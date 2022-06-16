U.S. markets closed

Noranda Income Fund Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Noranda Income Fund
·2 min read
  NNDIF
Noranda Income Fund
Noranda Income Fund

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noranda Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX:NIF.UN) announced today the voting results from its Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) of unitholders held this morning.

At the AGM, there were 27 holders of Priority Units and Special Fund Units (“Units”) of the Fund represented in person or by proxy, holding 27,869,895 Units and representing 55.75% of the Fund’s 49,989,975 issued and outstanding Units. The results of the vote for the election of trustees were as follows:

Class

Nominee

Votes For

% Proxy

Votes Withheld

% Proxy

Priority and
Special Units











Daniel Desjardins

22,234,690

94.12%

1,389,229

5.88%

Wendy Kei

23,106,669

97.81%

517,250

2.19%

Anthony P.L. Lloyd

22,260,594

94.23%

1,363,325

5.77%

Francois R. Roy

23,124,058

97.88%

499,861

2.12%

Yihua Xiao (Eva Shaw)

23,044,085

97.55%

579,834

2.45%

Dirk Vollrath

23,038,169

97.52%

585,750

2.48%

Peter Wright

22,219,910

94.06%

1,404,009

5.94%

About the Noranda Income Fund

Noranda Income Fund is an income trust whose units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “NIF.UN”. Noranda Income Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets (the “Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America, where the majority of zinc customers are located. It produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from sourced zinc concentrates. The Processing Facility is operated and managed by Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore Canada Corporation. Further information about Noranda Income Fund can be found at: www.norandaincomefund.com

For more information:

Paul Einarson
Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited Noranda Income Fund’s Manager

Tel.: 514-745-9380

info@norandaincomefund.com


