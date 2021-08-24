U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,481.50
    +6.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,338.00
    +57.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,330.50
    +26.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,215.90
    +9.30 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.62
    +0.98 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.40
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.26
    -1.30 (-7.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3726
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6820
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,317.59
    -1,057.07 (-2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,248.81
    -14.63 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,084.34
    -24.68 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

Nora Pharma Entering into an Agreement to Launch a Biosimilar for Canada

·2 min read

SAINT-LAMBERT, QC, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Nora Pharma, a Canadian pharmaceutical company, has entered into an exclusive agreement with a biopharmaceutical partner to acquire the commercial rights to a biosimilar drug.

''This announcement marks the culmination of a major shift for our business. Over the past 12 months, we have made a significant change in our activities, moving from the private generic sector exclusively in Quebec to a national company with a drug portfolio that will double in size over the next three years. Our announcement today will also support the objective of both private insurers and public formularies to reduce the costs of acquiring biosimilars. It also sends a powerful signal of our ambition to become a key player in the Canadian pharmaceutical landscape. Finally, the addition of a biosimilar drug to our portfolio will create new job opportunities within the organization, in addition to accelerating the growth and competitiveness of the company. ''

- Malek Chamoun, president

The impact on the Canadian Healthcare System

This partnership will allow Nora Pharma to continue to grow rapidly while strengthening its mission to innovate in the Canadian pharmaceutical ecosystem as a growth partner of pharmacists by providing patients with accessibility to high quality affordable pharmaceutical products. In addition, this announcement will align Nora Pharma's activities with the biosimilars transition policy adopted by several Canadian provinces.

Biosimilars will have a significant impact on the sustainability of drug insurance plans, ensuring patient access to these high-quality treatments for years to come.

A strategic business partner

Nora Pharma is proud to collaborate with a world-class partner that has been operating in the pharmaceutical industry for 40 years. This partner operates with the highest quality standards and is recognized by regulatory authorities around the world. The scope of this agreement will not be limited to this first announcement and further communications will follow in the coming months.

About Nora Pharma

Nora Pharma is a Canadian pharmaceutical company specializing in the distribution of generic and specialty drugs across the country. Nora Pharma is positioned as a partner of choice in optimizing the service offering to pharmacy partners and their patients.

www.norapharma.ca

SOURCE Nora Pharma

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/24/c2150.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Canoo, Romeo Power, and Velodyne Lidar Are Surging Today

    One, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), was rising on new developments in an activist shareholder's battle with company management; Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), by contrast, were up sharply on no apparent news -- but they (and Velodyne) may have been undergoing short squeezes. Canoo was up by about 26.7%. Romeo Power was up by about 16.1%.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • China Tech Stocks Rebound as Cathie Wood Joins Bargain Hunters

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied for a second day as bargain hunters returned, emboldened by Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s share buyback and strong results from JD.com, which drew Cathie Wood back into the market.The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced more than 7%, adding to a 2% gain on Monday, after a five-week rout that took the gauge to the lowest level since its inception last year. Heavyweights Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. climbed 8.8% and 9.5%, respectively.While there’s no

  • Chip shortage to worsen, Trillium pops 180% after Pfizer buyout, Coinbase reassures on stablecoins

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Salesforce Stocks Popped Today

    Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up 2%, 2%, and 5%, respectively, as investors rotated back into high-quality growth stocks. Barron's highlighted Amazon's attractive growth prospects -- in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital advertising, logistics, and healthcare -- in a bullish report on Friday. "Growth at Amazon Web Services is accelerating, and revenue from the unit could hit an annualized $100 billion by 2023," Savitz and Cherney said.

  • Scotiabank Announces Dividend on Outstanding Shares

    Scotiabank today announced a dividend on the outstanding shares of the Bank, payable October 27, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 5, 2021:

  • Pinduoduo stock jumps after surprise profit, although revenue comes up short

    Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. jumped 7.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the China-based mobile marketplace connecting agricultural producers and consumers reported a surprise second-quarter profit although revenue nearly doubled but missed forecasts. The company swung to net income of RMB2.41 billion ($373.97 million), or RMB1.69 per American depositary share, from a loss of RMB899.35 million, or RMB0.75 per ADS, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share

  • Medtronic Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended July 30, 2021.

  • 2 Powerful Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    Quick, can you name a famous investor who earns billions of dollars in dividends every year from publicly traded companies? If you said Warren Buffett, you've identified one star stock picker at the top of the list. Buffett and his investment vehicle Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) are huge on dividend stocks.

  • Why Sundial Growers, Hexo, and OrganiGram Stocks Jumped Today

    There's been some good news in the Canadian cannabis sector recently, but it hasn't been reflected in several of the stocks. Shares of three Canadian growers are rebounding some today, however. The stocks of Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) were up 9.3% and 7.3%, respectively, as of 2:05 p.m. EDT.

  • GM orders recall on EVs, JD.com’s record-setting growth, Robinhood’s stock rides a wave of potential

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down some of Monday’s early market movers, which include:&nbsp;JD.com&nbsp;beating estimates fueled by a record-setting quarterly growth of new users, GM's ordering a recall on all Chevrolet Bolt EVs over battery concerns, and Robinhood seeing a bump in its stock as analysts emphasize the potential of the company’s growth.

  • These 2 Stocks Just Soared After Hours Monday

    Enthusiasm about the potential success of COVID-19 vaccination efforts and economic strength helped market participants lift major market indexes substantially. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all were higher, with the Nasdaq finishing at a record and the S&P falling short by just a fraction of a point. Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) were both up by double-digit percentages late Monday, and below, we'll go into the details.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Popped on Monday

    After sliding by 3% last week, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are rebounding Monday. As of 12:37 p.m. EDT, Plug Power's stock was up by 3.1%, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier. Other familiar fuel cell stocks were also heading higher: Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) were up by as much as 7.2% and 6.9%, respectively, during the session.

  • Medtronic stock gains after profit and sales beats, outlook for earnings nudged up

    Shares of Medtronic PLC tacked on 0.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the medical device maker reported fiscal first-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations, and nudged up its full-year earnings outlook, citing a strong recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on elective procedures. Net income for the quarter to July 30 rose to $763 million, or 56 cents a share, from $487 million, or 36 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol