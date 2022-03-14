U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,237.75
    +36.25 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,236.00
    +311.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,379.00
    +87.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,991.90
    +17.60 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.59
    -3.74 (-3.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,973.50
    -11.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    -0.31 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0947
    +0.0032 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.06
    +0.83 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3045
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.7870
    +0.5070 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,039.20
    -45.56 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.18
    +12.23 (+1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.94
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

NORBIT awarded order for multiple Winghead i80S sonars

NORBIT ASA
·2 min read
NORBIT ASA
NORBIT ASA

Trondheim, 14 March 2022: NORBIT today announces an order from an undisclosed international customer for delivery of several Winghead i80S sonar systems. The value of the order is approximately NOK 15 million and the systems are expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2022.

“This is a breakthrough order from a strategic client, benefiting from our newly developed i80S solution, based on the Winghead platform, offering Ultra High-Resolution Integrated 3D&4D Motion Stabilised Bathymetric functionality. The Winghead i80S is especially suitable for use on autonomous vessels. The systems to be supplied will be integrated on our client’s low carbon emission vessels”, says NORBIT CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet.

For more information, please contact:
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected niches, solving challenges through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets; Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization (PIR). The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment providing wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The PIR segment offers R&D services, proprietary products and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Norway, has around 400 employees and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

The information is such that NORBIT is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The information was submitted for publication by Elise Heidenreich, Investor Relations at NORBIT ASA, on 14 March 2022 at 08:10 CET.


Recommended Stories

  • Panic Selling Grips China Tech Stocks Again as Concerns Pile Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The relentless selloff in Chinese technology stocks continued on Monday, as Beijing’s close relationship with Russia raised risks for mainland companies already battered by renewed regulatory headwinds. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina Locks Do

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Meta Platforms Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Market Rally Nears Lows Amid Ukraine Invasion, Looming Fed Rate Hike, Covid's Return

    Russia's Ukraine invasion, a looming Fed rate hike and the return of Covid are big headwinds as the major indexes near their Feb. 24 lows.

  • The world’s largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers from the war in Ukraine

    As Wall Street assesses the damage to balance sheets resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world's largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers.

  • 8 Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Colgate-Palmolive, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Applied Materials were among the large U.S. companies that that announced dividend increases this week.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    Worse, many common attempts to get rich quick -- by purchasing penny stocks, for instance, or investing using a lot of margin -- tend to end up making people poorer, not richer. If it averages, say, 15% annual growth over 20 years, it would grow to more than $80,000. Over the past decade, its stock has averaged an annual return of 20.4%, enough to turn a $10,000 investment into  $64,045 -- and that's without reinvesting dividends.

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Now Holds $6.9 Billion of Occidental Petroleum After Recent Buys

    The buying reflects the enthusiasm of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett for Occidental Petroleum, which has staged a major recovery along with the surge in oil and natural gas prices.

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • A $37 Billion U.S. Bond Fund Emerges as a Big Loser From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- As Wall Street starts to tally the market damage triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a big bond fund run by Franklin Resources Inc. is emerging as an early loser.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against J

  • 5 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The artificial intelligence industry could be a huge source of upside for investors over the long term.

  • Chinese shares plunge as Shenzhen goes into lockdown – live updates

    Grant Shapps takes aim at Russian aviation and shipping FTSE 100 roses at open Chinese stocks plunge as Shenzhen goes into lockdown Rio Tinto makes $2.7bn offer for Mongolian partner Russia and China’s ‘no-limits’ friendship is put to the test Lucy Burton: Don’t blame every Russian for Putin’s barbaric invasion Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • UPS's Massive Dividend Raise Reflects Strength

    A look at why the nearly 50% increase made sense

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Apple, Tesla, Dogecoin, Fedex in Focus

    Market generals are often the last to fall in the first stages of bear markets, causing enormous psychological damage.

  • Short Selling Guide: How to Short a Stock

    One way to make money on stocks for which the price is falling is called short selling (also known as "going short" or "shorting"). Short selling sounds like a fairly simple concept in theory—an investor borrows a stock, sells the stock, and then buys the stock back to return it to the lender. Short sellers are wagering that the stock they are short selling will drop in price.

  • 3 Top Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Coinbase Global, Upstart Holdings, and Block are now trading at levels at least 49% below their 52-week highs.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    A 20% decline in the Nasdaq is the ideal time to put your money to work in these innovative companies.

  • Will the Trade Desk Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    What each of those companies has in common is a solid competitive advantage, repeated innovation, and an enormous market opportunity. Let's dive into The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ: TTD) business to determine its chances of becoming a trillion-dollar stock. The Trade Desk is a global tech platform for buyers of advertising.

  • Dogecoin Spikes Briefly After Musk Says He Won't Sell His Crypto Holdings

    Prices of the memecoin often see a surge after celebrity mentions.

  • Dow books fifth straight week of losses as Biden says allies trying to avoid World War III

    U.S. stocks close lower Friday, with all three major benchmarks booking another week of losses, after President Biden called to suspend normal trade relations with Russia as part of sanctions designed to economically isolate Moscow for its unprovoked attack in Ukraine.