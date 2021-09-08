Noram Appoints Adam Falkoff, President of The Association for Rare Earth, to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(FSE:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) announced today the appointment of public policy and mining industry veteran Adam Falkoff to its Board of Directors.

"We are privileged to add a highly respected, purpose-driven leader with a proven, long-term track record of success in public policy and consulting to Noram's Board," stated Sandy McDougall, President and CEO of Noram. "His significant experience in the fields of mining, public office and business strategy will benefit the Company as we advance our resource towards production. We welcome Adam to the Board and look forward to his insight and contributions as we build a multi-national lithium minerals company."

"I am enthusiastic about joining the Board of Directors at an inflection point for Noram," stated Adam Falkoff. "Lithium plays an essential role in powering the modern world and the global demand for lithium or "white gold", is continuing to grow exponentially. The Biden administration's recent call for boosting domestic production of lithium to meet the demand for lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles perfectly displays why Noram is in the right place at the right time. I am eager to advise the company as it becomes a major player in the ongoing high demand for sources of renewable energy.", said Adam Falkoff.

Mr. Falkoff has over 20 years of experience in public policy, international relations, and business development. He has advised CEOs of the Fortune 100, Presidents, Prime Ministers, Cabinet Ministers and Ambassadors. As President of CapitalKeys, a bipartisan global public policy and strategic consulting firm based in Washington D.C., with offices in London and Singapore, he has successfully helped clientele understand, anticipate, and navigate the complex public policy environment as well as develop strategies for business development driving client revenues. He is also the interim president of RARE, The Association for Rare Earth. Mr. Falkoff is a 2018 recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor for service to the United States of America and was named to the Washington, D.C. Power 100, a list of the 100 most influential non-elected people by Washington Life Magazine.

Mr. Falkoff received a B.A. from Duke University and both an M.B.A. and M.I.M. (Master of International Management) from the Thunderbird School of Global Management on an academic scholarship. Mr. Falkoff also holds a Certificate in International Law from the University of Salzburg, Institute on International Legal Studies. The coursework was instructed by Supreme Court Justices Anthony Kennedy and John Paul Stevens. He also participated in the Postgraduate Programme of the School of Mining Engineering at the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa known as the world's preeminent institution in the field of international mining and mining studies.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp (TSXV:NRM )(FSE:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low - cost supplier. The Company's primary business is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project has a current resource estimate of 124 million tonnes at 1136 ppm lithium as Indicated Resources, and 77 million tonnes lithium at 1045 ppm lithium as Inferred Resources (900 ppm Li cut-off: 1.18 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent - "LCE".

Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

