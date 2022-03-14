NORBIT awarded order for multiple Winghead i80S sonars

NORBIT ASA

Trondheim, 14 March 2022: NORBIT today announces an order from an undisclosed international customer for delivery of several Winghead i80S sonar systems. The value of the order is approximately NOK 15 million and the systems are expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2022.



“This is a breakthrough order from a strategic client, benefiting from our newly developed i80S solution, based on the Winghead platform, offering Ultra High-Resolution Integrated 3D&4D Motion Stabilised Bathymetric functionality. The Winghead i80S is especially suitable for use on autonomous vessels. The systems to be supplied will be integrated on our client’s low carbon emission vessels”, says NORBIT CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet.

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected niches, solving challenges through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets; Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization (PIR). The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment providing wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The PIR segment offers R&D services, proprietary products and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Norway, has around 400 employees and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

