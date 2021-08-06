U.S. markets open in 6 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,421.25
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,940.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,163.00
    -4.75 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.10
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.54
    +0.45 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.20
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1832
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.28
    -0.69 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3923
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8340
    +0.0810 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,816.36
    +1,640.09 (+4.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.66
    +26.76 (+2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

NORBIT – Invitation to presentation of results for the second quarter of 2021

NORBIT ASA
·1 min read

Trondheim, Norway, 6 August 2021: NORBIT, a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches, will announce its results for the second quarter of 2021 on Friday 13 August 2021.

The interim report for the first half-year and the presentation material will be available from 07:00 am CEST at the company's homepage, www.norbit.com and Oslo Stock Exchange's news site, www.newsweb.no.

CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet and CFO Per Kristian Reppe will present the results from 10:00 CEST through a webinar hosted by SpareBank 1 Markets. Please use the following link to register for the webinar: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5701754357001800203

For more information, please contact:
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company's business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans is offering tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) is offering connectivity solutions for vehicle identification and tracking, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR) is offering R&D services and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway and 15 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Novavax data shows four-fold jump in antibody levels via booster shots

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Novavax's latest earnings report as well as the company's latest vaccine research.&nbsp;

  • Robinhood tanks 27% after shareholders file to sell

    Robinhood (HOOD) shares tanked 27% to close the session at $50.27 after several wild sessions.

  • Why Shares of Sundial Growers Soared on Thursday

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were up by more than 5% on Thursday. The cannabis stock was the fourth-most-traded stock on the Robinhood Top 100 list on Thursday. Sundial, a favorite meme stock, has been notoriously volatile.

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

    As the trading day winds to a close here at 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock are up 6.9% over yesterday's close, and rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is close behind with a 6.3% gain. Investors in both these cruise line stocks, however, may owe their good fortune to a third: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). In case you haven't heard, Royal Caribbean reported its fiscal Q2 earnings results yesterday.

  • Why Maxar Technologies Stock Crashed 10% Today

    Shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) are falling today, down by 9.7% as of of 12:45 p.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter results. For fiscal Q2, Maxar posted revenue of $473 million, which represented a 7.7% year-over-year increase that CEO Dan Jablonsky characterized as "solid." Earnings of $0.60 per share were down significantly from the prior-year period's $4.94 in EPS, but only because last year, Maxar sold off its MDA space business, generating a big one-time profit for the company that was impossible to repeat.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]

  • What Crypto Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Hard Fork

    "The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound," said one analyst.

  • Novavax stock drops as wider-than-expected loss overshadows vaccine booster data

    Novavax Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the biotech’s wider-than-expected loss on the quarter overshadowed positive results for its COVID-19 vaccine booster. Novavax (NVAX) shares fell 9% after hours, following a 5.5% gain in the regular session to close at $236.20. Revenue soared to $298 million from $35.5 million in the year-ago quarter because of services performed for the U.S. government and under Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations agreements.

  • Novavax Readies Its Vaccine to Fight Covid World-Wide

    Novavax had no sales to report for its June quarter. But the company has a vaccine that has done well against Covid-19 in trials, and it expects authorizations around the globe.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Beyond Meat shares dip 4% on bigger-than-expected loss, Q3 warning

    Beyond Meat Inc. stock fell 4% in extended trading Thursday after the plant-based meat maker posted a wider-than-expected fiscal second-quarter loss and issued a third-quarter warning. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a net loss of 23 cents a share on revenue of $141 million.

  • Why Cardinal Health Is Down Nearly 13% Today

    Investors are reading a lot (perhaps too much) into an accounting decision made in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Uber traders buy the dip, Roku drops, Robinhood plunges as Weber surges

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Virgin Galactic lands on $450,000 as starting price for space tourism

    Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. said Thursday it is selling seats on its space-tourism flights for $450,000 and up, and reported a “surge in consumer interest” following its initial suborbital flight. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) said its “private astronaut market” will have three offerings, with $450,000 the cheapest option for a single seat. “As we endeavor to bring the wonder of space to a broad global population, we are delighted to open the door to an entirely new industry and consumer experience,” Chief Executive Michael Colglazier said in a statement.

  • 10 Real Estate Dividend Stocks to Buy in August 2021

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 real estate dividend stocks to buy in August 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of the real estate industry, and go directly to the 5 Real Estate Dividend Stocks to Buy in August 2021. While the industry outlook for real estate and REITs in 2021 […]

  • Why Itron's Stock Is Crashing Today

    Second-quarter earnings fell short of expectations, but that's only one of the things troubling investors.