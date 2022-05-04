U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,187.85
    +12.37 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,259.88
    +131.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,556.62
    -7.14 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,893.56
    -5.29 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.64
    +5.23 (+5.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.20
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.27 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9830
    +0.0230 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2494
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0660
    -0.0440 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,991.89
    +737.17 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    897.49
    +20.16 (+2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    -67.88 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

NORBIT - Minutes from NORBIT ASA’s Annual General Meeting 2022

NORBIT ASA
·1 min read
NORBIT ASA
NORBIT ASA

Trondheim, 4 May 2022: The annual general meeting of NORBIT ASA was held today, 4 May 2022.

All proposals on the agenda were approved by the general meeting, including the board’s proposed dividend distribution of NOK 0.30 per share. The dividend will be paid on or about 18 May 2022 to the shareholders of NORBIT ASA as of 4 May 2022. The shares will trade exclusive the right to receive dividend from and including 5 May 2022.

The general meeting elected new members to the board of directors, which now has the following composition:

Finn Haugan (chair)
Bente Avnung Landsnes (deputy chair)
Trond Tuvstein
Christina Hallin
Magnus Reitan
Tom Solberg (deputy board member)

The minutes from the meeting are attached to this announcement.

For more information, please contact:
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected niches, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization (PIR). The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment providing wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The PIR segment offers R&D services, proprietary products and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Norway, has around 400 employees and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Skyworks Stock Just Crashed 10%

    Shares Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS), which makes semiconductors for wireless devices, crashed Wednesday morning, down 10.1% as of 10:20 a.m. ET, despite hitting analyst targets for its fiscal second-quarter sales and earnings last night. Heading into earnings day, analysts had predicted Skyworks would earn $2.63 per share (pro forma) on sales of $1.33 billion. Skyworks nailed the earnings goal, and reported sales of $1.34 billion.

  • Why Amarin Stock Is Sinking on Wednesday

    Missed expectations on the top and bottom lines suggest Amarin's path forward isn't as clear as investors want it to be.

  • Stock Market Mostly Lower Ahead Of Fed Statement; 2 Stocks Plunge More Than 30%

    Stock market indexes traded mostly lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement this afternoon, while earnings reports sparked some outsize moves.

  • Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer doesn’t like. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer does not like, go directly to Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is one of the most renowned finance personalities on television. Despite over two decades in […]

  • Lyft stock is ‘getting a lot cheaper here,’ strategist says

    Needham and Company Managing Director Bernie McTernan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings for Lyft, Uber, and Airbnb.

  • Is it Wise to Keep Your Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Shares?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • 12 Best American Stocks To Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best American stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Best American Stocks To Buy in 2022. The beginning of 2022 brought along something investors hadn’t witnessed since the early days of 2020: […]

  • 3 Stocks Still Growing Despite Being Down More Than 80%

    A lot of stocks have imploded in recent months, and there are now hundreds of stocks trading at least 80% below their previous highs. Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI), and Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) have all seen their shares plunge more than 80% from their peak 2021 levels. Shares of Teladoc were cut nearly in half last week after a brutal report, but Mr. Market seems to have seller's remorse.

  • Don't Lose Faith in Cleveland-Cliffs

    The stock could recover after an unjustified sell-off

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Up to 223% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The stock market has been battered by a tough macroeconomic environment through the first four months of the year. For instance, J. analyst Parker Lane of Stifel Financial has a price target of $150 on Unity Software (NYSE: U), implying a 126% upside. Similarly, analyst John Egbert of Stifel has a price target of $36 on Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), implying a 223% upside.

  • Why Cloudflare Tanked 28% in April

    High-growth technologists like Cloudflare continue to tread water at best amid rising interest rates.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy After April's Thrashing

    Investors shouldn't let recent price activity discourage them from buying shares of these two businesses.

  • Fed Traders Seek an Answer to the 75-Basis-Point Question

    (Bloomberg) -- A lot is riding on how Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell parries a question he’ll surely be asked after Wednesday’s monetary policy decision: is a 75-basis-point rate hike in the cards at some stage?Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,

  • Amazon says it has too much warehouse space. What's that mean for the broader industrial market?

    Amazon.com Inc., the undisputed king of the U.S. industrial market since well before the Covid-19 pandemic, may finally have reached max capacity on warehouse and fulfillment space.

  • Moderna CEO talks huge earnings beat, COVID-19 vaccine sales, new boosters

    Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings, COVID-19 vaccine sales growth, creating new boosters for the fall, funding for future sales, and the process for approving a vaccine for young kids.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • AMD Crushed It, Lisa Su Crushed It: Here's How to Trade It

    The environment for chip stocks is undeniably tough. I'm a believer in an almost permanent state of demand for everything this industry does.

  • The Fed is about to do something it has not done in two decades: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

  • General Electric Stock: The Bull and Bear Cases

    Investors in General Electric (NYSE: GE) were left with a sinking feeling after the industrial giant released its first-quarter earnings. Adjusted year-over-year organic revenue growth of 1% in the quarter, which management said could have been closer to 7% if not for supply chain disruptions, the war in Ukraine, and COVID-19 outbreaks in China. On a segment level, management lowered full-year expectations for GE Renewable Energy and detailed supply chain issues pushing out earnings into the second half for all four of GE's reporting segments.