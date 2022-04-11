NORBIT ASA – Notice of Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2022

NORBIT ASA

Trondheim, 11 April 2022: The Annual General Meeting of NORBIT ASA will be held on Wednesday 4 May 2022 at 4:00 pm at the company’s headquarter in Stiklestadveien 1, 7041 Trondheim, Norway.

Shareholders who are not able to physically attend the meeting, are encouraged to submit a proxy form prior to the meeting.

Attached please find the following documents:

The notice of the general meeting, including the proposed resolutions and attendance and proxy forms

The proposal from the nomination committee for the general meeting

The guidelines for remuneration to the senior executives

The board of directors’ report on salary and other remuneration for leading personnel for 2021

The proposed new instruction to the nomination committee

The proposed new articles of association

All documents to be processed in the meeting, including access to electronic registration and proxy, will be made available at the company’s website www.norbit.com .

To access the electronic system for notification of attendance, reference number and PIN code must be stated.

For more information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected niches, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization (PIR). The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment providing wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The PIR segment offers R&D services, proprietary products and contract manufacturing to key customers.



NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Norway, has around 400 employees and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.



For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments



