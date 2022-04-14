Noram Receives Results for CVZ-70: High of 1930 ppm Intersection of 443 ft (135.0 m) Averaging 968 ppm Lithium

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-70 and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-70 at a depth of 463 feet (141.1 m). An interval thickness of 443 ft (135.0 m) was intersected from 20 ft (6.1 m) to 463 ft (141.1 m) which encompasses the entire core hole. The weighted average lithium values present were as follows:

Depth of Interval Intersection Total thickness Weighted Average Lithium (ppm) 20 ft to 462 ft (6.1 m to 141.1 m) 443.0 ft (135.0 m) 968.0 ppm 110 ft to 330 ft (33.5 m to 100.6 m) 220.0 ft (67.1 m) 1267.3 ppm 110 ft to 463 ft (33.5 m to 141.1 m) 363.0 ft (110.6 m) 1067.9 ppm

"CVZ-70 is the first hole in Noram's 12-hole Phase VI drilling program. The hole clearly shows the consistently high lithium grades across this blanket-like mineral deposit." comments Brad Peek, VP of Exploration and geologist on all six phases of Noram's Clayton Valley exploration drilling.

Hole ID From

(ft) To

(ft) From

(m) To

(m) Li

(ppm) CVZ-70 20 30 6.1 9.1 710 CVZ-70 30 40 9.1 12.2 910 CVZ-70 40 50 12.2 15.2 580 CVZ-70 50 60 15.2 18.3 710 CVZ-70 60 70 18.3 21.3 690 CVZ-70 70 80 21.3 24.4 940 CVZ-70 80 90 24.4 27.4 810 CVZ-70 90 100 27.4 30.5 940 CVZ-70 100 110 30.5 33.5 830 CVZ-70 110 120 33.5 36.6 1930 CVZ-70 120 130 36.6 39.6 1240 CVZ-70 130 140 39.6 42.7 1050 CVZ-70 140 150 42.7 45.7 1430 CVZ-70 150 160 45.7 48.8 1270 CVZ-70 160 170 48.8 51.8 1450 CVZ-70 170 180 51.8 54.9 1410 CVZ-70 180 190 54.9 57.9 1400 CVZ-70 190 200 57.9 61.0 1240 CVZ-70 200 210 61.0 64.0 1530 CVZ-70 210 220 64.0 67.1 1560 CVZ-70 220 230 67.1 70.1 1500 CVZ-70 230 240 70.1 73.2 1230 CVZ-70 240 250 73.2 76.2 1120 CVZ-70 250 260 76.2 79.2 1150 CVZ-70 260 270 79.2 82.3 990 CVZ-70 270 280 82.3 85.3 1010 CVZ-70 280 290 85.3 88.4 1120 CVZ-70 290 300 88.4 91.4 1110 CVZ-70 300 310 91.4 94.5 1000 CVZ-70 310 320 94.5 97.5 1070 CVZ-70 320 330 97.5 100.6 1070 CVZ-70 330 340 100.6 103.6 880 CVZ-70 340 350 103.6 106.7 690 CVZ-70 350 360 106.7 109.7 660 CVZ-70 360 370 109.7 112.8 730 CVZ-70 370 380 112.8 115.8 760 CVZ-70 380 390 115.8 118.9 880 CVZ-70 390 400 118.9 121.9 750 CVZ-70 400 410 121.9 125.0 770 CVZ-70 410 420 125.0 128.0 570 CVZ-70 420 430 128.0 131.1 470 CVZ-70 430 440 131.1 134.1 510 CVZ-70 440 450 134.1 137.2 560 CVZ-70 450 457 137.2 139.3 1410 CVZ-70 457 463 139.3 141.1 1000

Table 1 - Summary of sample results from CVZ-70 from surface to depth of 463 ft.

"We are very happy with Noram's progress to date. This phase of drilling will upgrade a substantial amount of the Inferred Resource to the Indicated category. While we move aggressively forward towards the completion of our PFS in 2022, we remain focused on our green mandate by exploring new ingenuitive solutions. Noram will stay aligned with its values and be a leader in this field while bringing immense value to the shareholders as it takes the Zeus Project to the next level", commented Sandy MacDougall, CEO and Director.

The samples were analyzed by the ALS laboratory in Reno, Nevada. QA/QC samples were included in the sample batch and returned values that were within their expected ranges.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV: NRM | OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) is a well-financed Canadian based advanced Lithium development stage company with less than 90 million shares issued and a fully funded treasury. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study in 2022.

The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000/tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,250/tonne LCE.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall

Chief Executive Officer and Director

C: 778.999.2159

For additional information please contact:

Peter A. Ball

President and Chief Operating Officer

peter@noramlithiumcorp.com

C: 778.344.4653

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. *Updated Lithium Mineral Resource Estimate, Zeus Project, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA (August 2021) **Preliminary Economic Assessment Zeus Project, ABH Engineering (December 2021).

