO: Europe auto emissions standards a "diversion"

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Uncertainty over the future of European regulation on auto emissions gives Chinese competitors already ahead of the game an additional advantage, Stellantis chief executive Carlos Tavares said at a conference in Berlin on Tuesday. The chief executive said the so-called Euro 7 standards, which tighten car emission limits for pollutants including nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide from 2025, are a "diversion from the major goal of electrification." "I don't think Europe needs Euro 7... it is going to divert part of our research and development power to something we don't need, while our Chinese competitors enter the market with the single technology of battery-electric vehicles," he said.

  • Oil prices stable as rising U.S. crude stocks balance supply concerns

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were broadly stable on Wednesday, moving in and out of negative territory after industry data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected, though supply concerns and a weaker dollar gave support. Brent crude futures for December were down 4 cents, or 0.04%, to $93.48 a barrel by 0849 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were up 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $85.57 a barrel.

  • As Pinduoduo Plunges, We're Checking the Charts

    Pinduoduo Inc. is a Shanghai-based platform that connects farmers with consumers directly through its interactive social commerce shopping experience. Shares of PDD are sharply lower on the heels of selling in China's markets linked to fears as President Xi Jinping moved to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists. In this daily bar chart of PDD, below, we can see that prices did close above $70 in early September.

  • China’s Economy Slows in October as Business Confidence Slumps

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy slowed in October as car and real-estate sales weakened and global trade and small business confidence contracted, signaling last month’s pickup in activity wasn’t enough to change the country’s grim economic picture.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal

  • Three takeaways from Raytheon's Q3 earnings call

    The defense contractor Raytheon, which recently completed its move to Virginia but still has significant presence in Mass., held its 3rd quarter earnings call Tuesday. Here's what the company's saying about the war in Ukraine, commercial aviation and the impact of the move on the Bay State.

  • Ford Earnings Will Disappoint. Its Outlook Matters More.

    Wednesday evening, Ford will report third-quarter numbers. Wall Street is looking for operating profit of $1.8 billion from $36.4 billion in sales.

  • Google was supposed to be Wall Street’s safe haven, but now it’s a dart board

    Even in Big Tech, safety is no longer a sure thing. And Alphabet executives are learning that lesson the hard way.

  • Analyst Report: The Coca-Cola Company

    Coca-Cola is the largest nonalcoholic beverage entity in the world, owning and marketing some of the leading carbonated beverage brands, such as Coke, Fanta, and Sprite, as well as nonsparkling brands, such as Minute Maid, Georgia Coffee, Costa, and Glaceau. Operationally, the firm focuses its manufacturing efforts early in the supply chain, making the concentrate (or beverage bases) for its drinks that are then processed and distributed by its network of more than 100 bottlers. Concentrate operations represent roughly 85% of the company’s unit case volume. The firm generates most of its revenue internationally, with countries like Mexico, Brazil, and Japan being key markets outside of the U.S.