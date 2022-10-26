Nootropics Market to record USD 2.93 Bn incremental growth; North America to occupy 46% market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Nootropics Market by Formulation and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 2.93 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.42% during the forecast period. The market growth will be significant in North America. About 46% of the market growth is expected to come from this region. The US is the largest spender on brain health supplements, including nootropics capsules in the region, owing to high awareness about the benefits of these products. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted exclusively in this market study. Buy Full Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nootropics Market 2022-2026

Nootropics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Formulation

The capsules segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing consumption of nootropics capsules. Changes in cultural values and the rising propensity to experiment with advanced brain health supplements have increased the demand for brain health products, including nootropics capsules. The market growth in this segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Geography

North America was the largest region in the global nootropics market in 2021. This can be attributed to the increasing expenditure on health and wellness, the growing healthcare industry, increasing consumer awareness about brain health, and changing lifestyles. The overall supplements market in North America is growing exponentially, and the use of supplements to enhance the productivity of the brain has helped pave the way for nootropics. Retailers, both online and brick-and-mortar stores, are thereby creating prominent shelf lines for nootropics supplements to cater to the needs of consumers, ranging from teenagers to older adults. The region also witnesses a rise in brain fitness programs and centers, which further increases the demand for these products.

Nootropics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the nootropics market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accelerated Intelligence Inc., Applied Food Sciences Inc., Careforsons LTD., Gaia Herbs Inc., Gridiron Nutrition, Health Via Modern Nutrition Inc., Kraken Koffee LLC, Mental Mojo LLC, NEU MIND LLC, Nutraceutical Corp., Onnit Labs Inc., Opti-Nutra Ltd., Peak Nootropics, Performance Lab Ltd, Powder City, Purelife bioscience Co Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Roar Ambition Ltd, truBrain Inc., and Wolfson Brands Ltd.

The market will be driven by factors such as the rising urban population, growing demand for smart drugs and brain boosters, and increasing awareness, cost-effectiveness, and easy accessibility of nootropic products. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Nootropics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist nootropics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the nootropics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the nootropics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nootropics market vendors

Nootropics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.42% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accelerated Intelligence Inc., Applied Food Sciences Inc., Careforsons LTD., Gaia Herbs Inc., Gridiron Nutrition, Health Via Modern Nutrition Inc., Kraken Koffee LLC, Mental Mojo LLC, NEU MIND LLC, Nutraceutical Corp., Onnit Labs Inc., Opti-Nutra Ltd., Peak Nootropics, Performance Lab Ltd, Powder City, Purelife bioscience Co Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Roar Ambition Ltd, truBrain Inc., and Wolfson Brands Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Global Nootropics Market 2022-2026

