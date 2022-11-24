U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.72
    -0.22 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.90
    +11.30 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    +0.17 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0408
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2132
    +0.0074 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3910
    -1.1820 (-0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,623.78
    +251.30 (+1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.36
    +5.79 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.60
    +1.36 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

Noranda Income Fund Investors Requisition Special Meeting to Align Board with Unitholder Interests

·6 min read

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Riverstyx Capital Management, LLC and LM Asset Fund Limited Partnership announced that a group of unitholders have requisitioned a special meeting of unitholders to reconstitute the board of trustees of Noranda Operating Trust. The group collectively owns approximately 22% of the outstanding priority units of Noranda Income Fund (TSX: NIF.UN) and proposes to replace all four of the current "Independent Trustees" (each whom was selected by Glencore Canada) with a new group of highly-qualified and experienced individuals. The group seeks to stop the ongoing erosion of unitholder value and provide more effective oversight of the Fund's operations on behalf of its public owners.

"For years, we have watched with growing dismay as Glencore's hand-picked "independent" trustees approved multiple agreements between the Fund and Glencore that we believe are inappropriately and grossly favorable to Glencore, not adequately disclosed, and have impaired the Fund's value," said Ben Franklin, founder and portfolio manager of Riverstyx.

"We have previously expressed our concerns to the Board, including in a letter we sent almost two years ago," Mr. Franklin continued. "Among other things, we urged the independent trustees to increase their personal ownership in the Fund in order to increase their alignment with unitholders and begin to resolve the inherent conflicts of interest that arise as a result of Glencore's complete control over the composition of the Board. They appear to have ignored our suggestions and the Fund has continued to operate in a manner that we believe unfairly benefits Glencore at unitholders' expense. Today, unitholders find their investment at significant risk given the recently announced cellhouse shutdown and estimated associated capital investment requirements of approximately US$100 million. These circumstances, if not independently, thoughtfully and creatively addressed by a Board acting in the best interests of the Fund and all of its unitholders, could destroy any remaining value and leave unitholders – the owners of a billion-dollar asset – completely wiped out. We therefore propose to elect four new qualified and truly independent trustees to the Board. Two of our nominees have a significant ownership interest in the Fund, and two previously served as trustees before being removed by Glencore in 2020. We are confident that this group will bring desperately needed discipline and independence to the boardroom as the Fund and Glencore attempt to navigate the Fund's current challenges."

"Noranda Income Fund is a major employer in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec, and owns a unique and highly-valuable asset. One of its principal advantages as an energy intensive business is its access to Quebec's affordable and renewable hydroelectricity. Yet its business has underperformed substantially for the past decade under Glencore's stewardship. Urgent action is necessary to rectify this and steer the business towards profitability. In the absence of action, the business risks obsolescence and substantive job losses that will negatively impact the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of people. Our goal is to enhance fairness and transparency to maximize value for employees and stakeholders. We believe an independent and aligned Board will help restore the Fund's viability and success." said Christine Man, CEO, COO, and Co-Founder of LM Asset Management Inc.

The Concerned Unitholders' Nominees

Ben Franklin, CFA. Ben is the founder of Riverstyx, a value-oriented investment company focused on identifying overlooked and undervalued companies, and a Fund unitholder since 2015. Ben is an investment professional with 15 years of experience in value investing, including participating in various activist campaigns to unlock value for shareholders. Ben received his MBA in Finance and BBA degree in Management from the University of North Florida.

Christine Man. Christine is currently the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Co-Founder of LM Asset Management Inc., the general partner of the LM Asset Fund Limited Partnership, a private investment fund. Christine is a highly experienced and effective financial, legal, and operational professional. Prior to co-founding LM Asset Management Inc., she was a transactional/corporate tax law partner at McMillan LLP where she advised private and public companies on taxation, reorganizations, structuring, and corporate governance matters. She has over a decade of experience acting as counsel to management teams and stakeholders, which has given her insight into the largest and most complex corporate transactions. Christine is a graduate of Osgoode Hall Law School and is a practicing member of the Law Society of British Columbia. Drawing on her legal, financial, and business expertise, Christine strategically overseas all operational aspects of LM Asset Management Inc.

Jean Pierre (JP) Ouellet. From 2010 until 2020, JP was an Independent Trustee of Noranda Income Fund. JP has dual expertise in law and finance and worked as a corporate and commercial lawyer at one of Canada's leading law firms for over 20 years, specializing in capital markets transactions and mergers and acquisitions. His experience also includes serving as a senior executive of RBC Capital Markets, with overall responsibility for its activities in Quebec and as Senior Vice-President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Canadian National Railways Inc. He graduated from Oxford University with a Bachelor of Civil Law (Rhodes Scholar).

Barry Tissenbaum, CPA. From 2010 until 2020, Barry was an Independent Trustee of Noranda Income Fund. Barry is a corporate director and consultant and a former senior partner with Ernst & Young LLP where, amongst other duties, he served as the managing partner of the Toronto Midtown office. He currently serves and has served as a director and audit committee chairman of a number of public and private companies.

Early Warning Disclosure

The requisitioning unitholders may be considered to be acting jointly or in concert in connection with the requisition and the subject matter thereof, and are therefore filing a report under Form 62-103F1 (the "Early Warning Report") on the Fund's SEDAR profile on www.sedar.com.

The names of the requisitioning unitholders, their ownership or control of Priority Units of the Fund and their percentage ownership of outstanding Priority Units is as follows:

Riverstyx Capital Management, LLC

1,552,491 Priority Units

4.14 %

LM Asset Fund Limited Partnership

4,514,000 Priority Units

12.2 %

Doug Warwick

2,097,500 Priority Units

5.59 %


The requisitioning unitholders beneficially own or exercise control or direction over an aggregate of 8,163,991 Priority Units, representing 21.78% of the outstanding Priority Units.

There has been no trade in any Priority Units, and no transaction involving a change of ownership or control of Priority Units that has triggered the requirement to file the Early Warning Report.

The Fund's head office is located at 100 King Street West, First Canadian Place, Suite 6900, P.O. Box 403, Toronto, Ontario M5X 1E3 and the Priority Units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NIF.UN.

LM Asset Management Inc. is the general partner to the LM Asset Fund Limited Partnership. Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. is the investment fund manager and portfolio manager for the LM Asset Fund Limited Partnership. LM Asset Management Inc. is not a registered entity.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please contact Ben Franklin of Riverstyx, one of the requisitioning unitholders, by email at bfranklin@riverstyxcapital.com or by telephone at 904-294-5879. A copy of this press release is being filed on the Fund's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

SOURCE Riverstyx Capital Management, LLC

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/24/c1124.html

Recommended Stories

  • Buy the fear like Warren Buffett. Here are 3 top stocks yielding as high as 9.2% — so you can ‘make your money on inactivity’

    Be greedy (and lazy) when others are fearful.

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving or Black Friday? Here are the 2022 holiday hours

    What time does the stock market close the day before Thanksgiving? Is the stock market open on Black Friday?

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • FTX Assets Missing, Stolen; This Fund Sees Bitcoin At $1 Million

    FTX lawyers say a substantial amount of assets are missing or stolen in latest bankruptcy proceedings; Cathie Wood still sees Bitcoin at $1 million

  • 2 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The word "hypergrowth" does not describe the current technology bear market. Such a change may point to buying opportunities in tech stocks such as SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS). Amid the moratorium on student loan payments because of the pandemic, it had to pivot into other areas of finance.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought More of This Cheap Stock

    Investors anxiously await the quarterly release of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) 13-F regulatory filing. It reveals which stocks Warren Buffett's holding company bought and sold during each quarter, and that gives investors lots of food for thought about investments. The third-quarter filing offered some interesting news for Buffett-followers, such as a new position in building products company Louisiana-Pacific.

  • Novavax Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    In the early days of the pandemic, investors bet Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) would be a coronavirus vaccine winner. When the biotech's vaccine candidate fell behind, though, investors lost faith. With its shares down almost 90% this year, you may be wondering if Novavax presents a great buying opportunity.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Down 38% to 49% That You Can Buy Right Now

    Both of these stocks have great long-term prospects and offer an attractive dividend in the meantime.

  • Insiders of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) would have made a tidy sum after selling US$4.1m worth of stock at a high price

    Despite the fact that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock rose 5.1% last week, insiders who sold US$4.1m...

  • Is Amazon Stock Really a Cheap Buy? Here's What the Charts Say

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the best-performing stocks of the past generation, but 2022 has mostly been a disaster for the tech giant. The stock is down 47% year to date, revenue growth has slowed to all-time lows, it's closed dozens of warehouses after overestimating demand, shuttered once-promising projects like Amazon Care, and just reported that it's laying off 10,000 corporate employees. While it's clear Amazon has struggled this year, those challenges seem well-reflected in Amazon's stock price.

  • Buying Verizon Stock for Its Dividend? Read This First.

    Among the telecoms is Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), the second-largest provider behind AT&T. The stock sports an attractive 6.89% dividend yield, which also places it in red-flag territory. Often, when a stock's dividend yield rises higher than 5%, it's seen as a warning sign that the company won't be able to pay its dividend obligations sustainably. Should Verizon shareholders be concerned?

  • Musk shuns EU as Twitter disbands entire Brussels office - latest updates

    Elon Musk has disbanded Twitter's entire office in Brussels after a row over the policing of the social network's content in the bloc.

  • Billionaire George Soros Embraces Ford

    The legendary investor continues to believe that the Dearborn automaker will be one of the winners in the auto market.

  • 2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks to Be Thankful for This Thanksgiving

    This year has been tough for investors. The inflation numbers may have been down in October, but it was still 7.7% compounded on last October’s 6.2%, and that’s too high. Interest rates are rising fast in response, making capital more expensive, and the available cash is chasing goods constrained by tight supply chains and continued COVID lockdowns in China. Food and energy prices are high, and likely to rise, as Russia’s war in Ukraine puts a major clamp on global supplies of natural gas, wheat

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Thanksgiving and Black Friday Trading Hours.

    Instead of gearing up to trade Thursday, investors may be defrosting their Thanksgiving turkeys—and clipping coupons ahead of Black Friday.

  • Coupa Software (COUP) Soars 28.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

    Coupa Software (COUP) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • The Companies Forced to Give 90% of Their Profits to Investors Each Year

    In 2017, business magnate Warren Buffett did something that’s somewhat unusual for him. He poured hundreds of millions of dollars into a real estate investment. Buffett has been dismissive of real estate investing in the past. He’s called it a “lousy investment” in part because real estate can be expensive to maintain. Real estate also often requires “sweat equity” or the physical effort needed to upgrade properties or simply keep them from falling into disrepair. Yet in 2017, Berkshire Hathaway