NORBIT - Invitation to presentation of NORBIT's fourth quarter and preliminary annual results 2022, 15 February 2023

·1 min read
Trondheim, Norway, 8 February 2023: NORBIT, a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches, will announce its results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Wednesday 15 February 2023.

The interim report and the presentation material will be available from 07:00 am CET at the company's homepage, www.norbit.com and Oslo Stock Exchange's news site, www.newsweb.no.

A presentation of the results will be held by CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet and CFO Per Kristian Reppe at 10:00 CET. The presentation will be hosted by Pareto Securities in Dronning Mauds gate 3, Oslo. In addition to the physical presentation in Oslo, the event will be made available via a live webcast.

Please use the following link to view the webcast: https://invitepeople.com/events/d133839b3ec7701d8d5c6fe3

For further queries, please contact:
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected niches, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization (PIR). The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment providing wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The PIR segment offers R&D services, proprietary products and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Norway, has around 450 employees and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.


