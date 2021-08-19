U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,382.59
    -17.68 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,830.11
    -130.58 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,442.58
    -83.33 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,143.71
    -15.07 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.70
    -1.76 (-2.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.90
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2450
    -0.0280 (-2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3674
    -0.0073 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7540
    -0.0060 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,759.30
    -443.02 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.12
    +14.07 (+1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,050.05
    -119.27 (-1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit pandemic-era low

Another 348,000 Americans filed claims, lower than expected and the fourth straight weekly decline

NORBIT - Disclosure of Shareholding

NORBIT ASA

Draupnir Invest AS has as a consequence of the share capital increases registered by NORBIT ASA (the "Company") on 14 July 2021 and 9 August 2021 been diluted below the 10 per cent disclosure threshold set out in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 4-2, and currently holds approximately 9.76 per cent of the shares in the Company. Draupnir Invest AS' number of shares in the Company remains unchanged at 5,702,949 shares.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


