U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,144.75
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,244.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,531.75
    -8.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,943.80
    -3.30 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.26
    -0.88 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.90
    +6.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    21.84
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0737
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.74
    +0.21 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2160
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0160
    -0.3920 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,735.86
    -63.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.35
    -4.14 (-0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,979.26
    +31.66 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Noram Lithium Announces a Further Metallurgical Test Work Program for the Zeus Lithium Project

Noram Lithium Corp.
·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces it has initiated a further round of metallurgical testing on mineralized samples from its 100% owned Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus" or the "Project") in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Following the completion of the Phase VI drill program in May 2022, samples were collected from the Zeus drill core and shipped to Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Richmond, BC. During the period of July 2022 through September 2022, a number of tests were conducted on Zeus samples including: sulphuric acid leaching, hydrochloric acid leaching, roasting, neutralization, impurity removal and solid-liquid separation tests. Based on the test work completed and experience in other industries, the Company has refined the process design for lithium carbonate recovery that is based on known and commercially proven technology.

The Company has engaged Kemetco Research Inc ("Kemetco"), a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company based in Richmond, BC to carry out further metallurgical test work to confirm and refine the process design. Kemetco have extensive experience in bench scale and pilot scale laboratory studies in lithium extraction.

"The proposed process for the Zeus Lithium Project is based on known technology and we are expecting the results from this round of test work will confirm our ability to recover high-purity lithium carbonate from Zeus mineralized material," stated Greg McCunn, Noram's CEO. "The team at Kemetco, in conjunction with our metallurgical consultant, have designed a robust test work program to further de-risk the project. The results will be combined with the mine plan optimization currently underway to support the completion of a Prefeasibility Study."

Proposed Process Description

The proposed process consists of three main steps (Figure 1), as follows:

1. Feed Preparation/Beneficiation:

  • Mineralized material from the mine is passed through a roll crusher;

  • Water is added in an agitated attrition scrubber to produce a slurry, and

  • Coarse particles containing calcite are rejected through hyrdocyloning to reduce the acid consumption in the subsequent leaching stage.

2. Leaching, Neutralization and Filtration:

  • Lithium bearing clays from feed preparation are leached with sulphuric acid in agitated tanks at 90°C;

  • Iron and aluminum impurities are removed from the lithium bearing solution using limestone under controlled conditions, and

  • Iron and aluminum precipitates are filtered for dry-stacking in a tailings storage facility, minimizing water losses from the process and environmental impact.

3. Lithium solution is further purified using known technology from lithium hard rock processing facilities to produce battery quality lithium carbonate for packaging and sale.

Test work is currently underway, initially testing the Feed Preparation/Beneficiation and Leaching, Neutralization and Filtration processes in the proposed flowsheet. It is expected that some testing will also be done on lithium solutions to produce battery quality lithium carbonate. Results of the test work will be used to validate the Company's metallurgical models and mass/energy balances for the Project.

Figure 1 Simplified Process Flow Sheet

1. Feed Preparation / Beneficiation

Noram Lithium Corp., Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture
Noram Lithium Corp., Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture

2. Leaching / Neutralization / Filtration

Noram Lithium Corp., Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture
Noram Lithium Corp., Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture

3. Purification

Noram Lithium Corp., Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture
Noram Lithium Corp., Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture

This important phase of metallurgical test work is expected to take 5-6 months to complete. Results from the test work will be made available as the work progresses in the coming months.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is focusing on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada an emerging lithium hub within the United States. With the upsurge in the electric vehicle and energy storage markets the Company aims to become a key participant in the domestic supply of lithium in the United States. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and is well-funded with approximately CAD$14 million in cash on December 31, 2022 and no debt.

About the Zeus Project (100% Noram)

The Zeus Lithium Project contains a Measured and Indicated Resource estimate of 5.2 Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE", 1034 Mt at 941 ppm lithium), and an additional Inferred resource estimate of 1.1 Mt LCE (235 Mt at 871 ppm lithium) utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off1.

In December 2021, a robust PEA2 indicated the Project could produce an annual average of 31,900 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate for supply to battery manufacturers with an modelled mine life of 40 years (resources support a +100 year mine life). The PEA outlined a US$528 million capital cost to construct the Project with a robust after-tax NPV(8%) of US$1.3 billion and an IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne LCE pricing. The PEA indicates an after-tax NPV(8%) of US$2.7 billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,250/tonne LCE pricing. Note that the current daily prices have increased to over US$70,000/tonne LCE.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall
Founder and Executive Chairman
C: 778.999.2159

For additional information please contact:

Greg McCunn
Chief Executive Officer
greg@noramlithiumcorp.com
C: 778.991.3798

Footnote
1 Refer to the News Release dated January 30, 2023 titled ‘Noram Lithium Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at the Zeus Lithium Deposit'.

2 Preliminary Economic Assessment Zeus Project, ABH Engineering (December 2021).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the results from this round of test work will confirm the Company's ability to recover high-purity lithium carbonate from Zeus mineralized material. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Noram Lithium Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739206/Noram-Lithium-Announces-a-Further-Metallurgical-Test-Work-Program-for-the-Zeus-Lithium-Project

Recommended Stories

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • Walmart Makes a Surprising Pricing Move Customers Will Love (Costco May Not)

    The discount retailer has done something you're going to like (that Costco and Dollar General may not be thrilled with).

  • 'Correcting an injustice': How one company's lies killed thousands of Ohio rubber workers

    Following decades of deceit, justice is being served after a major rubber industry supplier lied about carcinogens in its product.

  • Gas Traders on Edge as Texas Export Plant Gets Closer to Restart

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas traders and buyers around the world are watching to see when a crucial US exporter of the fuel will fully recover from a June explosion. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?Freeport LNG on the Te

  • Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins

    Meticulously crafted over decades as a major revenue stream for the Kremlin, Moscow's gas trade with Europe is unlikely to recover from the ravages of military conflict. After President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine began almost a year ago, a combination of Western sanctions and Russia's decision to cut supplies to Europe drastically reduced the country's energy exports. Russia's gas trade with Europe has been based on thousands of miles of pipes beginning in Siberia and stretching to Germany and beyond.

  • Amazon Is Taking Half of Each Sale From Its Merchants

    (Bloomberg) -- Grappling with slowing sales growth and rising costs, Amazon.com Inc. is squeezing more money from the nearly 2 million small businesses that sell products on its sprawling online marketplace.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Obje

  • IBM Sues Former Top Thai Executive for Return of $470,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- IBM Corp. is suing the former top executive in its Thailand subsidiary, claiming she should pay back nearly half a million dollars in bonus awards for taking a job at a rival company.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over N

  • Ford Chair: CEO Farley has "full court press" to fix problems

    Ford Motor Co Chair Bill Ford said Monday the automaker's Chief Executive, Jim Farley, has a "full court press" on to fix operational problems that caused fourth quarter results to fall short of the company's targets. "We probably had so much focus on the future that perhaps we took our eye off the ball a little bit on the present," Ford said, speaking with reporters on the sidelines of an event to announce plans to build a battery factory in Michigan. "Jim's got a full court press on it, and we're already starting to see results," Ford said.

  • Toyota Makes a Big Change on EVs

    This is the complex and contradictory message that the future CEO of Toyota TM has just sent. Koji Sato, 53, who will take the helm at the automotive giant on April 1, on Feb. 13 spoke for the first time since his promotion last month. Sato's position on electric vehicles is particularly eagerly awaited.

  • 3 Oil Stocks Exposed to Natural-Gas Plunge

    Citi analyst Scott Gruber thinks lower gas prices will cut into free cash flow for Coterra, Ovintiv, and Devon Energy.

  • Gasoline: 'Prepare for higher prices in the summer,' analyst says

    Drivers should enjoy lower gas prices while they last - and prepare for higher prices later this year, says one oil analyst.

  • Overemployment is here: Nearly half of workers have more than one full-time job

    It’s all fun and games until you have to put time stamps on your résumé.

  • Suze Orman says this workplace taboo 'is how the system keeps us down' — here's why it could pay to combat the 'culture of secrecy' at your office

    Three more states now have laws that require companies to post salary ranges.

  • India aims to triple defence exports to $5 billion, sell fighter jets, choppers

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set out ambitions to more than triple annual defence exports to $5 billion over the next two years, as arms firms flocked to a major air show for a slice of the nation's massive import budget. The country is looking to sign defence deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion) at the biennial five-day Aero India event, its biggest ever, as its airlines try to complete jetliner purchases to meet civilian demand and press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, mainly through partnerships. India has been one of the world's biggest importers of defence equipment for decades, but it has punched below its weight in the global arms export market.

  • Boeing Has a New Problem—and It Isn’t Lack of Demand

    The story of 2023 for Boeing and its rival Airbus won't be a lack of demand for new planes. It will be supply chain problems that just won't go away.

  • Amazon CEO doubles down on grocery store business - FT

    Jassy blamed a lack of normalcy during the pandemic for a series of stumbles and said the company was ready to "go big" on bricks-and-mortar stores, the report added. Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The company has paused expansion of its Fresh supermarkets and cashier-less convenience stores until it finds the right recipe for success, Jassy said, in a rare appearance on the company's quarterly results call earlier this month.

  • 13 states that don’t tax your retirement income

    These states don’t tax retirement income.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Honda, Toyota, Chevrolet among 131,000 recalled cars. Check latest car recalls here.

    The largest recall involves 114,000 Honda Fit and HR-V cars. Check the latest car recalls here.

  • ‘Bare Minimum Monday’ is the latest workplace trend hitting productivity

    The newest trend joining the likes of quiet quitting and resenteeism involves putting in just the bare minimum of effort on Mondays.