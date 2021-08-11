nOps Partners with Stratpoint to Expand Its AWS Cloud Management Presence to the Philippines

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nOps, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud management platform for Amazon Web Services (AWS), today announced it has partnered with Stratpoint, a provider of cloud professional services and an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner to expand its cloud management presence to the Philippines market.

nOps provides a SaaS cloud management platform for Amazon Web Services (AWS) that helps rapid-growth companies build, manage, and run a well-architected cloud infrastructure. nOps is an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. (PRNewsfoto/nOps)

We chose nOps as our cloud management partner because we find it is the best tool to manage cloud usage and costs.

Stratpoint enables digital transformation, delivering enterprise-grade solutions globally for more than 20 years. An AWS Authorized Commercial Reseller and AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Stratpoint specializes in agile software development, cloud, data, AI and emerging technologies. Headquartered in the city of Mandaluyong in Metro Manila, Philippines, Stratapoint has additional offices in Alabang, Muntinlupa, Philippines and Silicon Valley, California.

The partnership, which takes nOps into the Philippines market, expands the nOps company's reach further into Asia to help its rapid-growth customers build, monitor and run secure and optimized AWS infrastructures aligned with the AWS Well-Architected Framework and other industry best practices.

Stratpoint is already using the nOps cloud management platform to accelerate assessments of its customers' AWS infrastructure to identify and remediate high-risk issues (HRIs). The strategic partnership includes collaboration on training, support and a go-to-market strategy focused on AWS Well-Architected, cost optimization, and security best practices in AWS.

"We chose nOps as our cloud management partner because, as users of nOps ourselves, we find it is the best tool to manage cloud usage and costs," said Mary Rose dela Cruz, Stratpoint CEO.

"Our partnership with nOps comes at a fortunate time," added dela Cruz. "Companies that have adopted digital and cloud technologies are more equipped to get to the other side of the massive economic shift that is happening today. Stratpoint and many of our clients have long been cloud natives. Together with nOps, we will help Filipino and ASEAN businesses build resilient, future-ready cloud infrastructure."

"We are excited to partner with Stratpoint as we build on the great momentum of the AWS Well-Architected Review adoption in the Asian market," said JT Giri, founder and CEO of nOps. "As an nOps user, Stratpoint has experienced firsthand the benefit nOps brings to the review process and its ability to deliver insights into changes in the AWS cloud environment that could impact cost, security, performance, and availability."

About nOps

nOps helps customers and partners tame cloud complexity to ignite innovation. nOps provides an AI-powered SaaS solution that helps rapid-growth companies build, manage, and operate a well-architected AWS infrastructure that is secure, cost-optimized, reliable, efficient, and operationally excellent. nOps is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner and AWS Marketplace Seller that has achieved AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency status. nOps is headquartered in San Francisco. For more info visit: www.nops.io and follow at twitter.com/nopsio

